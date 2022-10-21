First and foremost, the best defense against a sore bottom from a Peloton sweat session is a good pair of padded bike shorts. Experienced bikers have been wearing shorts with a sewn-in chamois for years — long before Peloton was even a thing — which is why this feature should be at the top of your list when shopping for the best bike shorts for Peloton bikes. Material, fit, and grip are also important to ensure you’re comfortable in the saddle, ride after ride.

What To Look For In The Best Bike Shorts For Peloton Bikes

Padding

Ergonomically designed, chamois padding typically starts at the gusset and ends at your sit bones, ensuring that your entire butt is protected all ride long.

You’re likely to encounter the terms 3D or 4D padding as you shop; and while both are great for shock absorption and preventing against chafing, there are a few differences between them. As you may have guessed, 3D padding comprises three layers of padding, so it’s slightly thinner and less bulky than its 4D counterpart, making it ideal for basic rides on flat terrains. Thicker (and heavier) 4D padding offers even more protection against bumpier or rougher terrain, so if you also like to bike outside, 4D might be a better choice for you.

Whether it’s 3D or 4D, the padding can be made from gel or foam. Gel padding is typically thinner, firmer, and longer-lasting than foam padding, while foam is a bit bulkier and will lose its cushioning over time, but it tends to be less expensive. No matter which you opt for, though, padding is an absolute game-changer for protecting your sit bones, absorbing shock, and even wicking away sweat.

Material & Fit

Speaking of sweat, you’ll definitely be working up a sweat on your ride, so you’ll want to choose a pair of cycling shorts that are moisture-wicking and quick-drying to prevent chafing. Look for synthetic performance materials like nylon, polyamide, or polyester blended with a good amount of stretchy spandex for freedom of movement.

But fit matters just as much as material, especially since it can take some time getting used to wearing padded shorts. Choosing the right size is crucial — you want your shorts to fit snugly, but no so much that they restrict movement. Too tight and you could be in for an uncomfortable ride, too loose and you could experience friction. Another tip is to go commando — and this isn’t just to avoid unwanted visible panty lines, if that’s a concern for you. Ditching your underwear will also help prevent added friction, bacteria, and of course, the dreaded wedgie.

Anti-Slip Features

Finally, you’ll want to be sure the shorts you pick have strong elastic leg openings, plus anti-slip grips (usually made from strips of silicone) lining the legs. Both features help keep your shorts in place, so you can focus on working out rather than readjusting your clothes every five minutes.

Whether you’re a novice or a long-time Peloton devotee, cycle through this list of the best bike shorts for Peloton bikes that’ll make your ride a little easier on your tush. While you’re at it, pick up a few Peloton accessories (if your earbuds aren’t sweat-proof, you’re missing out) and a heavy-duty towel, and you’ll be fully equipped to break through that PR.

1 These Popular Bike Shorts With 12,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings beroy Padded Cycling Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon With nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, these padded cycling shorts are a fan-favorite for a reason. They’re made from quick-dry 80% polyester and 20% spandex with four-way stretch, and the leg openings are reinforced with both non-slip elastic and silicone grips, so the only thing that will be moving is you. Of course, the star of the show is the multi-layered 3D gel padding — complete with breathable perforations — that make long-distance rides a little more comfortable. If you’re also a fan of outdoor cycling, these have you covered with reflective panels, UPF 50+ sun protection, and a back zipper pocket where you can safely store your keys and ID. Helpful review: “Total game changer on my Peloton bike. Just finished my 25th ride. Couldn’t have gotten to ride two without them. I wash them with my cloths but air dry to respect the fabric. Love how these shorts eliminate discomfort and just let me focus on being a baller on my bike. Recommend!” Padding Material: Gel | Inseam Length: 7.2 — 8.6 inches | Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Available Colors: 63

2 Another Pair Of Highly Rated Bike Shorts With Anti-Chafe Seams NOOYME 3D Padded Cycling Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Having earned a 4.5-star rating from over 7,000 ratings overall, these bike shorts are also highly rated on Amazon. Perfect for Peloton newbies and pros alike, these biker shorts are equipped with high-density 3D padding that is surprisingly lightweight. Additional gel padding creates an extra layer of comfort in areas that more prone to soreness. They’re made from smooth, moisture-wicking 80% polyamide and 20% spandex, and silicone linings and elastic along the leg openings keep them securely in place. The flatlock seams also help prevent uncomfortable chafing. Helpful review: “I bought this like 4 months ago and I love them! I bought them when I started taking Peloton classes and have worn them like 3 days a week since at least. They are comfortable and help your tush adjust to the seat in the first week or two. I feel like for the price, you couldn't do better! Buying a second pair now!” Padding Material: Gel | Inseam Length: 7.5 — 8.7 inches | Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 25

3 These Stylish 4D Bike Shorts With Perfectly Sized Phone Pockets BALEAF 4D Padded Bike Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon These fashion-forward biker shorts prove that comfort and style can coexist. Featuring a slightly shorter 5.1-inch inseam, this pair is made from moisture-wicking and quick-drying 80% nylon and 20% spandex and non-slip silicone grips along the leg openings. The wide waistband offers gentle compression, and the thick 4D padding is equipped gel inserts for maximum comfort. Plus, two side pockets measuring 5.5 inches offer just enough room to comfortably store your iPhone while you work out. The material is also made with UPF 50+ sun protection, in case you’d like to take your ride outside. Helpful review: “Absolutely love this product, I ordered it make the Peloton workouts more comfortable and it definitely works!” Padding Material: Gel | Inseam Length: 5.1 inches | Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 6

4 A Pair Of Shorter Bike Shorts With Ventilated Padding Santic Cycling Shorts With 4D Gel Bike Amazon $32 See On Amazon Constructed from frictionless 100% polyamide, these bike shorts also have a 5.1-inch inseam. so they’re a great choice for people on the shorter side, or who just like the feel of less fabric. But they’re plenty protective — these shorts are reinforced with 4D padding made from a ventilated, antibacterial cotton and organic silicon-based foam, so you’ll feel both supported and dry while you ride. Stay-in-pace silicone tabs prevent the leg openings from riding up, and reflective details keep you visible in case you decide to bike outside. Helpful review: “My husband just bought a Peloton and I had zero shorts because I don't road cycle anymore. I bought this pair after reading the reviews and they are fantastic! They are incredibly comfortable, the cushioning is spot on, and the length Is perfect. [...] They don't ride up or grip too tight. They stay put and I can cycle in them for as long as I need.” Padding Material: Foam | Inseam Length: 5.1 inches | Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 5

5 These Affordable Bike Shorts That Come In Bold Colorways DEALYORK 3D Padded Cycling Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking to add a pop of color to your rides? Look no further than these bike shorts, which come in a selection of brightly colored, graphic-printed side panels (and happen to cost slightly less than similar bike shorts on the market). Featuring a rear zippered pocket that can accommodate phones measuring up to 6 inches, these shorts have 3D padding made from multi-layered cushiony gel, and the sweat-wicking 80% nylon and 20% spandex construction keeps you dry. And they have two-inch wide grips along the inside of the leg openings to keep them firmly (but comfortably) in place. Helpful review: “Okay, these shorts are. AMAZING!!!!!! The padding in them is absolutely wonderful, my bum used to hurt so bad while cycling and these shorts saved my rides, I’m so comfortable and can just keep going [...] I am definitely going to buy a couple more pairs the padding is perfect & its such a great fit!!!!” Padding Material: Foam | Inseam Length: 6.5 — 7 inches | Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 8