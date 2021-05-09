When you need a pair of underwear that’s comfortable and full-coverage without the threat of panty lines, the best boyshort underwear will stay in place without digging in, riding up, or bunching in any direction. The boyshort eliminates panty lines by moving those seams down so everything lies smooth, and since they have a little bit of extra length through the leg, they’re also great for wearing under skirts and dresses if you want to feel a bit more covered. Plus, longer styles will even help prevent chafing.

The best underwear for all day, everyday wear will be your cotton boyshorts: the natural fabric is absorbent and breathable with a soft finish for sensitive skin. If you’re headed to the gym, however, you’ll want to reach for a dedicated pair of workout underwear in a moisture-wicking, synthetic fabric. But you don’t have to limit yourself to strictly utilitarian pairs, either: A set of soft, lace boyshorts (still with a cotton lining for comfort) is a nice little boost no matter what you wear on top. And if you’re lounging at home, a matching set with boyshorts and a bralette can make even couch time feel kind of fabulous.

Ahead, the six best boyshort underwear to add to your drawer ASAP — and they’re all conveniently on Amazon.

1. The Comfortable Cotton Boyshorts Worth Stocking Up On

These basic cotton boyshorts are a worthwhile addition to your daily rotation. They’re made from 93% cotton blended with plenty of spandex so they’ll hold their shape wear after wear, with covered overlocked seams and a tagless design for 24-hour comfiness. Their 3.5-inch inseam offers excellent coverage, and the cotton crotch lining is sewn into these boyshorts horizontally so it almost functions like a gusset. “The design of these panties is perfection....no seams splitting you down the middle and the legs are just the right length,” a shopper raved. “The sizing was consistent and the fabric is super soft. The stitching and materials look good to me. I usually don’t spend this much on undies, but these are amazing.”

Available options: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. A Set Of Workout-Worthy Boyshorts In Moisture-Wicking Mesh

When you plan to go hard at the gym, these bestselling boyshorts will keep you cool and dry through your workout. Their silky polyester-based microfiber wicks away sweat while a 100% cotton crotch lining keeps things breathable. A tagless build with a wide, soft elastic waist and leg bands that promise to stay in place means you’ll be focused on your reps, not your underwear. “True to size, super comfortable, breathe wonderfully during a sweaty workout, comfortable for lounging, nice for under dress clothes to avoid that panty line. Have bought multiple packs now and love them,” one fan wrote.

Available options: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 10

3. These Plus-Size Boyshorts With A Cult Following

These plus-size boyshorts have over 26,000 ratings from fans who rave that the “soft and comfortable” underwear is the best they’ve ever owned. They’re made from a blend of polyester and spandex that’s lightly moisture-wicking with plenty of stretch, plus a classic cotton lining through the crotch for breathability. The slip shorts come with a slightly longer cut through the leg with an easy fit, and a printed label instead of a tag so there’s no rubbing. “These are wonderful! Very, very comfortable, very nicely fitting, soft as buttah,” a fan praised. “Very roomy, but that means they don't roll up. You could go down a size to get a more fitted fit.” While most shoppers reported a “true-to-size” fit, some did echo the sentiment to size down for a more snug pair.

Available options: 7

Available sizes: 9 — 13

4. A Pair Of Seamless Boyshorts Guaranteed To Disappear

The Maidenform Pure Genius boyshorts were engineered to fit three-dimensional curves for a second-skin look and feel. The panty has a wider flat waistband that’s designed not to roll and seamless edges for a completely smooth finish under outfits. They’re woven from a blend of nylon and elastane so your clothes can glide over them and the crotch is lined with a similarly silky fabric (with some cotton but not all) for comfort. “I am so impressed with the Maidenform boy short. I have tried numerous brands and ended up throwing them out. These are so very comfortable,” a reviewer wrote. “The material is good quality. They wash without shrinkage. I keep going back for more.”

Available options: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5. Some Cute Lace Boyshorts You’ll Want To Wear All The Time

No underwear drawer is complete without at least a few pretty pairs. These cute boyshorts are made from sheer floral lace with thin scalloped edges to practically eliminate panty lines and a soft 100% cotton crotch for comfort. The lace is woven from a specific blend of nylon with spandex to feel soft to the touch with extra durability so you can wear them and wash them on repeat. “These are THE best undies I have found. They are super comfy, I don't even know they are there. They don't roll down in the belly, they don't ride up. They sit where they are supposed to,” a shopper raved. “These are really pretty and made well. I just placed 2 more orders.”

Available options: 2

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

6. An Iconic Pair Of Boyshorts (With A Matching Bralette A Click Away)

If you want to treat yourself to some designer boyshorts, splurge on a pair you can wear every day. The Calvin Klein boyshorts have become a byword for off-duty comfort with their high-quality construction and signature logo band. They’re made from classic cotton blended with super-soft modal and a good dose of spandex for a material that’s absurdly comfortable and downy yet disappears under clothes. (And, yes, there’s a pure cotton lining where it counts.) “These are my all time favorite underwear in the world. Literally. Sounds crazy but it’s true. Worth every cent,” a fan gushed. “Most comfortable underwear I’ve ever had.” Pick up the matching Calvin Klein bralette here for cult-worthy comfort head to toe.