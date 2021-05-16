1920s-Inspired Interiors Items Perfect For The Pursuit Of Love Fans

Sometimes, a TV show can capture our hearts and minds for a number of reasons. It can be the compelling storyline, the star-studded cast, or even the locations and interiors. BBC’s The Pursuit Of Love appears to be one of those mini series that will inspire the way we decorate our homes for some time, giving a nod to vintage aesthetics such as bold wallpaper, mirrored finishes, and golden accents. The best 1920s decor inspired by The Pursuit Of Love features a dreamy bar cart, a mirrored jewellery box, and a velvet scalloped armchair, all of which are available to buy on the high street.

The TV show (which first aired on May 9) has piqued our interiors interest so much so that 1920s house searches have increased 1533% on Google, and 1920s interiors searches have increased 288%, according to Radiator and Interiors expert Stelrad. Specific items such as cocktail cabinets have soared in search terms too, up 110%. And the popularity of the art deco trend which reigned supreme in the ‘20s? That’s also up 38% on Pinterest. In short, the ‘20s homeware trend isn’t messing around.

This really comes as no surprise when you consider how visually impressive The Pursuit Of Love really is; walls are flanked in maximalist wallpaper, bath tubs are free-standing, and when it comes to flowers? More is most definitely more.

With this in mind, check out these pieces that will help you get the look.

