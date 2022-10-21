We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
First and foremost, the best defense against a sore bottom from a Peloton sweat session is a good pair of padded bike shorts. Experienced bikers have been wearing shorts with a sewn-in chamois for years — long before Peloton was even a thing — which is why this feature should be at the top of your list when shopping for the best bike shorts for Peloton bikes. Material, fit, and grip are also important to ensure you’re comfortable in the saddle, ride after ride.
What To Look For In The Best Bike Shorts For Peloton Bikes
Padding
Ergonomically designed, chamois padding typically starts at the gusset and ends at your sit bones, ensuring that your entire butt is protected all ride long.
You’re likely to encounter the terms 3D or 4D padding as you shop; and while both are great for shock absorption and preventing against chafing, there are a few differences between them. As you may have guessed, 3D padding comprises three layers of padding, so it’s slightly thinner and less bulky than its 4D counterpart, making it ideal for basic rides on flat terrains. Thicker (and heavier) 4D padding offers even more protection against bumpier or rougher terrain, so if you also like to bike outside, 4D might be a better choice for you.
Whether it’s 3D or 4D, the padding can be made from gel or foam. Gel padding is typically thinner, firmer, and longer-lasting than foam padding, while foam is a bit bulkier and will lose its cushioning over time, but it tends to be less expensive. No matter which you opt for, though, padding is an absolute game-changer for protecting your sit bones, absorbing shock, and even wicking away sweat.
Material & Fit
Speaking of sweat, you’ll definitely be working up a sweat on your ride, so you’ll want to choose a pair of cycling shorts that are moisture-wicking and quick-drying to prevent chafing. Look for synthetic performance materials like nylon, polyamide, or polyester blended with a good amount of stretchy spandex for freedom of movement.
But fit matters just as much as material, especially since it can take some time getting used to wearing padded shorts. Choosing the right size is crucial — you want your shorts to fit snugly, but no so much that they restrict movement. Too tight and you could be in for an uncomfortable ride, too loose and you could experience friction. Another tip is to go commando — and this isn’t just to avoid unwanted visible panty lines, if that’s a concern for you. Ditching your underwear will also help prevent added friction, bacteria, and of course, the dreaded wedgie.
Anti-Slip Features
Finally, you’ll want to be sure the shorts you pick have strong elastic leg openings, plus anti-slip grips (usually made from strips of silicone) lining the legs. Both features help keep your shorts in place, so you can focus on working out rather than readjusting your clothes every five minutes.
Whether you’re a novice or a long-time Peloton devotee, cycle through this list of the best bike shorts for Peloton bikes that’ll make your ride a little easier on your tush. While you’re at it, pick up a few Peloton accessories (if your earbuds aren’t sweat-proof, you’re missing out) and a heavy-duty towel, and you’ll be fully equipped to break through that PR.