Cotton dresses and The Beatles have one thing in common: They’re both classics. The best cotton dresses are the sort of thing you can throw on anytime, knowing you’ll enjoy the breathability and comfort you can expect of this failsafe fabric. Plus, they’re available in so many styles to suit so many moods, from party-perfect to lounge-y and relaxed — and once you find your favorite, you’ll keep it around forever. (Not unlike The Beatles.)

If you’re shopping for a dress you can lounge in, look for a generous fit that will allow for plenty of ease of movement. Listed ahead, you’ll find these easy pieces in both maxi and midi versions, and in a range of silhouettes, from those with chic dropped hems to roomy T-shirt dresses. On the other hand, if you’re hunting for something more polished, look for a cotton dress with structured details, like a defined waistline, a button-down front, or long sleeves. And don’t forget about the power of a little black dress, which can go from couch to cocktails with the switch of a shoe.

But just because the best cotton dresses are the ultimate in ease doesn’t mean they don’t know how to party. If you’re seeking a comfy going-out dress, look for spaghetti straps, mini lengths, or playful prints that can bridge the gap between casual and formal.

Finally, a note on material: While most of these dresses are made of 100% cotton, others contain a small amount of elastane or spandex for a hint of stretch, upping the comfort factor even more.

No matter your tastes, you’re sure to find something you love on this list of the best cotton dresses on Amazon, ahead.

1 A Cute Cotton Skater Dress With Over 13,000 5-Star Ratings OUGES Button Down Skater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The button-front detail and knee-length hem of this cotton skater dress add enough structure that you could easily wear it with loafers to work, but it would look equally cute with a slip-on sneaker for the weekend. Featuring short sleeves, a scoop neck, and handy front pockets, this dress is made of 95% cotton blended with 5% spandex for the right amount of stretch and movement. Plus, it comes in 44 fun colors and patterns, including a few long-sleeve versions, so you’re sure to find the version that’s perfect for you — as its 13,000+ stellar ratings on Amazon would attest. Enthusiastic review: “I bought this dress as a quick & easy outfit for work & love it! I’ll be buying more patterns!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

2 A Versatile Cotton Maxi Dress With A Drop Waist (& Pockets) The Drop Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon A dreamy dress-up-or-down option, this sleeveless, 100% cotton maxi dress by The Drop features a breezy, loose silhouette that ensures you’ll be comfortable wherever you wear it. Tank sleeves and a high scoop neck are complemented by a drop waist and chic tiered skirt. The definition of versatile, this can be an office dress paired with flats, or an elegant dinner dress with heels. The best part? It has pockets. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is wonderful! It looks expensive and chic. It can be dressed up or down, and looks great either way. It’s made of a quality material and has a lining inside the top section also. It lays well and the long ruffle on the bottom is simple but shows very wonderfully. It’s just a total win.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

3 Editor’s Choice: The Gingham Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Picnics (& Beyond) The Drop Calie V-Neck Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $70 See On Amazon This maxi dress is beloved by several BDG editors, and it’s not hard to see why. It has all the trappings of a pitch-perfect picnic outfit — it’s made of 100% cotton for comfort, breathability, and easy cleaning, and the puff sleeves and tiered skirt are downright adorable. The defined waistline adds structure. No need to reserve this for the country, though, as it’s sophisticated enough to wear for dinner or drinks in the city. Take your pick from three gingham prints: chocolate brown (pictured), sunny yellow, or blue, for a Dorothy in Oz moment. Editor praise: “If you’re in a cottagecore mood, this cotton dress certainly fits the bill. I love that it’s designed to be flowy yet still has some structure. And the oversized puff sleeves are simply everything. A classic cut that’ll outlast seasonal trends.” — Wesley Salazar, Associate Commerce Editor Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

4 This Cotton Polo Dress That’s Perfectly Preppy Nautica Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cotton polo dress by Nautica will add a dash of prep-school cool to any ensemble. Made of 96% cotton blended with 4% elastane for stretch, this dress features short sleeves and a ribbed collar with a 5-button placket in a just-above-the-knee length. Wear this with gleaming white sneakers for the weekend, or with loafers if you’re headed to the office. Extra prep points if you tie a sweater around your shoulders. Enthusiastic review: “I cannot tell you how much I love this dress. It’s crisp, washes well & fits your body wonderfully. It isn’t too big or too small, hits above the knee & stays in shape all day. Excellent!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

5 A Belted Cotton Shirt Dress That Looks So Polished Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone seeking work-appropriate attire, this cotton shirt dress by Amazon Essentials features a button-down front, a side slit hem, and handy pockets. The tie belt adds structure, but the 98% cotton is blended with 2% elastane, so it will never feel overly stiff. Wear it with a sleek loafer for upscale occasions; for casual days, remove the belt and wear as a chic duster. Reviewers write that the breathable construction makes it the perfect summer dress, but when it gets cold outside, you can easily layer it over a turtleneck and add some knee-high riding boots. Enthusiastic review: “These are the most perfect casual dresses. I purchased black, lilac and green. They are great.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

6 This Smocked Mini Dress That’ll Take You From Day To Night The Drop Smocked Bodice Mini Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Deceptively versatile, this 100% cotton mini dress by The Drop can easily go from day to night. For daytime, pair the smocked bodice and breezy skirt (it has pockets!) with sandals or sneakers; if you’re headed out for cocktails, add a pair of heeled gladiator sandals and a luxe satin blazer. A little black dress that’s comfy and chic? Don’t mind if I do. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 4

7 This Sophisticated Cotton Jersey Maxi Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere Lands' End Cotton Jersey Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $46 See On Amazon It’s hard to imagine a place this cotton jersey maxi dress by Lands’ End wouldn’t fit in. Featuring wide tank sleeves and a scoop neck, the simple maxi silhouette is endlessly accessorize-able and goes with virtually every style of shoe, so it can take you from doing laundry at home to cocktail night with ease. And don’t forget about layering; it’d look chic with a luxe cardigan or leather jacket when the weather gets chilly. Enthusiastic review: “Great as a swim cover up or just a nice casual summer dress if dining. Fits nicely.” Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

Available colors: 8

8 This Cotton T-Shirt Dress You Can Style In Endless Ways Daily Ritual Cotton Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you love variety, you need a T-shirt dress (or two) in your closet — there’s virtually no wrong way to style them all year round, whether you wear them with flip-flops over the summer; layered up with tights, boots, and a sweater in colder weather; or even with a polished jacket and booties for drinks. This one from Daily Ritual is made of 100% cotton and features an above-the-knee hem, scoop neck, and short sleeves for the ultimate in versatility. Take your pick from 16 chic shades, like burgundy, burnt orange, and the pale pink pictured — but since it costs just about $21, you can go ahead and pick up a few. Enthusiastic review: “Love these dresses! Perfect material (does not make you sweat) and fit (not too short, not too tight, but not just a sack either...) for a sunny day by the pool, for walking the beach or just for hanging around at home. I bought different colors and will happily order more in the future.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

9 This Cotton Tank Dress With A Floaty Tiered Skirt Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This maxi dress by Amazon Essentials understands that just because you want to be comfy doesn’t mean you can’t also be cute. The smocked waistband adds structure without feeling constricting, and the tiered skirt adds some fluttery detail. The 100% cotton is 100% comfort. Add tank sleeves, a scoop neck, and some pockets, and you’ve got the perfect easy dress you can wear for so many occasions, all year round. Enthusiastic review: “After so many hits and misses, it was really nice to finally find a casual cotton maxi dress that I can wear at home. It has the comfort level of being in PJs or sweats, yet looks nice enough to greet someone at the door [...] Nice soft cotton material, pretty color, true to size (finally!) and easy pull on closure. I love it and I am going to order in more colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 7

10 A Cotton-Blend Nap Dress With Cottagecore Vibes R.Vivimos Ruffled Backless Flowy Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Just as well-suited toward lounging at home as attending a casual wedding, this cotton-blend nap dress features the prettiest ruffled square neckline and bloused, elasticized elbow-length sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, finished in a subtle Swiss dot pattern. The smocked bodice somehow manages to be both comfy and structural, and the long skirt will pair with heels if you’re headed out, or it’ll elevate whatever chores you’re getting into around the house. (Doing laundry never looked more romantic.) Choose from 23 elegant shades, from sky blue to marigold to rich wine red. Enthusiastic review: “Bought this for a friend's wedding but I will DEFINITELY be wearing it for other occasions too. It fits like a glove [...] Buy the dress and live your best cottage core life.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23