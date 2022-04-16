There are few things in this world better than throwing on your favorite cozy sweatshirt. But what if I told you there was something that’s just as comfy, but even more stylish? Allow me to introduce you to the sweatshirt dress, the wardrobe staple you never knew you needed. Whether you’re lounging around the house, working from home, or going on a coffee run, the best sweatshirt dresses are easy to style and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Sweatshirt dresses come in a range of styles, and while you can’t really go wrong with any of them, some may suit your personal preferences more than others. First off, consider length. Choose from cute minis that hit just above the knee, ultra-wearable midis with mid-calf hemlines, or something in between. And even though most sweatshirts have long sleeves, sweatshirt dresses take more sartorial liberties. Ahead, you’ll find long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and even sleeveless options that you can wear all year round with some sneaky layering.

Then, there’s the material. If you’re looking to stay warm during the colder months, fleece- or sherpa-lined dresses will be your best friend, while lighter, more breathable materials like cotton are great for warmer climates — just throw on a jean jacket on chilly evenings or in transitional weather, and you’re good to go. Something else to consider when shopping for a sweatshirt dress is fit. Are you looking for an oversized or casual fit, or something more form-fitting?

Whether you opt for a short-sleeved mini sweatshirt dress or an oversized style with a hoodie, this list is jam-packed with the best sweatshirt dresses you can find on Amazon.

1 Editor’s Pick: A Mini Sweatshirt Dress That Looks Surprisingly Polished The Drop Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Who said sweatshirts can’t look polished? This mini sweatshirt dress with drawstring hoodie is as chic as it is comfortable. It happens to be great for petites, too, according to Bustle editor Ileana Morales Valentine. She says: “As soon as I saw the sweatshirt dress, I was on board — except that I had to find the right one for my petite frame. This shorter one is super cozy, lightweight, and it has pockets. It's the one. I just throw this on with some cute sneakers, and I'm good to go. I picked one up for my hoodie-loving little sis, too.” Swap your sneaks for a pair of knee-high boots for an effortlessly cool dinner outfit. Rave review: “I am so obsessed with this hoodie dress! it is soooo comfortable but so chic - perfect material (not normal heavy sweatshirt material) and it lays perfectly. Perfect for errands or casual days. I got a Large and it fits great (I'm size 14 and DDD chest and it all fit in nicely!)” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

2 A Mid-Length Sweatshirt Dress That Has 10,000+ 5-Star Ratings MISSKY Knee Length Pullover Hoodie Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon For those days when it’s still too cold to whip out your sundress but too warm for a heavy jacket, this pullover sweatshirt dress is the ideal transition piece. This has a close but non-constricting fit for polish and comfort, hits just above the knee, and has chic 3/4-length sleeves (though it also comes in a short-sleeve version). It’s made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a soft, slightly stretchy feel. It also has a drawstring hoodie and kangaroo pockets. Almost 11,000 Amazon shoppers left a five-star rating or review for this piece, dubbing it “cute,” “comfy,” and easy to style. Rave review: “This dress is fantastic! Super comfortable, but still sleek and sporty fun. I was worried that [movement] would be restricted somewhat but that isn't the case at all. I don't wear dresses very often, but this one is going to change that! Highly recommended.” Available sizes: XS — 3X-Large

3 This Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress With A Relaxed Fit Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Fleece Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon This relaxed-fitting, short-sleeved sweatshirt dress is made from a lightweight terry material that skims over the body for a breezy feel, no matter the temperature. Featuring a scoop neckline and cuffed sleeves, this dress is simple enough to dress up or down, depending on how you choose to accessorize it. With some high-top sneakers, it’s a cute, easy everyday outfit; with a belt at the waist, booties, and an oversized blazer, it can work for a low-key dinner or drinks. Rave review: “I found this dress on a fashion blog and ordered five different colors/patterns on Prime Wardrobe. I kept three and ordered a fourth in a new color. I now have black, burgundy, grey striped, and vintage pink. I am so impressed at the fabric softness (like a cozy sweatshirt) and how well made the dresses are. They are *so* comfy I would wear them as pajamas in cold weather. The four dresses I bought are for summer, but I could easily add tights and a denim jacket for cooler weather.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Crewneck Sweatshirt Dress With Sweet Puff Sleeves Amazon Essentials French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the little details that can elevate an otherwise basic outfit, and that’s certainly the case with this knee-length sweatshirt dress from Amazon Essentials. Made from terry material and lined with fleece, this scoop-neck dress has a relaxed fit and hits right at the knee. But the 3/4-length puff sleeves with cuff details add a sweet twist, as do its 10 unexpected shade options, like pretty robin’s egg blue and a subtle cheetah print. Oh, and did I mention it has pockets? Rave review: “I am definitely going to have more of these in different colors! These are very warm but not hot, and I love that they're made with a larger neckline so they don't choke me. They're decent enough to wear out, I can really look cute as a dress when accessorized. But they also make great loungewear.They are made out of soft, comfortable sweat pants type material. Mine has washed well without much pilling.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

5 This Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Dress With The Coziest Fleece Lining Yeokou Sherpa Lined Fleece Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This quarter-zip hooded sweatshirt dress makes getting dressed in the morning a no-brainer. It’s oh-so-warm thanks to a sherpa lining, and has two side pockets ideal for keeping your phone within reach. Feeling a bit too cozy? This sweatshirt dress has snap-button details on each side that can be opened up for extra ventilation. Pair it with tights and boots for a casual yet chic look. Rave review: “This dress is awesomeeeee! The material is very thick and so warm! When wearing it with tights and boots, you don’t even need to wear a coat! I love the zippered front, which slides easily and makes for easy off and on. The hoodie is also very warm, with an adjustable drawstring. I like the banded, stretchy hem around the sleeves as well. The snaps on each side of the dress are very catchy looking and love the wide hem of the bottom.” Available sizes: XS — 3X-Large

6 A Bodycon Mini Dress That’s Low-Key Hot Joeoy Casual Drawstring Bodycon Hoodie Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon As one reviewer put it, this sleeveless sweatshirt dress hits the coveted “cute, casual, and comfy” trifecta. Made from a stretchy fabric, this bodycon mini dress is definitely cuter (and hotter) than your favorite sweatshirt that you’ve had for years. Plus, it has a drawstring hoodie and kangaroo pockets for an athletic vibe. Rave review: “This is my go to dress when I want to look cute, but don’t want to put in a lot of effort. You can dress it up with black wedges, or keep it simple with some vans. Either way you’ll get compliments all day long.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 A Mini Sweatshirt Dress That’ll Take You From The Gym To Lunch Core 10 Soft Workout Hoodie Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric, this mini sweatshirt dress is sure to be your go-to summer fit — and since it’s made by Core 10, one of Amazon’s in-house exercise brands, you can even work out in it. Featuring a drawstring hoodie and short sleeves, this lightweight dress is soft, stretchy, and made to sweat in. The form-fitting silhouette isn’t overly clingy, and the super-short length allows for freedom of movement. Wear it as a cover-up over your bathing suit, or with a sports bra and running shoes for a tennis sesh. Rave review: “I am completely impressed! The fit, the length, and the fabric far exceeded my expectations. Pleased, actually VERY pleased. Would not hesitate to order another one. Very happy with purchase and I highly recommend it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Streetwear-Inspired Sweatshirt Dress With A Cool, Oversized Fit NUTEXROL Fleece Sweatshirt Hoodie Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Sweatshirts are the ultimate streetwear staple because they’re the perfect mix of cool and comfortable — just like this mid-length sweatshirt dress. The hem hits just below the knee and has two side slits, a drawstring hoodie, and pockets on either side. Made from 100% cotton with a cozy fleece lining, this is thick enough to keep you warm in cold temps. Choose from 17 colors, including wearable neutrals and daring hues like kelly green and cobalt. This has a relaxed, oversized fit, so reviewers suggest sizing down if you want a more streamlined look. Rave review: “Super thick, cozy sweatshirt. I’m obsessed with this thing. Just a giant hug of a sweatshirt. The fabric is thick and soft, the hood is double lined (two layers of fabric) and the finishes seem quality.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 A Midi Sweatshirt Dress With A Full-Length Zipper GRACE KARIN Zip Up Tunic Sweatshirt Amazon $41 See On Amazon When you all you want to do is curl up on the couch with a good book and a cup of tea, this zip-up sweatshirt dress is exactly what you’ll want to throw on. This lightweight, knee-length dress has a full zipper, two spacious pockets, and a drawstring hoodie. And because of its relaxed fit, you can comfortably layer it over a long-sleeve tee and leggings. The version featured here is made of lighter-weight cotton, but it’s also available in fleece-lined and fuzzy sherpa styles if you’re looking for extra warmth. Rave review: “This has become one of my all time favorite wardrobe additions. I wear it as a robe, a swimsuit cover up, a dress and as a long hoodie. It goes everywhere with me. It's incredibly comfortable. I love that it's not your typical sweatshirt material. Instead of being fleece lined on the inside its a smooth, thin, cotton so it's lightweight which expands the seasons I can wear it in. Definitely worth the purchase price. I want more colors!!!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 A Hooded Sweatshirt Dress That Comes In 27 Fun Prints Auxo Printed Hooded Oversized Sweatshirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon This mini sweatshirt dress is made from a breathable blend of polyester and spandex for a smooth, stretchy feel, and has a relaxed fit that still looks put-together, not sloppy. The ribbed elastic hem hits above the knee, and two side pockets add to the effortless feel. It’s available in an array of 27 prints, including tie-dye, camo, and chic gradients. Pair it with gym socks and sneakers, and you’re ready to hit the airport for your next vacay (or just to pop out for a coffee break). Rave review: “This dress was great. The color was exactly as shown. It was softer than I expected, very smooth! Perfect for travel or lounging. I even dressed it up with jewelry and heels. Getting this in additional colors!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

