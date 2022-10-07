One thing I love about Bella Hadid? She’s never one to shy away from a daring outfit for fear of what others might think. She’s sartorially intrepid, and I can’t help but admire the supermodel for it. This very fact was quite evident at Paris Fashion Week when she stepped out to attend Miu Miu’s post-show dinner party Monday evening.

After walking in their spring/summer23 show, the runway queen opted for a sultry vintage Prada look sourced from the brand’s spring 2009 collection for the celebratory dinner. Posing for photos, she showed off the fabulous Miuccia Prada creation: a bronze, ruched bra top. It featured a subtle, off-the-shoulder collar with three-quarter sleeves and a romantic, black tie detail. Apart from the matching, low-rise skirt, the look positively reeked of Regencycore.

Though the model who debuted the ensemble on the runway back in 2008 (see below for ref!) wore the skirt at waist-level, Hadid styled it lower on her hips to bring that early-aughts aesthetic she’s known for. From there, the 25-year-old added simple black heels with coordinating socks and a red patterned handbag. Allowing her clothes do all the talking, she kept the sleek updo and no-makeup-makeup look from her runway appearance hours earlier.

At the Miu Miu show, Hadid modeled yet another skimpy bra top — this time, a black utility-inspired style complete with a buckled front. And that, my friends, is how you say au revoir to Paris Fashion Week the Bella Hadid way.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images