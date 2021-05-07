Visible bra straps are hardly a crime against nature, but they can look a bit slipshod when you’re getting dressed up — even if “dressing up” just means “looking somewhat nicer for al fresco brunch.” The best bras to wear with tank tops will often either disappear entirely or become part of your outfit. And since your warm-weather tops can take the form of spaghetti strap camisoles to statement party tops, there are many scenarios to plan for, so it’s good to have a few bra options in rotation.
For the ultimate disappearing act, it doesn’t get any easier than a strapless bra. You can pick up a multipack of soft bandeau bras that are comfortable for everyday but are particularly nice to have on-hand for dressing up when the occasion calls. I’ve also sourced a multiway bra with straps you can configure for halter tops, racerbacks, and so many other styles that it will basically pay for itself for how much you reach for it. And, for an all-purpose bra that won’t cling to drapey knits, the T-shirt bra has smooth edges in slick microfiber that gives a seamless look and feel.
When you want a bra that’s practically made to show off, try a lace bralette with wide straps and a longline band. It will look intentional with strappier styles and offer a peek of pretty if things happen to shift. They’re also a great bra to wear with muscle tees that have wide open arm holes — because the extra fabric keeps you feeling relatively covered.
There is one style of bra I can’t recommend: those with clear straps. They have a shiny finish that makes them stand out from across the room, and let’s be real, you’re not fooling anybody. If you prefer the feeling of straps but want a low-profile look, try a spaghetti strap bra in a coordinating color that’s less likely to draw attention to itself.
And, if all else fails, invest in a really great pair of nipple covers. Below, you can score the same ones that professional stylists use on celebrity clients, and the difference in quality is one you’ll feel — but never see.