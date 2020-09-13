Sometimes, you just want a cute pair of sneakers that won't break the bank. Depending on the activities you have planned for the day or your personal style, the best cheap sneakers unite comfort with affordability — which means you can buy a few pairs in different colors or take your chances on an out-there design (hello, glitter) that may just end up becoming your new favorite shoe. And all of the picks on this list cost less than $35, so you can wear the heck out of them without a shred of guilt.

I love stocking up on cheaper sneakers for days where I know I'll be walking around a lot and may get my shoes mucked up. In those situations, a shoe with a breathable mesh material that wicks away moisture and a durable rubber sole (with traction if there's hiking on my agenda) are great finds. On days when you're just kicking back and want a shoe to complement your outfit, casual canvas sneakers or slip-ons in funky colors and prints with more flexible, sometimes synthetic soles, are laidback and fun. Cheap shoes are also perfect for test-driving new trends — you'll find sneakers with serious chunky soles and sneaker mules on this list.

From classic white lace-up sneakers to slip-on sneakers with bows, these are the best cheap sneakers for every style, budget, and outfit. You'll even find a cult favorite with more than 6,000 reviews.

1 These Chic White Sneakers That Are Endlessly Versatile Feversole PU Leather Lace-Up Sneaker Amazon $23 See On Amazon With their classic shape, faux-leather upper and durable rubber sole, these trendy white sneakers are a must-have for pretty much anyone. They're one of the more versatile shoes on the market and look just as great with a sundress or jeans as they do with a pantsuit. Just note, the brand (and reviewers) note that these sneakers run narrow, so order a size up if your feet are on the wider side. They come in 17 different colors and styles that include a more retro design and a platform sole. Helpful Review: "These shoes are great for the price. I got the white ones so I could have something that I could clean easily. I wore them walking all around San Francisco and Seattle. My feet were never sore and a lysol or baby wipe cleaned them up." Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 17

2 These Canvas Tie-Dye Sneakers Forever Link Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why not have some fun with your footwear? These tie-dye sneakers add a funky punch to any outfit you wear them with. They're made from lightweight canvas with a rubber sole and have a similar design and shape to Keds, but come with a more affordable price tag. These aren't the shoes you'll pull out when you need a ton of arch support, but they're comfy for a day of easy walking — your feet will stay cozy and cute all day. They boast more than 6,800 reviews and come in more than 25 colors and prints like tie-dye, stripes, and camo. Helpful Review: "These are wonderful. Lightweight and comfortable. I have been suffering from a low thyroid which has been causing swelling in my feet and ankles. I usually wear chucks but have not been able to with this issue. These shoes are really cute and give me that look without squeezing my feet to death. No running either. I’ve ordered two more pairs already. The soles are thinner but I’ll add some support myself." Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 26

3 An Affordable Alternative To Chuck Taylors ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Chuck Taylor look-alikes allow you to get in on the canvas sneaker trend without dropping a ton of cash. They boast the same breathable canvas upper, low silhouette, and thick, sturdy vulcanized rubber soles as other vintage-inspired basketball sneakers, but since they cost just $20, you can even stock up on a few different colors. Helpful Review: "OHHHH I ABSOLUTELY love these shoes. I wanted some low-top chuck-like shoes that could be dyed, but I didn't want to spend $70 on a pair of Chuck Taylor's that were gonna be dyed anyway, so I took a chance and ordered these. They fit true to size." Available sizes: 5 – 11

Available colors: 10

4 These Classic Slip-On Sneakers With A Chunky Sole Soda Women's Preforated Slip On Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon While you may want to snag these classic slip-on sneakers in fashionable white, they actually come in a rainbow of colors and prints like camouflage, leopard, and solid shades — some even have perforation for an added element of texture. The popular sneakers, which boast more than 4,000 reviews, have a padded collar and thick insoles to keep you comfortable all day, although some reviewers recommended sizing down. A thicker, chunkier sole gives you a bit of height and makes them super trendy, too. Helpful Review: "I typically don’t write reviews for products, however I felt it was needed for this one! These shoes are amazing- way better than expected. They are super comfy and super cute. The inside has memory foam which makes them great for everyday wear. I am typically between an 8 and 7.5, and went with 7.5. No complaints! Highly recommend!" Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 87

5 These Lightweight Sneakers You Can Wear All Day TIOSEBON Slip On Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need an affordable shoe for standing on your feet all day? This slip-on pair is not only comfortable but super lightweight, too, with a breathable knit and mesh exterior that also makes them the perfect versatile shoe, since they look as good with leggings as they do with jeans. They have a cushioned insole, a moisture-wicking sockliner, and a durable rubber sole that reviewers describe as flexible. These highly rated sneakers boast more than 2,900 reviews. Helpful Review: "I wear a size 8.5, ordered a 8.5 and they fit perfect. I absolutely love these sneaks. They are extremely comfortable. I am not a fan of how confining athletic/walking shoes are but my sandals and flats leave my feet very angry with me after my long walks. These have made both myself and my feet ready to get to walking. I'm already planning on buying several other pairs in different colors." Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 19

6 These Breathable Mesh Walking Sneakers GAXmi Walking Shoes Amazon $12 See On Amazon Lightweight and breathable, these mesh and knit walking shoes are the perfect alternative to sandals. They have an extremely light phylon (EVA foam) sole that feels softer and more flexible than rubber, while absorbing shock. And their sporty aesthetic is totally on-trend, making these clutch for casual wear. They come in black or white. Helpful Review: "I fell in love with these shoes. It's like walking on air, they fit like a glove [...[ great product." Available sizes: 5 — 8

Available colors: 2

7 A Slip-On Pair With A Cute Bow Liyuandian Knit Slip-On Platform Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cute and comfortable, these slip-on sneakers have a cozy knit upper with a darling knotted bow effect. They have a one-inch PU rubber platform sole and reviewers confirm they are lightweight, breathable, and super comfy. The shoe comes in three colors: gray, pink, and black. Helpful Review: "I love these! I’m always skeptical about buying shoes online but figured I could always return them if I need to. These are the type of shoes that don’t have a break in period, they fit true to size; I wear either an 8.5 or a 9, I ordered the 9 and they’re perfect. I’m on my feet all day at work and these feel no different on my feet than my sneakers. Super cute, affordable and comfortable, definitely ordering in other colors." Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

8 This Well-Made Pair Of Canvas Sneakers 206 Collective Women's Carla Lace Up Casual Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want some '90s flair in your wardrobe? These canvas sneakers, which are ringers for Keds, are the perfect casual sneaker that you'll wear everywhere. They have a supportive textured rubber outsole with a lace-up design. They look darling paired with a sundress, and super breezy when you wear them with jeans or shorts. Reviewers recommend hand washing them to keep them in great condition. Helpful Review: "These shoes are extremely comfortable and cute. They are the perfect simple tennis shoe that I've been looking for. The laces are a little long, but they don't drag so I'm ok with it. They fit well and seem really well made. I've worn them nearly every day since I bought them (I work 10-14 hr days on my feet) and there has not been any sign of wear yet." Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 4

9 This Show-Stopping Pair Of Glitter Sneakers Forever Link Women's REMY-18 Glitter Fashion Sneakers Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the ultimate pair of wallet-friendly statement sneakers, reach for this glitter-covered pair. These cute shoes have a synthetic sole with a 1-inch platform for added height. They come in 36 different styles, but each has at least a dash of sparkle to them — including the laces. They boast more than 1,000 reviews, with many saying they don't offer a ton of traction but they're super affordable and comfy. Helpful Review: "For the price they are excellent quality. Glitter does not fall off or shed in the slightest. Should only be worn for fashion. I would NEVER run in these. They also have no traction on the bottom so could be slippery. For me, none of these are issues because of what I plan to use them for. If you want them for just wearing around town or to school or somewhere for fashion, GET THEM. [...]" Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 36

10 These Trendy Chunky Platform Sneakers LUCKY STEP Women Chunky Leather Lace up Platform Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not 100% sure about the chunky sneaker trend? These platform sneakers allow you to try it out for under $30. They're made from a faux leather PU upper, with a soft foam MD sole, a type of rubber that is very flexible, and have a major platform that measures a little over 2 inches, so you can get some good height. But they're still super comfortable, thanks to decent arch support and a squishy sole. Helpful Review: "These shoes are sooo cute! I love these chunky white platforms and the price is great. If you’re in between sizes, size down! I’m usually an 8.5 but I got an 8 and it fits perfectly." Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 2