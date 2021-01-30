9 Of The Best Black-Owned Plant Shops In The UK

I for one have become pretty obsessed with plants over the last year, especially indoor plants. They add character to your home, brighten your space, bring benefits for your physical and mental health, and provide a nurturing outlet. Having drawn up a list of the best local plant and flower delivery services, I wanted to focus a little more specifically on Black-owned plant shops and florists in the UK.
Bringing the outdoors in, then, is a viable solution for many to reap the rewards of a little green sanctuary. As the RHS explains, "research suggests that the greatest benefits of indoor plants are through wellbeing and productivity improvement." Plants can be a mood booster, and lower stress levels. The influence of plants on indoor air quality is still up for discussion – the RHS says research is ongoing to determine the amount of plants and light that would be needed to make a significant impact.
What I'm convinced of is that plants are a surefire way to bring a little more joy to indoor spaces, and there are many Black-owned plant shops and florists that you can support along the way – nine of which I've listed here. Happy plant shopping.