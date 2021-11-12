5 Black Friday 2021 Fashion Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Black Friday is a great opportunity to get ahead on your Christmas shopping and bag a few bargains for yourself while you’re at it. It officially falls on Friday, Nov. 26, while Cyber Monday (a continuation of the discounted holiday) is on Monday, Nov. 29. However, some brands now begin their sales much earlier, with a selection running throughout November.

If you’re in the market for clothes and accessories then you’re in luck. While many fashion brands have not yet announced their official discounts, some have been kind enough to let slip some details early. For example, jewellery brands such as Missoma, Mejuri, Monica Vinader, and Edge Of Ember have all already announced their deals, some of which are site-wide codes that work on everything.

For clothing and accessories, there are top deals on specific styles, including new lines. For example, at Aligne, discounts will occur every Friday from today, and include new season items. Others such as Kitri, Lulu Guiness, and Away have also already shared their offerings for Nov. 26 and beyond on Cyber Monday.

If you’d like to browse some of the very best Black Friday fashion deals, you can do so below. This page will continue to be updated with the most exciting discounts as and when they are announced.

Aligne Insta-fave fashion brand Aligne prides itself on its sustainable approach, so it’s no wonder the brand’s approach to Black Friday is a little different. With its ‘forever Friday,’ deal, you can get up to 40% off a selection of the brand’s staple items every Friday from Nov. 5. The edit is full of timeless pieces designed to be treasured for years to come. aligne.co

Away Specialising in sleek suitcases and travel bags, Away is one of the best places to browse for new luggage. The brand will be offering up to 40% off on certain bags, suitcases, and travel essentials both in-store and online, with the chance to shop limited edition favourites, too. The sale runs from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. awaytravel.com

Edge Of Ember As part of its commitment to create jewellery without harming the planet, Edge of Ember uses recycled metals and ethically-sourced gemstones. Its mid-range designs are meant to feel personal, often featuring birth stones, initials, and free engraving. For Black Friday this year, the brand is giving fans a chance to get up to 25% off everything. In addition, to celebrate the fact that Edge of Ember has gone 100% carbon neutral, it will be offsetting ten times its carbon footprint between Mon, Nov. 22 and Tues, Nov. 30. edgeofember.com

Kitri Independent womenswear brand Kitri’s collections are a riot of bold prints and colours. Whether it’s chunky knits, summer dresses that you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feed, or puff-sleeved blouses, there’s plenty to choose from. This year Kitri is offering 30% off in their Black Friday Sale on selected styles, including favourite designs and bestsellers. It runs from Nov. 26 until Nov. 29. kitristudio.com