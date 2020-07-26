Stylish, useful, and gentle on your hair: It's no wonder scrunchies have made such a comeback in recent years. So if you're looking to expand your scrunchie collection, simply head on over to Amazon, where you can peruse what is undoubtedly one of the best selections of (affordable!) hair scrunchies online. Though the best cheap scrunchies come in all manners of styles and designs, they're all gentle on hair, strong enough to wrap around a ponytail (at least) twice, and for the most part, sold in multi-packs containing anywhere from three up to 50+ scrunchies for $10 or less.

Don't forget to wash your scrunchies occasionally, as they will collect sweat and product residue over time. Most materials will benefit from being hand washed, so simply fill up a bowl with some water and shampoo and give your scrunchies a rinse before laying them out to dry. And if you're looking for some inspo on how to style your scrunchies (besides tying them around your ponytail/wrist/bun), check out these cool ways to wear scrunchies that feel totally fresh.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop some of the best hair scrunchies you can buy on Amazon for $10 or less.

1. The Classics

Sold in packs of eight in all black or assorted colors, these knit scrunchies from Goody are the best hair scrunchies you can buy for less than $5. They're soft and stretchy, yet gentle and strong, and were designed so as not to snag or pull at your hair, so they're not likely to cause damage. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 700 glowing reviews, these are a clear favorite among shoppers online.

2. The Best Variety

For just $8, you'll get 54 scrunchies (40 velvet, 14 chiffon) in this value pack from Mandydov — that's about 15 cents a pop! They come in various solid colors and prints, including many pretty florals, and impressively, they have a rare, 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 80% five-star reviews. Though they admittedly might not be the highest quality scrunchies out there, you certainly can't do much better for the price.

3. The Best Cheap Satin Scrunchies

Scrunchies made of silk, or its less expensive counterpart, satin, offer the gentlest way to tie up your hair. This set contains 12 satin scrunchies in assorted colors and sizes, and they look just as pretty as real silk. Even Amazon reviewers with thick, curly hair have reported success with these "sturdy" scrunchies. "No kinks or dents!" commented one person who slept with them in overnight.

4. The Best Cheap Bow Scrunchies

For some extra style points, try these cute bow scrunchies — they're like a hair accessory and hair tie in one. Sold in a set of 18 containing three solid, six striped, and nine floral scrunchies, they're all made of soft chiffon with stretchy elastic bands inside.

5. The Best Cheap Tie-Dye Scrunchies

Tie-dye, along with scrunchies, has made a comeback in recent years — and this six-pack of cute velvet scrunchies is an easy way to get in on the trend without getting elbow deep in a dye bath. For just under $10, you'll get six cool scrunchies made of soft, plush velvet in assorted colors.

6. The Best Cheap Scrunchies With Pockets

The genius accessory you didn't know you needed, each of these three velvet LokiStashed scrunchies has a small, hidden zippered pocket to store essentials like cash or a key. Sold in a pack of three in assorted colors (navy, tan, and black), they have a shiny, expensive-looking finish and are durable enough to hold up even thick, curly hair. One Amazon reviewer commented, "Honestly, this is the coolest thing I’ve bought on Amazon. I hate purses, so being able to stash my money, lipgloss and my car key in my scrunchie is a GAME CHANGER! 10/10 would recommend. Also, the elastic is super strong, so no droopy ponytails, even with all my little items inside!"

7. The Best Investment

Though this scrunchie is still pretty affordable, it's more of an investment in the sense that you're paying $10 for just one scrunchie here. Still, it'll probably last you longer than any of the other, cheaper scrunchies on this list. And, it's made out of 100% mulberry silk, so it's going to be the softest, gentlest accessory with which you can tie up your hair (as several Amazon reviewers pointed out, this means no more headaches from too-tight ponytails and buns). Choose from over 20 gorgeous colors.