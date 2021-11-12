5 Black Friday 2021 Fashion Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Black Friday is a great opportunity to get ahead on your Christmas shopping and bag a few bargains for yourself while you’re at it. It officially falls on Friday, Nov. 26, while Cyber Monday (a continuation of the discounted holiday) is on Monday, Nov. 29. However, some brands now begin their sales much earlier, with a selection running throughout November.
If you’re in the market for clothes and accessories then you’re in luck. While many fashion brands have not yet announced their official discounts, some have been kind enough to let slip some details early. For example, jewellery brands such as Missoma, Mejuri, Monica Vinader, and Edge Of Ember have all already announced their deals, some of which are site-wide codes that work on everything.
For clothing and accessories, there are top deals on specific styles, including new lines. For example, at Aligne, discounts will occur every Friday from today, and include new season items. Others such as Kitri, Lulu Guiness, and Away have also already shared their offerings for Nov. 26 and beyond on Cyber Monday.
If you’d like to browse some of the very best Black Friday fashion deals, you can do so below. This page will continue to be updated with the most exciting discounts as and when they are announced.