Bella Hadid Shared Her Spiciest 2024 'Fits, From Bikinis To Chaps

Even though we’re a week into 2025, Bella Hadid is still riding the high that was 2024. On Jan. 7, the supermodel took to Instagram to share some of her most memorable highlights from 2024 in an obligatory end-of-year photo dump. Unsurprisingly, the post was filled with jaw-dropping outfits, including a spicy bikini look, Western-inspired chaps, and the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen.

Bella’s String Bikini

As a mainstay of the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, Bella Hadid isn’t afraid to bare it all. And she doesn’t need to a catwalk to show a little skin.

In her latest post, Hadid wears a teeny tiny black bikini as she lounges with a friend on the back of a boat. While the top isn’t all that visible in the photo, the thong-shaped bikini bottoms are totally unmistakable.

Hadid styled the high-waisted garment by tying the straps just above the hips.

It’s unclear when the photo may have been taken, but after a busy year of launching a new fragrance, jet-setting across the globe, and modeling in numerous fashion campaigns, it stands to reason the trip was a much-needed vacay.

Cowgirl In Chaps

Hadid has been a certified horse girl long before she met her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, so it should come as no surprise that her 2024 send-off included snaps of her living the cowgirl life.

In one photo, Hadid poses between two causally ‘fitted cowboys as she wears a cream-colored long sleeved top and a pair of blue jeans secured by a brown leather belt. As if her dark brown cowboy hat weren’t enough to prove her rancher bona fides, the 28-year-old also sports some crucial protective riding gear to complete the look.

Atop the denim she dons a pair of tan suede chaps that feature a fun fringe detail on the side of each leg. Fastened around her waist, the leather accessory carries all the way up her legs before hitting just underneath her bum.

In another photo, she wears the same chaps, this time with a black bomber jacket, blue button down shirt, and a black cowboy hat.

She Wore Cheeky Booty Shorts

In another pic, Hadid puts her own spin on the cowboycore aesthetic in a pair of extra tight dark blue booty shorts, a matching bra top with a tie-back closure, fringe-adorned opera gloves, and dark brown cowboy boots as she strolls through an autumnally-decorated farm.

You can take the cowgirl out of the model, but you can’t take the model out of the cowgirl.