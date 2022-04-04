Beauty
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
From bold fuchsia gowns and pencil-thin ’90s brows and bleach-blond hair, the 64th Annual Grammys did not disappoint in the glam department. But what also caught our eyes were these 2022 Grammys nail moments — featuring plenty of French manis. Here, the most notable fingertips.
The celeb turned heads with a bold, coffin-shaped French manicure with pure black tips. Painted by Natalie Minerva, the nail artist opted for OPI’s Samoan Sand layered with the cult-classic shade Bubble Bath and Black Onyx on the tips.