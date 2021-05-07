Visible bra straps are hardly a crime against nature, but they can look a bit slipshod when you’re getting dressed up — even if “dressing up” just means “looking somewhat nicer for al fresco brunch.” The best bras to wear with tank tops will often either disappear entirely or become part of your outfit. And since your warm-weather tops can take the form of spaghetti strap camisoles to statement party tops, there are many scenarios to plan for, so it’s good to have a few bra options in rotation.

For the ultimate disappearing act, it doesn’t get any easier than a strapless bra. You can pick up a multipack of soft bandeau bras that are comfortable for everyday but are particularly nice to have on-hand for dressing up when the occasion calls. I’ve also sourced a multiway bra with straps you can configure for halter tops, racerbacks, and so many other styles that it will basically pay for itself for how much you reach for it. And, for an all-purpose bra that won’t cling to drapey knits, the T-shirt bra has smooth edges in slick microfiber that gives a seamless look and feel.

When you want a bra that’s practically made to show off, try a lace bralette with wide straps and a longline band. It will look intentional with strappier styles and offer a peek of pretty if things happen to shift. They’re also a great bra to wear with muscle tees that have wide open arm holes — because the extra fabric keeps you feeling relatively covered.

There is one style of bra I can’t recommend: those with clear straps. They have a shiny finish that makes them stand out from across the room, and let’s be real, you’re not fooling anybody. If you prefer the feeling of straps but want a low-profile look, try a spaghetti strap bra in a coordinating color that’s less likely to draw attention to itself.

And, if all else fails, invest in a really great pair of nipple covers. Below, you can score the same ones that professional stylists use on celebrity clients, and the difference in quality is one you’ll feel — but never see.

1 These Wildly Comfortable Bandeau Bras With Rave Reviews Boao Lace Bandeau Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to worry about bra straps showing when they don’t exist, and these lace bandeau bras are comfortable enough to wear all day. They’re unpadded but lined with a soft modal blend for a skin-friendly finish and have small loops inside for attaching your own straps when you need them. The wide band’s elastic bottom wraps around like a hug to stay in place when you’re going through the motions. “Better than expected for sure!!” one shopper reported. “I got these to use as a bra kinda on a lazy day or under tank tops or wearing around the house and theyre super cute, soft, and comfortable!” For a seamless option, try this padded bandeau bra in sizes up to 8X. Available colors: 2

2 A Seamless T-Shirt Bra That’s Invisible Under Light Tanks Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon Absolutely a staple worth having on-hand, the Calvin Klein T-shirt bra is made from soft microfiber with ultra-thin edges on memory foam cups — yes, really — and seamless bonded edges that will disappear under clingy knit tops. (Just like your go-to seamless thong.) “I like the light lining and the size is perfect. very comfortable,” one shopper noted. “It fits perfectly and wore it with a tank today to test out the silhouette. It’s perfect. I need about 10 more.” And many reviewers reported having owned theirs for years because they were that well-made. If you’re shopping on a budget, the Amazon Essentials T-shirt bra is a worthy alternative with a similar invisible finish. Available colors: 15

3 This Convertible Strapless Bra That Works With *Every* Conceivable Top Plusexy Multiway Push-Up Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon I’m still counting the number of ways this convertible bra can be worn (at least eight!). From halter tops to one-shoulder pieces, this bra is ready to be reconfigured to disappear underneath the most striking statement tops, no matter how many improbable cutouts they have. Inside the molded cups you’ll find two angled push-up pads with a sturdy underwire, and the band features a border of nonslip mesh (plus three row of hooks and eyes) for extra support. “I am a singer in Nashville, TN, and I play 4+ hour shows,” one shopper explained. “Having a strapless bra that works with me instead of against me has been wonderful. I don’t have to worry about it slipping down or moving or cutting into me in some weird way.” For even more strap options that work with dramatic necklines, this convertible plunge bra from a different brand as a second band that accommodates backless tops. Available colors: 3

4 A Lace Racerback Bralette That Looks So Pretty Under Loose Tanks Urbandaizy Racerback Lace Bralette Amazon $14 See On Amazon This cute bralette is one you won’t mind showing, and since it comes in more than 60 beautiful colors, you’ll have no problem finding one that sparks joy. It pairs a V-neckline with extra wide straps and a full-coverage racerback in scalloped floral lace. Inside are removable foam cups, and the soft breathable lining feels light as air. “Finally! A cute racer back bra that fits comfortably!” raved one fan. “I have it in two colors, and will absolutely order more! These bras are so comfortable, I can wear them for a ten hour shift and forget I’m even wearing a bra. The colors are really pretty too, I highly recommend them!” If you’d like the option to completely hide your bra, this convertible lace bralette has thinner straps and Swiss army knife capabilities. For more show-it-off impact, try this strappy bralette with a criss-cross front. Available colors: 62

5 A Set Of Soft Ribbed Bras With Whisper-Thin Spaghetti Straps KCDDUMK V-Neck Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even if these bralettes happen to show, you might think they’re part of your tank since they blend in so well. Their delicate straps are thinner than most, and the ribbed knit almost looks like a second top. The removable padded inserts are easy to remove and reinsert— just make sure the textured side is facing inward after a wash. “These bras are amazing. They are soft, supportive, look fabulous under my T-shirts and dresses and OMG, at no point in the day am I trying to rip it off,” a reviewer raved. Available colors: 3 multi-colored packs

6 The Ultimate Life Hack: A Tank Top With Built-In Bra Cups ANYFITTING Wide Strap Tank Top With Built-In Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s not a shelf bra — this tank top with a built-in bra gives you actual support coupled with light shaping all in one garment. The foam cups are fused to a soft fabric and elastic shelf, and they can’t be removed so you’ll never lose one in the wash. The tank itself, meanwhile, is supremely comfortable in a thin yet buttery viscose blend that feels like pajamas. “Might never wear a bra again,” one shopper declared. “They're slightly more modest than a plain shelf bra would be, and look a lot nicer...the pads are not obnoxiously small! The material is quite thin and light but I wouldn't classify the black or burgundy as see through, even so. The white is obviously more see through, but the goods are well protected.” For a more streamlined strap, the Hanes cotton cami has a classic fabric shelf bra and adjustable straps. (Not to mention 13,000+ Amazon ratings.) Available colors: 6

