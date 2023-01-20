The 7 Best Bras For Implants, According To Plastic Surgeons

After a breast augmentation, a good post-op bra can help with common post-surgery symptoms such as “pain, soreness, numbness, stiffness, swelling, bruising, and redness, all of which can be normal within the first few days and up to a month post-op,” Dr. Sean Kelishadi, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon tells Bustle. But your lacy push-up bra or go-to lounge bra isn’t going to cut it — according to Kelishadi and Dr. Michael J. Stein, M.D., the two experts Bustle spoke to, the best bras for implants are wireless front-closure bras with a fair amount of compression. Note that while all the bras on this list are ideal for implants post-surgery, they’re also great for other breast-related surgeries, like breast reductions and mastectomies.

The Experts

Based out of New York City, Dr. Michael J. Stein, M.D., is a double board-certified aesthetic surgeon specializing in reconstructive surgeries. He is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at Columbia University and Assistant Attending in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital. He earned his medical degree at the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Sean Kelishadi, M.D., is a board-certified plastic surgeon based out of Newport Beach, California, and currently serves as the president of SSK Plastic Surgery. He earned his medical degree at the University of Tennessee-Memphis College of Medicine.

What To Look For In The Best Bras For Implants

According to Stein, you’ll have to wear a post-op bra “all day and all night, only taking it off to shower” for a full month after your surgery. To find the best bras for implants, the experts recommend considering three key factors. Here’s what you need to know about each.

Underwire-Free

First and foremost, Stein advises against wearing bras with underwires, or “tight bands in the breast fold,” as either “can rub against the incision and complicate healing.” Instead, he says to opt for a wireless bra with a “snug but comfortable fit” that won’t irritate incisions.

Compression

“In the immediate postoperative period, it's good to compress the breasts to help prevent bleeding and fluid accumulation,” says Stein; Kelishadi adds that compression also “helps to reduce excess swelling.” Gentle compression bras can also minimize movement and reduce bounce.

Fit & Closure

Front-closure bras, like those with zipper, Velcro, or hook-and-eye closures, “tend to be more user-friendly early on,” Kelishadi says. Stein also explains that a bra that’s “easy to take on and off prevents too much stretching that might exacerbate pain and potentially put unnecessary pressure on the incision while it is healing.” As swelling starts to subside, your bra may start to feel a little loose, so choosing one with fully adjustable straps allows for more customization as your body continues to heal, says Kelishadi.

Material

In keeping with the spirit of making life easier, Stein suggests choosing bras “made from a material that can be easily be washed.” All of the bras on this list are made of soft, non-irritating materials that are also machine washable, either according to the brand or reviewers.

With that guidance in mind, scroll on to shop seven of the best bras for implants, designed specifically with recovery in mind. (According to Stein, you’ll be able to wear whatever bra you like one month post-op.)

1 Expert’s Choice: A 3-Pack Of Gently Compressive Sports Bras With An Easy Zip Closure WANAYOU Zip Front Post-Surgery Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon This three-pack of sports bras is one of Kelishadi’s post-op faves thanks to the bras’ comfy light-to-medium compression and easy-access front closure, secured with a cloth-covered zipper. Even though this bra doesn’t have adjustable features, the wide elastic band and straps won’t dig into sensitive incisions, and the ventilated mesh back offers some breathability. This bra, which boasts an impressive 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is also machine washable — just be sure to take out the removable pads beforehand. Helpful review: “Got these for post breast surgery and I am so surprised at how comfortable they are! Provides the perfect amount of compression, but is stretchy enough to be comfortable to lounge in or wear to work. The lightly padded cups (removable) [...] provide some protection post-surgery.” Sizes: Medium — 3X-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex

2 Another Expert Favorite With Even More Compression Brilliant Contours Post Surgical Compression Sports Bra Amazon $79 See On Amazon Handpicked by Kelishadi, the longline, seamless design of this post-surgical bra is wirefree and offers a secure fit that won’t irritate incisions, and it has a good amount of compression. It also has the all-important front closure (this one has a zipper), plus wide adjustable straps. While the brand doesn’t mention that this bra is machine washable, several reviewers agree it is as long as it’s put in a lingerie bag and washed using the delicates setting. Helpful review: “Purchased this for after my breast reduction to wear daily, and I LOVE it!! Very comfortable and compressing :-) My doctor loved it and asked where I got it and what brand!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Lycra

3 A Full-Coverage Compression Bra With A Built-In Stabilizer BRABIC Front Closure Bra Post-Surgery With Support Band Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Depending on your surgeon’s protocol, you may also need a stabilizer band. Some compression bras come with them, but if not, you can purchase them separately too,” says Kelishadi. This wire-free bra has one that’s conveniently built-in that can be adjusted via hook-and-eye closures (the bra itself also features a front hook-and-eye closure, and the straps are adjustable). Apart from compression and customization, this post-op bra has a soft, tank-style back that’s both smoothing and comfortable. The only downside is that it isn’t machine washable. Helpful review: “I had a lift with 485cc implants done in July, the bra my Dr gave me was soooooo uncomfortable. Then I found these gems! [...] they fit perfectly they are snug but not tight and give great support as well as being super comfortable for daily wear and sleeping with. [...] I have incisions under the breast as well as up the bottom to the nipple and around the nipple. This bra is so soft it does not dig under or irritate my incisions.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: 70% Polyester, 25% Nylon, 5% Elastane

4 A Surgical Bra With Internal Pockets Designed To Hold Ice Packs Gentle Touch Medical Post-Surgical Bra Amazon $42 See On Amazon This wireless surgical bra checks all the boxes on the experts’ list of must-have features, including adjustable Velcro straps, a user-friendly front closure, and the right amount of compression, and it’s made from soft cotton, free of any irritating underwire or tight bands. Additionally, this post-surgery bra has exterior loops to hold drain pouches, and a set of internal pockets designed to hold ice packs. Choose from Velcro or hook-and-eye front closures, depending on your preference. While the brand doesn’t specify whether or not this bra is machine washable, it’s typically safe to throw items made from 100% cotton in the wash. Helpful review: “I had bilateral mastectomy in January 2018. [...] I experimented with a few other brands of post-mastectomy bras, but found the Surg-Ease bras to be far superior in providing solid side-support for the extra fat tissue left behind after surgery, and the compression it provided during the healing process. True to company claims, the bras are made of soft cotton fabric and are truly comfortable. I prefer the hook and eye closure since it provides the same fit everyday, without the variation resulting from inconsistent velcro closure.” Sizes: Small — XXXX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Cotton

5 A High-Impact Sports Bra That Reduces Bounce SHEFIT High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $75 See On Amazon Bounce, begone — this high-impact wireless sports bra has all the features doctors advocate for and more, like encapsulating cups with lots of compression and customization. This front-zip bra has an adjustable waistband, as well as adjustable Velcro straps that can also be worn criss-crossed in back, if that’s more comfortable for you. Once you’re completely done healing, you can use this machine-washable bra for its intended purpose: high-impact workouts. Helpful review: “Purchased for post-breast augmentation. This brand was among a few recommended by my surgeon and I unfortunately tried every other brand before eventually giving SheFit a try. I should have started with SheFit. Bodies are not one size fits all so the fact that one can adjust this bra to fit perfectly to the body is AMAZING. Additionally, as the swelling of my chest reduces with recovery from getting breast implants, I am able to still use the same bra.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex

6 A 3-Pack Of Stretchy Cotton Bras For Later Down The Recovery Road Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon After the initial recovery period (about four weeks after surgery, according to Stein), you’ll be able retire the post-op compression bras and opt for something a little more comfortable, like these breathable, stretchy cotton front-closure bras from Fruit of the Loom, which have earned over 30,700 perfect ratings to date. These bras have easy-open hook-and-eye front closures, are machine washable, and feel soft against the skin, so they won’t exacerbate any lingering irritation from surgery. Plus, they come in a convenient three-pack so you can always have one on hand. They’re not adjustable, however, so be sure to measure your bust to ensure the most supportive fit. Helpful review: “I love these bras! I recently had a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction with implants. These bras are easy to get on and off, give the implants the support they need, and the removable cups help with shaping. These bras are so comfortable, I don’t even feel like I’m wearing one and am even comfortable sleeping in them. They give me a nice shape and separation [...] I haven’t bought regular bras yet and so far don’t have a reason to because these are so comfortable!” Sizes: 34 — 48 | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

7 A Post-Op Bra With Built-In Drain Management Features HEART & CORE Racerback Post-Surgical Bra Amazon $70 See On Amazon Made from a quick-dry, breathable fabric with a silky feel, this racerback-style post-op bra is just what the doctor ordered. Featuring a Velcro front closure and adjustable Velcro straps (with a cute heart design), this wireless compression bra also has a series of tabs along the band to conveniently hold drain pouches. It also has interior pockets that can hold ice packs or extra padding. Plus, it’s machine washable. Helpful review: “I purchased this bra after I had my breast reduction. The bra that was given to me after surgery was way too tight and I needed something more comfortable. I love that it has velcro in different areas to adjust the drains. This bra definitely delivered! I am a 36D and purchased a medium and it is a perfect fit. I 1000% recommend!” Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 2 | Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex