The 9 Best Brit Awards Beauty Looks

The hair looks were the mane attraction.

Adele's winged eyeliner was one of the best beauty looks at The Brit Awards in 2022.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
By Audrey Noble

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Brit Awards in 2022 served some serious beauty looks. Most standouts were all about the hair — rosé shades, gold details, white chalk — but there were also some equally striking makeup looks. Click through to see the best moments.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo’s Classic Cat-Eye

The BRIT award winner for International Song of The Year wore simple winged eyeliner with a neutral lip for a minimal yet classic look.

