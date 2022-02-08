Beauty
From smoky eyes to ’90s-style lip liner.
Getty Images/ JMEnternational / Contributor
In honor of this year’s event, it’s a good time to pay homage to the most swoon-worthy BRIT Awards beauty looks from years past. From Dua Lipa’s colorful makeup to H.E.R.’s rock glam locks, here’s hoping the array of smoky eyes, bold lips, and slick ‘dos keep showing up on the red carpet.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lizzo’s Hersey’s Kiss gown got a lot of attention when she wore it to the 2020 awards — but her super slicked, gravity-defying top knot and face-framing strands deserve a moment of respect. Her chocolate brown pout gets an honorable mention, too.