A bandeau bikini always looks chic on the beach. Minimalists may love the classic simplicity of a straight-banded top; for maximalists, there are bikinis with ruffles, ruching, and cutouts. Patterns like checkerboard and tie-dye harken to current trends, while a simple solid will carry you through several seasons. No matter how you like to feel in a swimsuit — retro or modern, daring or modest — the best bandeau bikinis create a look that effortlessly fulfills your beach-going dreams.

While aesthetics are often what lead to an “add to cart,” there are certain functional details to consider, too. Some bandeaus have removable padding, so you can customize the fit to your desired shape and support. And while most bandeaus slip on over your head, others have a tie-back closure for an adjustable fit. Bandeaus are typically strapless, but there are a couple of options with straps (of the adjustable, removable, or convertible variety) for added support. And if you’re concerned about slippage, a silicone or other type of grippy lining will help keep things in place.

Though the top is the main event of the bandeau bikini, most of these swimsuits are sold with included bottoms, so you’ll need to think about the latter, too. Ahead, you’ll find full-coverage options with lower-cut legs and high waists, Brazilian-style bottoms that reveal lots of cheek, and medium-coverage bottoms that hover in between.

If the beach is calling, scroll on to shop 10 of the best bandeau bikinis on Amazon.

1 This Printed Bandeau Bikini With Over 18,000 Ratings OMKAGI Bandeau Bikini Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon There are so many color and pattern options to choose from with this bandeau bikini — 35, to be exact — so whatever your vibe (tropical? ’90s-inspired? neon?), you’re sure to find something you love. The set features a cheeky bottom with a higher waist, and the classic, straight-banded top comes with removable pads so you can customize the fit. Bathing suit preferences are particular, but this one is about as universal as it comes — just ask the 11,000+ people who left a five-star review. Rave review: “[...] I originally got the white and black polka dot and when it came in and I tried it on, I immediately went and ordered this one. I receive compliments every time I wear either one and a few friends have even went and bought the same suit (all different body types, all slaying it!). The material is so soft and thick (but in a supportive way) and looks expensive. [...] I’m telling you.. save your time and do yourself a favor and buy this suit, because you deserve it!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Ruffled Bandeau Bikini That’s Sweet & Spicy ZAFUL Tie Back Ruffle Cutout Bandeau Bikini Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon The high-cut, cheeky bottoms, daring cutouts, and ruffled and ruched details of this bandeau bikini are equal parts sweet and sultry. The top features removable padding, and has two drawstrings that each tie in the back for an adjustable fit. Take your pick among 43 pretty colors and prints, like hunter green (pictured), snakeskin, and dainty florals. Rave review: “It’s almost impossible for me to find sets that fit me properly, but this one surprisingly did! I ordered a M, I’m a 34C and wear a size 25/26 in jeans. Top fit perfectly (the ties are also adjustable) and so did bottoms (also adjustable strings). Bottoms are low and back is cheeky but not so cheeky as to be a thong (I hate that!) material is surprisingly thick and looks expensive.” Available sizes: Small — Large

3 A Highly Rated Bandeau Bikini With Straps For Extra Support CUPSHE High Waisted Falbala Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you love a bandeau style but want some extra support, consider this ruffled bandeau bikini — it features adjustable straps and a padded top, so those with larger cup sizes (or who just want some extra security) can take advantage of the bandeau style. No need to sacrifice style for comfort — just look at that how that cute ruffle top contrasts with the high-waisted, slightly cheeky, printed bottoms. Buy a couple sets in varying color and pattern combinations and mix and match to your heart’s content. No wonder this set has over 8,000 five-star reviews. Rave review: “Omg y'all! I am so much in love with this suit I'm ordering more! [...] It fit perfectly everywhere! The bottom weren't too tight, just right. The top of course is my favorite and the straps unhook in the back too cause I don't care for tan lines! This is one of very few two pieces I wear and let me tell ya it's beyond perfect and I get so many compliments! Great buy, do it!!” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

4 This High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini With A Removable Sash Pink Queen Removable Strap Bikini Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you love accessories, consider this bandeau bikini by Pink Queen, which comes with a chic removable sash — just one detail that adds interest to an otherwise classic swimsuit style. It has over 11,000 five-star reviews, and it’s not hard to see why; the high-waisted bottoms reveal just a bit of cheek, and the top features removable padding and shoulder straps, so you’ll be comfy while sipping that beach cocktail. Rave review: “This is the first ever two piece I have bought and owned since I was maybe 3 years old [...] I feel comfortable and confident in all the best ways [...] I'm really living my best life in this suit. I don't think I have ever written an amazon review but I couldn't not with this. I totally recommend this suit.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Trendy Checkered Bandeau Bikini You Can Wear Three Ways SOLY HUX Criss Cross Halter Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Checkerboard is yet another early-aughts trend that’s made a comeback, and this brightly colored bandeau bikini is a super-cute (and inexpensive) way to get in on the trend. The twist-knot top is a cute detail, and thanks to the addition of straps, you can wear it three ways: either tie the straps as a halter, as a bow in the front, or around the back (removable cups offer additional flexibility). Cheeky, high-cut bottoms serve some strong string bikini energy. Rave review: “Love it! I dig the trippy pattern. The bottoms fit well in the back & are the perfect amount of coverage. You can wear the top in a couple different styles, who doesn’t like options.” Available sizes: Small — Large

6 This Bandeau Bikini With A Sweet Ruffled Trim SheIn Frill Trim Bandeau High Waist Bikini Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you love a classic bandeau but want a little something extra, you’ll love this bikini — it features a timeless tube top (with removable padding) embellished with a dainty ruffle, for a sweet twist on the simple style. The slightly cheeky, medium-coverage bottom rises to the belly button, and features a matching ruffle trim. The black is classic, but it also comes in spicy burnt orange and mint green. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

7 This Bandeau Bikini In A Bright Tie-Dye Print Opocos Printed Bikini Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Saturated tie-dye prints were all over 2022 runways — and you can take the trend to the beach with this bright tie-dye bikini. Featuring a cup-free, classic tube-style bandeau top and high-waisted, medium-coverage bottoms, this suit balances proportions just right. And it comes in lots of fun colors, prints, and styles — like candy-colored stripes and a botanical palm print — so even if tie-dye isn’t your vibe, you’re sure to find one that is. (Just note that not every style in this listing is a bandeau.) Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

8 A Bandeau Bikini With Full Coverage & Subtle Cutouts SHEKINI High Waisted Bandeau Bikini Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Full coverage doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice sultriness, and this bandeau bikini is proof: Just look at those subtle cutouts at the hips. The high-waisted bottoms are perfect for people who want a little extra coverage, or who like the retro feel of a lower-cut leg. Removable, adjustable straps and removable padding offer extra support for those with larger cup sizes, or anyone who wants extra security; ties in the back allow you to adjust the fit. It’s available in some cool mix-and-match combos, in addition to solids like red, black, and yellow. Rave review: “Size Large. Fits and looks as pictured and described. Fully lined bottoms and top. Removable pads. Secure removable top strap. Easily adjusted and secure back strap. Great quality. Cute detail at hip. I'm 5'8, 154. 38B. Large fits perfectly.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This Chic Bandeau Bikini From A Cult-Favorite Swimsuit Designer Mara Hoffman Standard Abigail Bandeau Bikini Top Amazon $140 See On Amazon This splurge-worthy bandeau bikini by niche designer Mara Hoffman is packed full of details that make it worth the investment. The black, cup-free bandeau top is clean and classic minimalism at its best, featuring a tie-back closure and straight neckline. Meanwhile, the high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms (sold separately) with an adorable knot are a just little retro. It’s a suit that’s durable enough to withstand beach revelry, yet enough style to hold court at the pool — and you’ll reach for this classic style year after year. Rave review: “So cute [...] Comfy for small-busted people.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Simple Bandeau Bikini Top With A Non-Slip Lining Body Glove Solid Bandeau Bikini Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Water sports fans, remove your swim goggles and take a look at this bandeau bikini top by Body Glove. It features a wider band top with a built-in shelf bra and removable cups, plus a silicone strip to keep that top in place while you swim. (And the top is wide enough it would make for an adorable tube top, paired with some high-waisted jeans.) Any of the 17 gorgeous shades on offer would coordinate with the brand’s low-waisted, medium-coverage bikini bottoms, sold separately. Rave review: “Great top! I ordered a Medium top, I wear a 34 C/D bra and it fit just perfectly. Normally HATE strapless because your always tugging and pulling to keep it up... not this top! Event in water it stays put [...] There is a small line of non slip material around the top to keep in place! This is the key to this top! And body glove itself is always such a well made bikini... it all in the fabric and fabulous fit!! If your thinking of trying a strapless this would be the one to try out!!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

