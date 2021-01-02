There are plenty of benefits to wearing cotton clothing, and the best cotton bras in particular are soft, breathable, and skin-friendly. They also come in a pretty wide range of sizes and styles, but there are a few things you should decide before you start shopping — namely how much cotton (percentage-wise) you're looking for and which bra designs will best suit your needs.

First things first: While 100% cotton bras do exist (you can find one below), the vast majority are made from a blend of materials. That's largely because pure cotton doesn't stretch and recover as well as synthetics like spandex, so manufacturers often opt to throw in some spandex (also called elastane and Lycra) so the bra moves with you better and bounces back after each wear. Also keep in mind that while the bra itself might be made from cotton, the pads, straps, and lining are sometimes made from more synthetic materials. Most of the options listed here contain primarily cotton — you won't find any with less than 50% — but even so, the cotton percentages are listed underneath so you know exactly how much softness and breathability to expect.

Next, ask yourself what kind of bra you're looking for and for which activities you plan on wearing it: Are you looking for a lounge bra that's comfortable enough for bed or an underwire bra with lots of support for all-day wear? Even if you're looking for something in between, you'll be able to find it here — and each option is made from at least 50% cotton, so you can feel good about your new favorite bra.

1. The Best Value

These best-selling sports bras from Fruit of the Loom have more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating. They're made from almost entirely cotton (with 5% spandex thrown in for comfortable stretch), and they offer removable pads, tons of color options, and a racerback design. All of that said, the absolute best news is the price: You can get three bras in all different colors, some for under $10.

Cotton percentage: 95%

Available sizes: 32 — 44

2. A Stylish Cult-Classic Bralette

Simple, comfortable, and skin-friendly, this Calvin Klein bralette is one of the most popular picks on Amazon. It has a 4.5-star rating because it's made from a breathable cotton blend that comes in your choice of almost 30 colors and patterns. In addition to the padding-free, stretchy fabric, it also has thick racerback straps and an iconic branded band that goes all the way around.

Cotton percentage: 53%

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3. The Best Cotton Underwire Bra

If you prefer the added support of an underwire and a more classic bra design without too much bulk, opt for this Fruit of the Loom unlined underwire bra. It doesn't have any padding or seams, but it does have underwire and stretchy cups made primarily from cotton. Throw in the hook-and-eye closure, adjustable U-shaped straps, and the fact that it comes in a pack of two different colors, and it's no wonder reviewers are "obsessed." In fact, more than 5,000 customers have given it a five-star rating.

Cotton percentage: 90% cotton

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

4. The Best Wireless Push-Up Bra

Judging by its appearance and level of support, you'd never know that this Warner's Invisible Bliss bra is made from 90% cotton. Its inner panels and all-over stretch provide a push-up effect sans wires, while its U-shaped straps and hook-and-eye closure are easy to put on. "Nice pushup feature without wires!" one reviewer raved.

Cotton percentage: 90% cotton

Available sizes: 34A — 40C

5. A Crossback Option With A Low Cut

Looking for a bra to wear with plunging necklines? This American Apparel jersey bra crosses in the back, but has triangular, wide-set cups that work well with low-cut tops. Each one is made primarily from cotton with 8% spandex, and you can get it in black, white, or tan. "Minimalist perfection," one reviewer wrote. "Comfortable and simple. No hooks or clips to dig or poke into your skin."

Cotton percentage: 92%

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6. An Inexpensive Front-Close Cotton Bra

Front-close bras are much easier to put on (especially for those with limited mobility) and this one from Fruit of the Loom is a top-seller for a reason: It's made from 95% cotton and has wide, U-shaped straps that stay on during sleep, work-outs, or errand-running. It also comes in seven different colors, all with the front-facing hook-and-eye closure that reviewers love.

Cotton percentage: 95%

Available sizes: 34 — 48

7. The Best 100% Cotton Bra

As previously discussed, all-cotton bras are difficult to come by, but this one from Exquisite Form does it beautifully. It doesn't have much stretch, but its cushioned straps, many size options, reinforced netting, and carefully constructed cups ensure support and a "great fit," according to one reviewer. Another wrote that it "does the trick for sensitive skin" — making it an especially good choice for those who don't react well to synthetic fabrics.

Cotton percentage: 100%

Available sizes: 36B — 46DD

8. A Demi-Bra With A Bit Of Padding

It's rare for a cotton bra to offer much padding — but this Iris & Lilly demi bra looks and feels like a gorgeous push-up even though it's made from 80% cotton. It also has a stylish lace trim, adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure. "I started buying Iris and Lilly bras a couple of years ago after several companies stopped making cotton," one reviewer wrote. "They are well-made bras, attractive and fit the way they should." Get this one in five different colors.

Cotton percentage: 80%

Available sizes: 34A — 38DD

9. The Best Nursing, Maternity & Sleep Bra

Constructed from 90% organic cotton, the Kindred Bravely extra-soft bra is ideal for nursing, maternity, and sleeping. It has a layered wrap design that simply pulls on (without struggling with clasps or hooks) and effortlessly moves out of the way for breastfeeding. You can get it in six sizes and five colors, and reviewers say it's easily "the most comfortable bra [they've] ever worn."

Cotton percentage: 90%

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10. The One With The Most Size Options

"I have very large, [F-sized breasts] and it is very hard to find a bra with cups that large that isn't built like a torture device," one reviewer wrote, but this is a "great bra" for them. The LEADING LADY leisure bra doesn't have wires or excess padding — instead, it supports with soft cotton fabric, comfortable stretch, thick padded straps, and a front-close design. The best news? It comes in dozens of sizes up to a 56C/DDD.

Cotton percentage: 90%

Available sizes: 34A/B — 56C/DDD

11. A Popular & Soft Triangle Bralette

Much like the brand's bralette, the Calvin Klein triangle bralette is made with cotton, super-soft modal, and elastane for comfortable, breathable, and stretchy all-day wear. Unlike its other best-seller, however, this one has triangle-shaped cups and skinny adjustable straps, which work well for lounging, sleeping, and layering. Get it in your choice of five colors, all with the iconic Calvin Klein band.