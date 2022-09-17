Despite their name, bike shorts can be worn on a multitude of occasions — whether you’re planning on hitting the gym, running errands, or simply lounging at home — and there are plenty of great options for anyone endowed in the leg area. The best bike shorts for thick thighs are made of highly stretchy fabrics, with a mid-thigh inseam that prevents chafing and keeps them from riding up.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Bike Shorts For Thick Thighs

Materials

If you plan on frequently working out in your bike shorts, you’ll want them to be made of a moisture-wicking fabric — like nylon or polyester — that’s blended with 15% to 20% elastane or spandex for plenty of stretch. For more support — and to help stimulate circulation and boost muscle recovery — you can opt for a pair with 20% spandex or more, but keep in mind that some people with thick thighs may find that high-compression options feel a bit constricting, so they’re not the best for all-day wear. Also note that compression leggings may not be a good idea for people with certain medical conditions, so you might want to check in with your doctor before trying them out.

If you mainly see yourself wearing bike shorts for low-key activities, you might opt for more casual shorts with a lower percentage of spandex. Also keep an eye out for cotton if you plan on lounging, as it tends to have a softer, more relaxed feel (but just note that it may stretch out a bit more between washings).

Inseam Length

The inseam length refers to the distance from the upper thigh to the bottom of your shorts and could range anywhere from 3 to 10 inches. The length you choose ultimately comes down to personal preference, but if you’re looking to prevent chafing, opt for a longer inseam that hits your mid-thigh to keep friction at bay. (Longer inseams can also be a better option if you’re looking for shorts that don’t ride up while you walk, run, or ride your bike.) A good general rule is to look for an inseam length of 7 inches to 8 inches, but you can go for a 10-inch inseam if you want the short to hit slightly lower.

How To Wear Biker Shorts

One of the greatest things about the best bike shorts for big thighs is that you can wear them so many different ways. Here are a few styling ideas to get you started:

Athleisure: When you’re taking a midday walk or grabbing some post-yoga coffee, pair your bike shorts with a matching sports bra or crop top. Add your favorite pair of sneakers, and in colder weather, layer with a hoodie.

Dressy-chic: Elevate your bike shorts by layering them with a tank top and blazer. Finish with a delicate necklace and a pair of heels.

The "Princess Diana Outfit": Diana, Princess of Wales, was a fan of bike shorts, often seen sporting them with an oversized jumper and sneakers. Borrow her iconic street style by pairing brightly colored bike shorts with a relaxed-fit sweatshirt and a pair of chunky trainers.

Shop The Best Bike Shorts For Thick Thighs

1 These Popular High-Rise Biker Shorts With 79,000+ Ratings BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Highlights: Large side pockets

Wide waistband

Multiple inseam options available Made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of 87% polyester and 13% spandex, these high-waisted biker shorts are great for working out, running errands, and more. There are 8-inch, 7-inch, and 5-inch inseams available, so you have plenty of lengths to choose from. Two large side pockets ensure that you have a place to store your phone and wallet, while a gusseted crotch allows for a good range of movement. According to a reviewer: “I bought two pairs of these shorts and am absolutely in love. I have big thighs, so I need something a little longer to prevent chafing. These do the trick perfectly. They stay up and don't slip down or move around while I'm running, and the pockets are huge!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 34

2 A Pair Of Athletic Biker Shorts With Compression JOYSPELS High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Highlights: Compression supports muscles while exercising

Contoured stitching around the thighs

Hidden waistband pocket Designed with a high waistband and contoured stitching around the thighs, these compression shorts are excellent for working out — and they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 7,000 reviews. The material breakdown is 75% polyester and 25% spandex, so they’ll offer plenty of compression to help support muscle recovery, but keep in mind they may be slightly constricting. Instead of side pockets, this pair of shorts has a hidden pocket in the back of the waistband, so you can keep small items close by. According to a reviewer: “I love love love these biker shorts. It’s been so hard to find biker shorts for my narrow waist and big thighs. I have bought 3 of these so far and I’m obsessed. They are long enough to where I don’t chafe.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

3 The Biker Shorts That Offer “Ease” Through The Legs Core 10 All-Day Comfort Yoga Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Highlights: Looser fit at the upper leg

Shorter inseam but doesn’t ride up

Large side pockets Core 10 has designed these high-waisted workout shorts to be snug at the hip and upper thigh, with more ease through the leg — making them a good pick for those with thick thighs. Made with a blend of 86% polyester and 14% spandex, they offer a little compression, and the visible seams give them a distinctly sporty vibe. There’s a concealed key pocket at the waistband and large side-panel pockets on either side. Core 10 doesn’t list the inseam length, but these are on the shorter side (however, several reviewers reported that they don’t ride up). According to a reviewer: “To my fellow thick thighed ladies: these are the shorts you’ve been waiting for. I was honestly not expecting much because they’re so affordable, but these are fantastic! I took them for a four mile run and the waistband stayed in place, as did the legs. They are long enough to prevent chafing while running and have nice big pockets. They’re also comfortable enough to just lounge around in. You won’t regret this purchase!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors and patterns: 10

4 These Longer Shorts That Are Butter-Soft ZUTY Long Biker Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Highlights: Two waistband pockets

Long inseam for extra coverage

Extra-wide waistband With a 10-inch-long inseam and a high-rise, 5-inch waistband, these biker shorts offer full coverage through the waist, hip, and thigh. The 80% polyester and 20% spandex fabric is stretchy and compressive, not to mention butter-soft. Two hidden pockets are sewn into the wide waist, providing a spot to store a few small items while working out or running errands. For those who want a shorter short, there’s also a 5-inch inseam option available. According to a reviewer: “I can walk, run, jump rope and workout without my thighs rubbing together or shorts riding up. They are long enough and don't expose anything. Good quality, nice thickness, not see through and it's breathable.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

5 A Pair Of Comfy Cotton Shorts That Come In Tons Of Colors & Prints STRETCH IS COMFORT Teamwear Bike Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon Highlights: Soft, breathable cotton material

Wide range of colors and patterns

Great for lounging Made from 95% breathable, soft cotton and 5% spandex, these bike shorts are the ultimate piece of loungewear — but they’re cute enough to wear out, too. Designed with a 7-inch inseam, they’re free of pockets, and the low spandex content means that they’re super comfy and non-compressive. Choose from tons of bold colors and patterns, including fierce leopard print. According to a reviewer: “I love these shorts! So comfortable and lightweight. Bought them for a Labor Day lake trip, and I already know they will be perfect! Work well with T-shirts as well as nicer tops.” Available sizes: X-Large — 7X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 45

6 A Wallet-Friendly 3-Pack Of High-Waisted Shorts HLTPRO High-Waisted Biker Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Highlights: Great value

Extra-wide waistband

Several color combinations available You get three pairs in this bike short set, making it a great deal for the money. The shorts are made of 92% polyester and 8% spandex, which means they offer a little less compression than other options on the list — ideal for low-key activities. The 8-inch inseam provides ample coverage, but you should note that there are no pockets. Choose from several different multipacks with a variety of colors and prints included. According to a reviewer: “Absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE these shorts! I’m a big girl and these fit me perfect. Don’t have to worry about them rolling down on the waist or rolling up my thighs. They are SO soft!! Going to purchase more after this review!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 12

7 These Cute Biker Shorts You Can Style Up Or Down Conceited High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Highlights: Slightly longer-than-average length

Several unique print options These bike shorts come in lots of unique patterns, giving you the opportunity to dress them up or wear them casually. They’re made of 92% polyester and 8% spandex, so they’re ultra-soft and moisture-wicking, but won’t offer much compression. With an 8.5-inch inseam, they are designed to hit your lower thigh, and the no-pocket design creates a smooth silhouette that can be layered with blazers, tank tops, and more. According to a reviewer: “Wow! So impressed by these! [...] I have big hips and thighs and didn’t want the shorts to be too short but these are the perfect length and fit! Super soft also. Would definitely buy again.” Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

Available colors and patterns: 29

8 The Classic Jersey Bike Shorts From A Fan-Favorite Brand Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon Highlights: Soft, lightweight cotton-jersey blend

Breathable and moisture-wicking

Wallet-friendly price Hanes is known for its commitment to soft, well-made basics, and these bike shorts are no exception. Made from a cotton-polyester jersey blend with 10% spandex, the shorts offer just a bit of compression, along with breathability and moisture-wicking power. The pocketless shorts have a 7-inch inseam and no pockets. According to a reviewer: “Got the small in these and I absolutely love them. Not for working out, but super cute if you wanna through on a crop top or a hoodie. These are perfect for people with small waists and big thighs.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, Charcoal Heather

9 These Seamless Bike Shorts With Contouring Aoxjox Vital Seamless Biker Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Highlights: Ultra-stretchy fabric blend

Seamless design

Unique contoured shading These biker shorts are completely seamless, so they’re perfect for wearing under dresses and skirts if you choose. The nylon-polyester fabric blend has 12% elastane, which is moisture-wicking and stretchy enough for light workouts but also ideal for lounging at home. A 6-inch inseam and wide waistband provide moderate coverage, while the contoured shading adds a unique flair, but note that there are no pockets. According to a reviewer: “They are true to size, are the perfect high-waisted height, are very stretchy yet snug, and are the perfect length! No camel toe, squat proof, and don’t squeeze your thighs. I always struggle with either the waist being too big or the hips/thighs area too tight, but these are perfect.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 42

10 A Pair Of Cross-Waist Shorts With Compression Puedizux Cross-Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Highlights: Two side pockets

High-compression material

Multiple inseam options available With a chic V-shaped waistband, these sweat-wicking compression workout biker shorts are made of 75% nylon and 25% spandex. There are 8-inch, 5-inch, and 3-inch inseam options, so you can pick which length you like best. The shorts have two side pockets for holding your small essentials, but note that the high level of compression can feel somewhat constricting, so this option might not be ideal for all-day wear. According to a reviewer: “The quality and stretch of the material of these shorts are amazing! They’re so comfortable [...] If you’re looking for a good pair of shorts to wear for athleisure outfits or to work out in, these are it! The cross waist detail is an added bonus.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 8