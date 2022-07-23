There’s little question that heels lend their wearer an air of polish, sophistication, and confidence — but in general, they aren’t known for being the most comfortable shoes ever. That’s where the best block heels come in. Thanks to their wider base, block heels are decidedly more stable than stilettos (read: much easier to walk in). These comfortable heels tend to be a touch more casual, too, meaning you can easily dress them up or down, styling them day to night.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of party or wedding shoes that are comfortable enough to dance the night away in, look for eye-catching details like a metallic finish, strappy uppers, and even trendy Lucite heels. For everyday wear during the colder months, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of block-heel ankle boots with a stable (yet height-boosting) 2-to-3-inch heel; for daily summer wear, try a chic pair of open-toed mules. If you’re planning to do a good amount of walking, you’ll want a pair with a lower heel that won’t slide off, like a slingback or a Mary Jane. Though remember that when it comes to block heels and platforms, height doesn’t necessarily equal discomfort — so you can get away with a few extra inches, if you so choose.

Whatever your preferences, the best block heels listed ahead have the power to pull any look together — and you can wear them for hours on end without much discomfort, making them a trusty wardrobe staple you’ll reach for time and time again. Scroll on to start shopping.

1 These Block Heel D’Orsay Pumps With A Cult Following DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Pumps Amazon $43 See On Amazon These tasteful pumps boast over 8,400 glowing Amazon ratings, and it’s easy to see why. A chunky block heel clocks in at 2.25-inches — high enough to give you a little extra height; low enough to wear comfortably for long periods of time. A latex-padded insole adds additional support and comfort, while a D’orsay pointed toe and adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure add polish and flair. With 25 colors, prints, and finishes to choose from — including neutrals, brights, glitter, and the prettiest watercolor-inspired floral print — you’re sure to find a pair (or two) you love. Rave review: “Exactly what I needed to complete my bridesmaid outfit! I wore them for about 10 hours for the wedding and reception, and my feet were not tired. I didn't have a chance to break them in beforehand, yet they didn't hurt my feet. The short, square heel offers great support. I also have wider feet, and they ended up fitting perfectly! I ordered them in gold and loved the color as well!” Available colors: 25

2 A Pair Of Minimalist Open-Toed Mules In A Luxe Croc Finish The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon With their sleek, minimal design and 3.5-inch block heel, these open-toed mules — which come in embossed croc (pictured), microsuede, and quilted styles — will have you feeling like you just waltzed off an early episode of SATC (the one where Charlotte befriends a shoe salesman, perhaps?). In black or beige, they’ll match with anything in your closet; if you’re in the mood for a fun pop of color, try them in ‘Lime’ or ‘Carrot Orange.’ Rave review: “Cute shoes that fit well. Can wear them with any outfit. They are comfortable to wear to work or a night out. Fit as expected and heel is just high enough for dresses and jeans.” Available colors: 9

3 These Double-Strap Sandals That Are Great For Wider Feet Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from vegan polyurethane and available in a range of neutral shades (plus a bright poppy red and the snakeskin print pictured), these two-strap sandals feature an adjustable ankle strap and a slim strap across the toes, as well as a chunky, low block heel that clocks in at 2.25 inches — low enough to walk in comfortably, while still lending a little extra height. Because they’re available in both regular and wide sizes, they’re a great choice for those with wider feet. Rave review: “I was pleasantly surprised by these Amazon essentials sandals. The print made a statement and they were comfortable for my wide foot. [...] The heel is the perfect height (2in) for those who don't like to wear super high heels. I was able to walk and dance in these shoes for the whole night with no issued. Definitely recommend.” Available colors: 7

4 These Braided Double-Strap Sandals That Are Just So Comfortable Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Heel Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Braided sandals are all the rage right now, and this pair from Dunes + Cushionaire is a great way to test out the trend. They boast a 2.5-inch block heel, two soft, braided vegan leather straps across the upper, a sturdy anti-slip rubber sole, and memory foam insoles for the ultimate in comfort and style. Plus, they come in a range of 18 colors and finishes — like denim, raffia, and metallic — so there’s no shortage of options. Rave review: “I hate wearing heels because I find them to be so uncomfortable. These, however, are SO comfortable. I would get them in every color if I could. Highly suggest.” Available colors: 18

5 Some Wedding-Ready Mules With A Pleated Bow Detail VIMISAOI Chunky Block Heeled Sandals Amazon $56 See On Amazon Paired with a floaty cocktail dress, these open-toed mules are the perfect choice for a warm-weather wedding (or another dressier event). Pleated silk and a knotted bow detail add festive flair, while a cushiony insole and a sturdy block heel with a rubber sole make them comfortable to stand, walk, and dance in. They’re lovely in gold, but they also come in a range of 25 more colors, like black, pink, powder blue, and silver. Choose from two heel heights: 3.35 inches (pictured) or 1.97 inches. Rave review: “These shoes fit great and do not hurt my feet. [...] The height of the heel is perfect not too high but still feels like you have a heel on. This is a great shoe to add to my spring / summer collection.” Available colors: 26

6 A Pair Of Classic Ankle Booties That’ll Go With Anything DREAM PAIRS Chunky Block Heel Ankle Booties Amazon $36 See On Amazon You truly can’t go wrong with a classic block-heeled ankle bootie, like this pair from DREAM PAIRS. A subtly pointed almond toe and slim ankle with inner zipper closure give them a sleek, streamlined look, while a 3-inch stacked heel adds just enough height. Perfect for fall, winter, and spring, they’re sure to become a wardrobe staple. Choose from vegan leather or vegan suede, and pair with cropped straight-leg jeans for a timeless look. If you’re in the mood for something a little more eye-catching, try them in leopard print. Rave review: “I was pleasantly surprised with these boots. They are super cute and super comfortable. I have wide feet and they fit no problem. The height is perfect and the [heel] is thick so you could walk in these all day. I would definitely recommend these cuties!” Available colors: 6

7 A Pair Of Comfy & Cute Platform Jelly Sandals Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Slides Amazon $45 See On Amazon A perfect shoe for summer, these chunky cross-band slides from Jeffrey Campbell — which feature a 2.5-inch block heel and a 1-inch platform — are the sophisticated older sister of your beloved childhood jelly sandals. Made from flexible EVA, they’re 100% waterproof and so easy to clean. The candy-pink shade pictured is an instant mood-booster, but they come in three more neutral colors, too: black, cream, and beige. Rave review: “They are comfortable, cute, dress up any outfit, or can work casually with jeans and a T-Shirt. It was the last pair in my size and I snapped them up! I’ve been stalking other colors ever since. [...] If you can get them in your size, GRAB ‘EM!” Available colors: 4

8 These Versatile Ankle Boots That Come In A Chic Snakeskin Print Aerosoles Miley Boot Amazon $44 See On Amazon Aerosoles is well-known for their durable, comfortable, and stylish footwear, and these versatile block-heel ankle boots are no exception. Made from stretchy vegan leather and available in black, brown, and an especially fun snakeskin print (pictured) that works well as an elevated neutral, they’re outfitted with a grippy rubber sole, a breathable lining, and Aerosoles’ ‘Heel Rest’ technology for maximum comfort. The heel clocks in at about 2.75 inches for a good amount of height, without sacrificing comfort. Rave review: “These boots are exactly what I was looking for. I'm a flight attendant and wear them to work. They're extremely comfortable and I get compliments on them every trip!” Available colors: 3

9 A Pair Of Strappy Square-Toed Sandals That Are So On-Trend LACUONE Square Toe Block Heel Sandals Amazon $37 See On Amazon With their square toe, chunky 2-inch block heel, and delicate strappy upper, these sandals hit so many trend notes. A soft, cushioned insole lends comfort, while a rubber sole ensures you won’t slip. The ultimate day-to-night shoe, these look just as cool with some flowy, wide-leg linen pants during the day as they do an itty-bitty mini skirt for a night out. Note that this listing includes a few block-heeled sandals, including a braided double-strap style and some strappy sandals with an ankle strap, so take care to choose the style you like best. Rave review: “Love this shoes, looks great and fits very comfortable. I wore them on my vacation to st. Lucia and walked every where from the airport to restaurants and did not have any discomfort.” Available styles: 18

10 Some Strappy Sandals With A Round Snakeskin Heel Ermonn Chunky Block Heeled Sandals Amazon $39 See On Amazon A round, 3-inch block heel sets these on-trend strappy sandals apart from the rest. Available in five neutral shades — apricot, khaki, and brown (all with a snakeskin heel); and black and white (both with a croc-embossed heel) — they also boast a sturdy non-slip rubber sole. They pair beautifully with a flowy summer dress, but they’re just as chic with cropped jeans. Rave review: “These shoes exceed all expectations! They fit true to size, [...] are elegant on, well made and the heel is so cool and trendy! Great value! And the packaging was protective and quality too!” Available colors: 5

11 These Double-Strap Slingback Sandals With Extra-Wide Straps Aerosoles Emmex Heeled Sandal Amazon $75 See On Amazon These timeless, double-strap slingback sandals from cult-favorite comfort shoe brand Aerosoles strike the perfect balance between fashion and function. Crafted from vegan leather, they feature a stacked 2.75-inch heel, a non-slip rubber sole, and a cushioned insole. An adjustable slingback strap with buckle closure ensures your feet don’t slip out. They pack a major style punch in graphic black (pictured), metallic silver, or patent gray-blue; opt for faux-suede camel or faux-leather ecru for wear-with-anything neutral options. Rave review: “I don't wear heels very often, but I found these to be easy on my feet. The chunky heel adds stability and the flexible sole allows my foot to move naturally when walking. And, they're cute!” Available colors: 5

12 A Pair Of Retro-Chic Lucite Slides Shoe Land Brienna Clear Block Heeled Slides Amazon $38 See On Amazon Boasting a 3.25-inch Lucite heel and a transparent vinyl upper, these barely-there mules are the ultimate in retro-chic. Choose from a variety of insole colors (white, black, silver, gold, rose gold, and neutral) and two different styles (one with a double strap upper, one with a single). They’d be so elegant paired with a brightly colored slip dress for a wedding or cocktail event. Rave review: “I have worn them to multiple events for hours at a time. They are comfortable, sleek and fashionable. Fit is true to size. I love them!” Available colors: 6

13 These Throwback Mary Jane Pumps With A Cool, Chunky Heel Soda Mary Jane Pump Amazon $35 See On Amazon Long known as a classic back-to-school shoe, Mary Janes are having a real moment right now. Featuring a rounded square toe, a chunky stacked 2.25-inch heel, and a half-inch platform, this pair from Soda is all grown up. An adjustable strap with buckle closure allows you to customize the fit. Choose from patent or regular vegan leather; wear them with white socks to lean into the throwback vibe. Rave review: “I love these shoes! They're so pretty and well made! [...] they fit just fine, even with socks. They came in a pretty box, carefully packaged and looking perfect. I'm very pleased with this purchase and excited to wear them. I like it that you can look stylish without breaking the bank. Five stars!” Available colors: 2

