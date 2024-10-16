Angels descended upon Brooklyn, New York, for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After a five-year hiatus, the iconic show’s return was one for the books. Aside from the usual supermodel-studded lineup and performances from musical phenoms, the Tuesday, Oct. 15, show also included jaw-dropping surprises.

The retail giant teased its model lineup mere hours before the show, revving excitement for the event. It delivered, too. Apart from unexpected guests like Kate Moss and Carla Bruni, veteran supermodels who’ve never walked a VS runway before, the brand also got some legends out of Angel retirement. Adriana Lima, for example, who hung up her wings in 2018, returned to the catwalk in not one, but two looks.

Another surprise that made everyone viscerally react with gasps and screams? When Bella Hadid showed up on the runway — especially in that red-hot lingerie set.

Bella’s Red-Hot Lingerie

While Cher belted out a medley of “Strong Enough” and “Believe,” models sashayed past her — including Hadid, whose appearance was entirely unexpected.

Her sister, Gigi, has been starring in ads about the show and teasing the event online. In contrast, the Orebella founder kept mum, signaling she wasn’t participating in the comeback event. No one expected her to, either. Save for one appearance in Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 show in September, the model hasn’t been seen on a runway in two years.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Like VS, Bella is officially done with her catwalk hiatus — and she returned to the runway with a fiery vengeance. In a vibrant cherry red, the supermodel chose to wear a lacy underwire bra with a subtle scallop trim and a criss-cross detail. The matching set came with a teeny tiny G-string. Bella hiked the thin straps toward her waist for an ‘80s high-cut vibe.

Though Bella technically didn’t wear wings, she wore a feathery confection instead. The exaggeratedly oversized coat was blanketed in a gradient of reds (from cherry to merlot to blackish). The feathered statement piece had a dramatic long trail. She may not have had wings but her coat looks like it was made out of multiple ones.

Her ’90s Supermodel Era Brows

Bella also rocked an unexpected beauty look: ’90s-inspired thin brows. She paired her Gabbriette-esque brows with cocoa lip gloss (another ’90s beauty hallmark).

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It Was A Family Affair

Her sister, Gigi, was there too. The Guest in Residence founder opened the runway in a pink romper and changed into another look later that night: a sheer bodysuit with a crotch-grazing plunge.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A family slay.