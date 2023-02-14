If you’re at all tapped into the world of makeup, you’ve no doubt poured from a bottle or two of Benefit Cosmetics’ cult-fave POREfessional Primer ... And its long reign in the industry since the initial 2010 launch only further proves how beloved the formula is amongst the beauty girlies.

Since the release of the OG, there have been countless other primer formulations created for differing skin concerns, and even a setting spray with the POREfessional stamp of approval to hit the market. But as of February 14, there are officially six new skin care products (and one skin tool) joining the POREfessional family. And as the brand is breaking into a completely new category, each and every formula promises to leave your complexion clear and keep your pores squeaky clean (because the secret to that flawless makeup application is all about the skin prep, of course).

As for the lineup? A lightweight foaming gel cleanser called Good Cleanup, a toning foam by the name of Tight ‘N Toned, the Get Unblocked cleansing oil, the Deep Retreat clay mask, an ultra-lightweight moisturizer called Smooth Sip, a smoothing mask with a gel consistency called Speedy Smooth, and a double-ended silicone tool that helps apply mask formulas (while getting that super deep clean).

Benefit Cosmetics

Springtime is coming in seriously hot, and with it, the desire to clean up your home (and skin care routines) — so it’s safe to say that major fans of the brand won’t be disappointed by this launch.

Want to snag some goodies the drop? Lucky for you, the seven-piece collection is officially available on Benefit Cosmetics’ website RN. You can also shop on February 26 at your favorite online beauty retailers, and in-stores on March 1.