Few things in life are better than finding a bra that fits perfectly, but if you have sloping shoulders, there’s a good chance you’ll have to look for a design that helps prevent strap slippage. The best bras for sloping shoulders have straps that stay securely in place, thanks to the help of racerback and U-back constructions or just an extra-wide design. Some bras are even convertible for more versatility, and others come with J-hooks, so you can fasten the straps together at the center of your back.

When it comes to finding a bra that’s suited for sloping shoulders, placement and width of straps — as well as the shape of the bra itself — are the most important things to consider:

Racerback bras: This style has straps and/or wings that meet near the middle of the spine, a design that holds the straps taut and prevents sliding.

This style has straps and/or wings that meet near the middle of the spine, a design that holds the straps taut and prevents sliding. U-back and V-back bras: A U-back style bra has a wide band and deep wings that resemble the back of a leotard, and on fuller-cup styles, the straps will be centered, which is helpful for sloping shoulders. Similarly, a V-back has straps that are acutely angled toward the bra closure (creating the characteristic “V” shape), which — again — can help keep the straps securely on your shoulders.

A U-back style bra has a wide band and deep wings that resemble the back of a leotard, and on fuller-cup styles, the straps will be centered, which is helpful for sloping shoulders. Similarly, a V-back has straps that are acutely angled toward the bra closure (creating the characteristic “V” shape), which — again — can help keep the straps securely on your shoulders. Wide-strap bras: Wider straps are more likely to stay put than thinner straps, but on their own, they may not be as effective as a racerback, U-back, or V-back design. Nonetheless, they’re an effective tool in the battle against slippage.

Keep in mind that thin straps aren’t out of the question — if you prefer them, just look for a design with convertible straps that you can criss-cross in back, or a bra that comes with a J-hook that clasps the straps together. Of course, there is the alternative of foregoing straps altogether, which is why I’ve included a strapless option that still provides plenty of support — and reviewers swear the cups don’t slip down, either.

Beyond that, it’s all about style and comfort. You can choose anything from stretchy, wire-free bras that are perfect for exercising and lounging to traditional underwire bras with pretty lace or mesh details. So if your bra straps won’t stay up, I’ve rounded up the best bras for sloping shoulders that virtually guarantee a slip-free fit.

1 This Full-Coverage Bra With A Lacy Racerback Design Maidenform Fab Fit Full-Coverage Racerback Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a smooth and stretchy nylon-elastane blend, this full-coverage underwire bra from Maidenform is ultra-comfortable and elegant. It has a racerback design that pulls the length-adjustable straps towards the center of your spine, ensuring they don’t slip off your shoulders. Lace details on the sides and below the straps add an elegant touch. Lightly padded foam cups provide ample chest support, and a front closure in the front allows you to easily pull this bra on and off. According to a reviewer: “It seems to be well made and after several washings... sturdy. I like this bra so much that I ordered a second. I never have the usual problem of straps slipping off my shoulders or the cups riding up or spilling their contents.” Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 9

2 A Wire-Free Bra With A U-Back & Wide Shoulder Straps Hanes SmoothTec Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Suitable for everyday wear, light workouts, and lounging around at home, this unlined wire-free bra from Hanes is made from a stretchy but supportive polyester-spandex blend that shapes itself to your body. The U-shape design combined with wide, stretchy, non-adjustable shoulder straps help keep the seamless bra securely in place, and the hook-and-eye closure in back offers a customized fit. The bra isn’t sold in traditional band and cup sizes, so consult the easy sizing chart listed by the manufacturer. According to a reviewer: “This bra is my favorite. It is lightweight but has support. I am a 40D so I wanted comfort but support without the tight straps everywhere. This has a slightly wider shoulder strap so it doesn’t slip down. The fabric is a soft smooth not binding type material. It is perfect as NO other bra has been a keeper until this one.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

3 A Simple Demi Bra With Convertible Straps Maidenform One Fabulous Fit 2.0 Demi Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re not in the market for full-coverage cups, this Maidenform demi bra is a great buy with length-adjustable straps that can be converted into a criss-cross design. Made from a smooth and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, the T-shirt bra has lightly padded “SmartZone” cups that provide extra lift. Keep in mind some reviewers reported that the straps, when not criss-crossed, can be a bit slippery, so you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this bra’s convertible features to keep them firmly on your shoulders. According to a reviewer: “Need a smooth bra that converted to a racer back when necessary. This one did both perfectly. The cups are seamless and very supportive, easily converts to a racer back without losing any of the support.” Available sizes: 32A — 42D

Available colors: 13

4 A Racerback Bra With Mesh Cutouts Wacoal Front Close T-Back Bra Amazon $48 See On Amazon This racerback-style bra has a barrel front closure, with unlined, unpadded cups. Made from light and airy Supplex fabric (which the brand says feels like cotton), the underwire bra combines everyday comfort with aesthetics that feel upgraded, thanks to the mesh cutouts above the cups. It’s great for those who want a supportive bra that doesn’t feel bulky or restrictive, and the length-adjustable straps meet in a T-back design. According to a reviewer: “This bra is absolutely PERFECT - it fits perfectly, feels comfortable, isn't bulky, and the best part of all - the straps stay on my shoulders!! The bra is not padded, which could cause some people not to like it as much, but it's so comfortable and easy to wear, that's not a problem for me.” Available sizes: 32C —38DD

Available colors: 3

5 The Subtly Sheer Underwire Bra With A J-Hook Option Elomi Plunge Underwire Bra with J-Hook Amazon $42 See On Amazon With a deep, plunging neckline and unique star embroidery on the cups, this gorgeous underwire bra was designed with fuller chests in mind. The thick, adjustable shoulder straps come with a J-hook attachment that allows you to clip them together in the back above the hook-and-eye closure, offering extra support and keeping the straps from sliding down. And even if you decide to forego the J-hook, the U-back design will help the straps stay put. Made from a nylon-polyamide material with a hint of spandex for stretch, the bra has semi-sheer, unlined cups and wide side panels to provide full coverage. It’s available in a wide range of larger cup sizes, from DD to K. According to a reviewer: “The place where the underwires meet in the center of the bra lays flat against the ribcage. Straps are long and adjustable and sit in a nice place for me, who has sloping shoulders that straps historically like to fall off of.” Available sizes: 32DD — 44K

Available colors: 12

6 This Padded Sports Bra With A Strappy Cross-Back Detail YIANNA Cross-Back Sports Bra Amazon $0 See On Amazon Perfect for low- to medium-impact activities, this sports bra has double T-straps that meet in the back with an intricate criss-cross pattern, keeping them in place. The nylon-polyester-spandex material is stretchy and moisture-wicking, while the removable foam cups and thick under-chest band enhance support. Wear this bra underneath a loose-fitting tank top, or simply sport it on its own. According to a reviewer: “I live in sports bras and this one has become my favorite. It’s light weight, comfortable [...] and doesn’t hurt my shoulders or neck. Plus, it’s really cute with all the straps on the back. I don’t run or anything so I don’t know how well it holds up with all the bouncing, but for me, this works well for my non cardio workouts.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 9

7 This Pull-On Seamless Bralette With A V-Back Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon $33 See On Amazon This seamless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is so comfortable, you’ll barely even notice you’re wearing it. The nylon-elastane fabric molds to your body, with wide, non-adjustable straps and removable foam cups. The pullover bralette features a V-back that keeps the straps securely on your shoulders. Wear this pull-on bralette for light workouts such as yoga, throw it on while lounging around the house, or sport it under T-shirts if you’re looking for a seamless, nearly invisible fit. Calvin Klein’s size chart makes it easy to find the best size. According to a reviewer: “I've found somewhat comfy bras, but nothing like this one! The material is very thin, but it stays in place! This is a somewhat longline bra, and the fabric used stays in place! No slipping, sliding, curling up, shifting, or anything else! I can raise my arms, even play volleyball, and this stay in place! This super soft material is so nice to wear. It's the only bra I didn't have any interest in burning the moment I took it off!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

8 This Full-Coverage Bra With Extra Back Support Playtex Active Lifestyle Full-Coverage Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another bra that’s suitable for everything from working out to everyday wear, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex features wide, tapered, and length-adjustable straps that are specifically designed not to slip — plus, they’re cushioned for extra comfort. With higher sides and a taller back, this bra is a great pick if you’re looking for lots of support, and the hook-and-eye closure gives you an adjustable fit. With a V-neck front, a U-back design, and molded cups, this bra achieves incredible support without being too constricting. According to a reviewer: “I was looking for a bra that had straps that would not slip, and I'm happy to say that this bra is perfect in that regard. It is also one of the most comfortable bras I've ever owned!” Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

Available colors: 7

9 An Underwire Bra With Lacy, Convertible Straps Warner’s Underwire Lace Contour Bra Amazon $39 See On Amazon Designed with a pretty lace back detail, this underwire contour bra features convertible, length-adjustable straps that can be hooked together under your shoulder blades. And even if you don’t hook them together, the straps are placed closer to your spine to help ensure they don’t slip off your shoulders. A hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures a comfortable fit. In the front, the two contoured polyester-spandex cups are fitted with light lift pads for additional support. According to a reviewer: “I buy A LOT of bras. I’m hard to fit and always have to buy racer back because the straps always slip off my shoulders. This is the first bra I’ve ever found that the shoulder straps actually stay on. The option to make it racer back is just an added bonus now, not a necessity. I just ordered three more- that’s how much I love it.” Available sizes: 34B — 40C

Available colors: 3

10 The U-Back Underwire Bra With Optional Criss-Cross Straps Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Underwire Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a streamlined design and sheer mesh insets above the cups, this U-back underwire bra from Bali is a great everyday option that also feels pretty. It has a U-shape back, but for extra staying power, you can convert the length-adjustable straps into a criss-cross design to keep them on your shoulders. The full-coverage, contoured cups feature inner side-support slings for support and shaping. According to a reviewer: “Very comfortable and good lift. [...] I don't have to worry about the straps slipping off my shoulders. That's a huge thing for me. Every bra I can remember ever wearing has wanted to slide off the shoulders. The straps on this bra stay put!! Yay!” Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 21