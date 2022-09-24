The beauty of casual dresses is that they allow you to appear put-together, even when the last thing you want to do is put on real clothes. Long or short, fitted or loose, the best casual dresses on Amazon offer a bit of a sartorial magic trick, lending your outfit a sense of effortless polish — so even if you feel like you’re wearing pajamas, you definitely won’t look it. And since all of these comfortable, casual-yet-chic pieces are available on Amazon, the prices are unbeatable (I’m talking as little as $21); and many qualify for Prime Shipping, so you don’t need to wait for ages to get your hands on them.

Whether you’re hunting for a dress to add a little zhush to your work-from-home wardrobe, or to add a some casual ease to your night-out looks, here’s what to look for while you shop.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Casual Dresses On Amazon

Cut & Material

Cut and material are really what differentiate casual dresses from dressy dresses. Simple silhouettes like T-shirts, shifts, button-down shirt dresses, and loose-fitting maxis all channel a sense of ease, as do easily wearable (and washable) fabrics like cotton and polyester, and cozy materials like jersey and knits. That said, combining a simple silhouette with a more luxurious fabric, like a silk blend or flowy Georgette, can be an elegant choice to wear to drinks, even while it’s comfortable enough to lounge in for a movie night.

Occasion

Since casual dresses are endlessly versatile, it’s up to you to consider where, and how, you plan to wear yours. Does your day-to-day require going into the office? Elevated details like a tiered skirt or self-tie belt add some structure and polish. Or maybe you want a dress to really make the most of a lounge day; if so, look for details like an A-line cut or side slits for blissfully unencumbered movement. There are even sweatshirt dresses that give you the sensation of wearing your favorite hoodie.

And if you’re looking for all of the above, you can’t go wrong with a dress in a neutral color and with minimal adornment, whether that’s a sleek, form-fitting tank dress or a roomy shift dress. That’ll be the perfect blank canvas for any accessories you throw at it, like sneakers and a denim jacket for daytime, or heels and great jewelry for evening.

If your dress relationship status is casual, scroll on to shop the best casual dresses on Amazon right now, including the styles our editors are swooning over this season.

1 Editor’s Choice: A Crisp Belted Shirt Dress You’ll Have Forever Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This crisp white shirt dress is the stuff that work (and work-from-home) days are made of. Crafted of 98% cotton and 2% elastane, this features a tab collar, cuffed short sleeves, and a self-tie belt that automatically make you look put-together, without compromising comfort. Side slits and pockets finish off the look. Easy, polished, and timeless, this is the kind of piece you’ll keep in your rotation forever. Editor praise: “This dress is a go-to when I need an easy, versatile piece to throw on. I've worn it for everything from the farmers' market to a Zoom call.” — Bustle editor Jen Fiegel Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 Another Editor Fave: This Printed Mini Dress That’s Great For Transitional Weather Amazon Essentials Satin Georgette 3/4 Sleeve Crewneck Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of a lightweight Georgette, with three-quarter sleeves and a cropped hem, this mini dress is perfect for those days when the weather can’t decide if it’s warm or cool. A high scoop neck, easy, shift-like fit, and selection of floral prints all harken back to classic ‘60s minis. If it’s on the warmer side, pair it with ballet flats and a box bag to lean into the retro-chic vibe; on cooler days, throw on a pair of tights, knee-high boots, and a shearling coat. Editor praise: “This is one of my go-to dresses for transitional weather, because the chiffon-like fabric is super lightweight, but the sleeves give just the right amount of warmth and coverage for breezes. I love the cool boxy fit, and I think this dress pairs equally well with flats and chunky boots.” — Bustle editor Carolyn Menyes Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Editor’s Pick: A Sleeveless Maxi Dress That’s Surprisingly Versatile Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just because this sleeveless maxi dress by Daily Ritual looks polished enough to wear to drinks doesn’t limit its use. Featuring a high mock neck, side slits, and a body-skimming fit, this dress is made from the softest blend of 95% viscose and 5% elastane, making it equally well-suited to curling up in with a good book. Editor praise: “I’ve been surprised at how versatile this maxi dress is. It looks great with sneakers or casual sandals — but in a pinch, you can dress it up with heels. Plus, I’ve found it doesn’t wrinkle, which makes it a perfect travel option.” — Bustle editor Wesley Salazar Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 An Editor-Approved Cozy Flannel Shirt Dress You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Flannel Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a back-to-school vibe, consider this button-down flannel shirt dress. Made of 100% cotton, with long sleeves, a tie belt, and a flounced hem, this dress has all the cozy comfort of your favorite well-worn flannel shirt. Take a cue from the model and style it with Chelsea boots, or some parent leather Oxfords and white socks. Editor praise: "Perfect for spring or fall, this dress makes it easy to look polished in a hurry. Even better, it's versatile. You can style it up, or simply just wear it with a pair of boots. The colors are even more vibrant in person." — Bustle editor Karen Belz Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Popular Maxi Dress That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints Nemidor Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With over 11,000 five-star ratings to date, this short-sleeve maxi dress is a total fan-favorite; and it comes in 36 colors and prints, so whatever your mood, you’re sure to find an option to match it. An empire waist lends an elegant touch, adding just enough structure for an overall polished effect, but the breezy fit is all comfort. Made from 100% polyester, this dress will resist wrinkles, so it’s a great option if you plan on traveling, too. Enthusiastic review: “This dress has easily became a quick favorite. The weight of the garment is perfect for summer. It is a jersey-type material but with a bit more stretch. [...] It is a beautiful pattern and will be able to be worn into Fall with a jacket. I actually purchased two more dresses of this type after buying this because I loved it so much. Highly recommend.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

6 A Cute & Classic T-Shirt Dress At An Amazing Price Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A classic T-shirt dress is an essential item for every wardrobe, and this one by Amazon Essentials comes with over 6,000 five-star ratings — and that price is unbeatable — so you know it’s a safe bet. Made of 85% viscose blended with 5% elastane for a dreamy, stretchy softness, the A-line cut and above-the-knee length will pair well with sneakers, slides, booties, you name it. It’s a great layering piece too, so it can carry you from season to season. Enthusiastic review: “I wear this way too much, but it’s just wonderful! The material is much better than I expected and it hangs perfectly. [...] I love how wrinkles just fall away. It’s so comfortable that I went to bed in it, thinking I’d already put on my nightgown! Didn’t realize til I thought How’d I get dressed?? [...] Highly Recommend!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 A Tiered Mini Dress For Work Or Play The Drop Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon An easy, breezy fit and soft, 100% viscose fabric make mini dress by The Drop a perfect candidate for relaxing, but a tiered skirt and a subtle ruffled neck make this just as appropriate for work. Featuring a V-neckline and versatile above-the-knee length, this dress is the perfect balance of comfort and style. Even better? It has pockets. Enthusiastic review: “The fit is lovely, the fabric is quite cool and soft. I found that this was my go-to dress for when an elevated look is called for. I cannot recommend this enough!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

8 This Cozy Hoodie Dress For Lounge Days The Drop Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon For days when the most stressful item on your agenda is deciding what to order from Uber Eats, consider this cozy hoodie dress by The Drop. It’s made from a super soft blend of 52% viscose, 28% polyester, and 20% nylon that one reviewer claims “feels like cashmere,” with a comfy mid-calf length, relaxed fit, and a drawstring hood. A split hemline offers a touch of structure, but don’t worry — that won’t detract from your comfort. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is perfect! It’s exactly what you want in a dress. It’s soft and comfortable but looks fun and on trend. [...] I recently wore it in 60 degree weather without a jacket, and felt great. I bought it in the ivory and black.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

9 A Surplice Mini Dress In The Softest Jersey Material Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mini dress by Amazon Essentials is made of the softest jersey material (comprising 95% rayon blended with 5% elastane for stretch), so you know you’ll be comfy, but the surplice neckline and empire waist are structured enough to wear to the office. With an above-the-knee length for plenty of movement (or to show off your shoe of choice), this is a dress you can toss on no matter what you’ve got on your to-do list. Enthusiastic review: “Fits perfect. It's literally SO comfortable. I feel like Im waring pajamas. Dress it up with some cute sandals & jewelry or throw on some chucks, toss your hair up and just go about your business. You can't go wrong with this dress. I ordered it in two different colors and will order more. Lotta bang for your buck.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

10 A Luxurious, Stretchy Tank Dress That’s Both Elegant & Comfy Enza Costa Rib Tank Midi Dress Amazon $99 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the simplest items that pack the biggest punch. Case in point: This mid-length tank dress by Enza Costa. Made of the the dreamiest silk blend (it’s 87% viscose, 10% silk, and 3% Lycra), this bodycon dress is comfortable enough for movie night, but luxe enough to head out for cocktails once you’ve had enough relaxing. It comes in an array of chic colors, like classic black (pictured), chocolate brown, and a handful of brights and neutrals. Enthusiastic review: “The fit is great, it hugs me in all the right places and yet it is still casual and comfortable. [...] I really like the balance between the midi hem and the tank top [...] I can pair it with flip flops during the day or with a blazer and earrings in the evening- finally, it feels very soft and the quality is clearly top notch- very satisfied with my purchase!” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

11 An On-Trend Tennis Dress You’ll Wear For More Than Just Working Out Ewedoos Workout Dress With Built-in Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon Who cares if you’ve never hit the court? There’s so much to love about this tennis dress. For one, workout dresses are having a major moment right now; and for another, with built-in bra and shorts, it’s literally a one-and-done outfit that you can toss on and run out the door. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a swingy mini length qualify this for cocktail duty, too; simply swap your sneakers for strappy heels. And it’s made of 83% nylon and 17% spandex for plenty of movement and stretch, so whatever your plans, you’ll feel so comfortable. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is wonderful! Depending how you dress it, you can make it look more sporty or dress it up a bit too. I really enjoy how comfy it is, it stretches well and feels so soft on skin. [...] Straps are adjustable and I love that it also has shorts under it, you can definitely wear this for physical activities!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Classic Denim Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Layering Levi's Ellie Denim Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you live in an area with transitional weather (or if you just love the options afforded by layering), this Levi’s denim dress can carry you through all those seasonal changes. Made of 65% cotton blended with 35% polyester, this button-down, long-sleeve shirt dress features a tab collar, button flap pockets, and a darted waist for slightly structured definition. Wear it as-is, or layer it over a turtleneck and tights when the temperatures drop. Enthusiastic review: “This dress did not disappoint. Denim is neither too heavy or too light, hangs nicely. The quality one would expect from Levi’s. [...] Length perfect, above the knee but not a true mini on me. It’s a timeless dress - there are so many ways to wear it.” Available colors: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 4X

13 This Relaxed-Fit Midi Dress With Subtle Ruffles Amazon Essentials Crewneck Short Sleeve Knit Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just because you want a dress to feel casual doesn’t mean you necessarily want to look casual, and this midi dress gets that. With an empire waist, a scoop neck, and sweet-yet-subtle ruffle-edged sleeves, this is a dress with enough structure to go to brunch or the office; but with its soft 95% viscose and 5% elastane construction, it’s comfy enough to cuddle up in for an afternoon nap, too. Enthusiastic review: “I first ordered this dress in the leopard print. I received many compliments. The dress is very comfortable and lightweight. You could even throw a cardigan on over it in cooler weather. I went back and ordered 3 more in different colors because it's so comfortable!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

14 This Best-Selling Ribbed Dress With A Cute, Kicky Skirt Verdusa Long Sleeve Ribbed Skater Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon How cute is this ribbed skater dress? Long sleeves contrast with the mini, above-the-knee length, while a fitted bodice complements that kicky, flippy skirt. It’s made from a substantial yet breathable blend of 98% polyester and 2% spandex for just the right amount of stretch, and that ribbed construction ups the cozy factor. A best-seller on Amazon, this fan-favorite piece can be styled in endless ways — try it with some slide sneakers for chill weekends, or with heeled pumps for a cute date night outfit. Enthusiastic review: “Got this for a friends birthday party. Fit great, felt great, love this dress. I like mine a little short, but not cheeky short. This was just perfect to me. The material looks like a sweater but is very breathable, and amazingly cool for a black dress. Great value, great purchase. Update: Loved it so much, bought the red one.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

