9 Of The Best Black-Owned Plant Shops In The UK

I for one have become pretty obsessed with plants over the last year, especially indoor plants. They add character to your home, brighten your space, bring benefits for your physical and mental health, and provide a nurturing outlet. Having drawn up a list of the best local plant and flower delivery services, I wanted to focus a little more specifically on Black-owned plant shops and florists in the UK.

As the start of 2021 sees the UK still in lockdown, with the next few months likely to be spent mainly indoors, houseplants seem even more valuable right now. In 2020, the government's Office for National Statistics reported that one in eight British households does not have a garden, and Black people in England are nearly four times more likely than white people to have no outdoor space at home.

Bringing the outdoors in, then, is a viable solution for many to reap the rewards of a little green sanctuary. As the RHS explains, "research suggests that the greatest benefits of indoor plants are through wellbeing and productivity improvement." Plants can be a mood booster, and lower stress levels. The influence of plants on indoor air quality is still up for discussion – the RHS says research is ongoing to determine the amount of plants and light that would be needed to make a significant impact.

What I'm convinced of is that plants are a surefire way to bring a little more joy to indoor spaces, and there are many Black-owned plant shops and florists that you can support along the way – nine of which I've listed here. Happy plant shopping.

Prick Prick is a beautifully curated space that's all about cacti and succulents. Set up by award-winning plant photographer Gynelle Leone, who is also trained in floristry, this is so much more than your average plant shop. Think designer boutique of the horticultural variety, based in east London. Shop here

House of Kato House of Kato came into being in January 2020, after its owner Haula took an inspiring trip around the stunning gardens of Marrakech. Before the pandemic, Haula worked as a music teacher and performing artist, but since March last year she's focused her efforts into developing HoK's plethora of plant life. Shop here

Jen’s Plants and Florists Jen followed her dreams and set up a plant shop in 2020 after being made redundant from her job in banking. Now, Jen’s Plants and Florists is well... flourishing. Based on Brick Lane in London, you shop IRL to add to your collection of houseplants, or online for nationwide delivery. Shop here

Mawusi Plants Mawusi specialises in indoor plants, with a wonderful capsule collection, as well as cool watering cans and woven plant pots to add a little life to your space. Plus, 5% of their monthly profits go to Kwanda, "a modern day collection pot that builds reliable and empowering systems for Black communities." Shop here

Divina Botanica Based in Bristol, Divina Botanica is an independent florist founded by Elsie Harp, a mental health practitioner, folk herbalist and florist. Divina Botanica also sells 'wild flower bombs', containing a mix of 24 types of wild flower seeds native to the UK, for the budding gardeners among us. Shop here

Repot Founded by Lamine and Mona, two plant-lovers living in Hackney in London, Repot doesn’t actually sell plants. As you might have guessed from the name, they hand-paint spectacular bespoke designs on plant pots – the perfect vessels for your plant collection. Shop here

Silvery Grey Foliage Rebecca and Anthony first met in the healthcare industry, and now they sell flowers in Leeds! And if you’ve ever wanted to try flower arranging, they also offer floristry workshops, which are due to start from this summer. Shop here

Earth and Vine Earth and Vine take a holistic approach, championing positive energy and peace through their plant store. They also offer a large collection of beautiful ceramic pots, aromatherapy homeware and incense – to create the perfect mood for your house plants. Shop here