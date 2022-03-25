Benefit’s BadGal Bang Mascara Has Had A *Serious* Makeover

For those of us who remember the days of Topshop, Tammy Girl, and spraying ourselves with Mugler’s Alien perfume (are you feeling nostalgic yet?) will also remember rushing to our nearest department store with the money we made from our weekend job to buy Benefit’s BadGal Bang Mascara. Over the years, Benefit has developed a reputation for creating the best mascaras in the market, which is why it comes as no surprise why every teen and young woman had this mascara in their make-up bags. Not only was it affordable, but it had an incredibly ability to completely transform your lashes from dull and boring to sexy and glam within minutes. Its only downside? It wasn’t waterproof. Until now.

Four years after Benefit Cosmetics launched its BadGal Bang Volumizing Mascara, which was hailed for its new “gravity-defying” formula made with aero-particles for lightweight application, the brand has released a waterproof version, which is designed to stay put for up to 36 hours. Available now at £24.50, the newest formula features the same aero-particles as its predecessor that create major volume without weighing down your lashes, as well as pro-Vitamin B5, which is known to promote thickness. The mascara also comes with a large Slimpact! Brush, which is designed to reach root-to-tip, corner-to-corner, as well as seamlessly reach your upper and lower lashes – without the mess.

You can also get your hands on the They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Liner, £22, a highly pigmented eyeliner with a 0.1mm tapered brush tip for effortless application. Available in two shades – Xtra Black and Xtra Brown – the quick-set formula is smudge-proof, flake-free, and also waterproof. The brush features 365 bristles which allow for making an impossibly perfect feline flick possible, even for those of us who struggle to keep a steady hand.

Hardcore fans at the ready. We expect that these waterproof additions will fly off the shelves in no time. Plus, there are eight new beauty launches to get excited about this week.

