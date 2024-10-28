Bella Hadid Wore Tighty-Whities As Pants With This “Ugly” Shoe Trend

Just days after slaying the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk in a barely there red lace bra and itty-bitty thong, Bella Hadid is back in her skivvies. On Thursday, Oct. 24, the supermodel leaned into the “just woke up like this” aesthetic as she stripped down to sleep apparel for her latest street style moment.

Hadid was the epitome of casual as she swapped out her pants for a pair of tighty-whities while taking a walk through West Hollywood. The Orebella founder gave the white boxers the model-off-duty treatment, pairing the hot pants-style shorts with a fitted white tank top featuring a subtle Y2K ruffle design on the hem. While Hadid’s white separates were a surprisingly warm weather choice for late October (even in sunny LA), she leaned into fall fabrics and tones with her outerwear and “ugly” shoes.

Bella’s Underwear-Forward Look

The elder Hadid sister, Gigi, is known for being partial to a visible boxer style moment, with just a few inches of underwear peeking out from her waistband, but the perfume maven supercharged the trend in the fitted cotton panties.

While the 28-year-old’s tank top and briefs combo looked more like a summer sleeping outfit than a fall street style look, Bella leaned into her signature cowboycore aesthetic with a Western staple: an oversized taupe suede collared jacket that she styled open to show off her outfit underneath, including an unexpected footwear choice.

DIGGZY / BACKGRID

Her Divisive Ugly Shoe Moment

Part rubber rain boots, part Crocs, Hadid’s all-weather low-rise black leather Caribou mules were a brainchild from Proenza Schouler and Sorel’s latest collaboration.

DIGGZY / BACKGRID

She paired the sold-out chunky waterproof shoe style with a pair of calf-length white dad socks that complemented her basic tank and boxer shorts.

Bella’s Wire-Rimmed Glasses

The Victoria’s Secret star leaned into a natural beauty look for her mid-day outing, showing off her newly plucked ‘90s brows with a pair of wire spectacles and soft brown eyeshadow.

DIGGZY / BACKGRID

Hadid accentuated her pout with a matte mauve lipstick and styled her mushroom brown locks in a soft, middle-parted hairstyle with effortless waves at the bottom.