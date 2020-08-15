Despite a natural right to go braless in the comfort of your own home and really wherever you damn well please, it’s nice to have a few truly off-duty bra options in your dresser. And the best lounge bras are soft to the touch with enough support to keep you feeling secure without feeling constricted. Padded cups? Maybe. Underwires? Never heard of them.

One of the most important factors when shopping for a bra for lazy days is material. Most bras on the market are synthetic nylon or polyester blended with spandex. These fabrics are durable and have excellent shape retention, with plenty of stretch for freedom of movement. They can even be brushed (think: peach skin) for extra softness. A cotton lounge bra will also last forever, and can provide a similar degree of support in a super-soft and breathable package. However, cotton absorbs moisture — if you’re prone to sweating and want a good bra for sleep (or even one you could wear to the gym for non-lounge days) look for a wicking synthetic blend that will keep you dry through REM or HIIT.

In terms of support, you can find unlined bras with minimal padding right up to a wireless T-shirt bra with stretchy foam cups and an extra-wide band for lift. Some bras include removable cups for customization. And if you’re looking for a supportive sleep bra, keep an eye out for a long band and wide straps that stay in place if you toss or turn. Specially-woven panels can also pick up the slack where underwires are persona non grata. Delicate lace bralettes provide the least amount of hold, but they’re so pretty you might not care.

After all, everyone needs a bra that sparks joy – even if you don’t leave the house in it. Here are some of the most comfortable bras on the internet for lounging and sleep, according to thousands of rave reviews.

1. This Iconic Cotton Bra With A Supportive Band

This cotton sports bra gives a nod to '90s style with a graphic logo band (in so many different colors) and is woven with modal for softness and elastane for stretch. The racerback style stays in place — no more constantly adjusting straps — and the unlined bra is lightweight enough to sleep in. Plus, it's machine washable. "The cotton is sooooooooo soft and they wash well. I know they are a hyped product with a massive advertising budget, but these bralettes are worth it," one fan raved. "Seriously won't be wearing anything else. The only bra that lets me breathe while still providing light support."

2. A Longline Sports Bra That Went Viral On TikTok

A low-impact sports bra with high-impact style, this pick quickly gained traction on social media with glowing reviews. "I can't stop sharing how much I LOVE this sports bra," one shopper gushed. "It is 100% my new favorite bra to work out in, lounge in, wear out, etc. It fits me so well, has GREAT support, and once I put it on, I don't have to worry about a thing." It's made from a soft, moisture-wicking polyester/spandex blend with removable padded cups. Reviewers mentioned that you can gently machine wash this one but advised letting it air dry. The only downside? No adjustable straps. That didn't stop one enthusiastic reviewer from gushing, "Perfect fit, amazing (lululemon/Athleta level) quality."

3. This Wireless T-Shirt Bra With A Cult Following

This comfortable T-shirt bra boasts nearly 10,000 reviews from fans on Amazon who love its easygoing support. One fan gushed, "This bra is seriously life changing. Best no wire bra for big chested women." The soft foam cups have some stretch — so great to have if your breast size sometimes fluctuates — while wider bands provide more support for a weightless feel. They have a traditional hook and eye closure with adjustable straps. "These are easily the most comfortable bras I’ve ever owned. They’re supportive and hold their shape. So comfy I could sleep in them. 10/10 would recommend. I bought one and then ordered three more," wrote one shopper. The brand recommends that you hand wash, but reviewers also commented that this bra washes up well in the machine, so long as you remember to hang dry.

4. A Budget-Friendly Pack Of Soft And Breathable Cotton Bras

For a bra so comfortable you'll forget you're wearing one, you need to try these smooth, pullover bras from Fruit of the Loom. They feature delicate spaghetti straps (although they're not adjustable) and a wire-free construction, plus a set of removable pads you can rotate throughout the three-pack if you want added coverage. "I really hope they never stop making these...I've had them for five or six years, and the only thing that has really worn out on them is that the fabric has gotten thin. They didn't stretch or shrink or anything," one long-time fan remarked, calling them "Tight enough for good support and some light exercise, but they're not too tight where they're not comfy to lounge in or sleep in." Made mostly of cotton, with some spandex blended in for stretch, these bras are soft and breathable with just enough hold. The knit is thick and sturdy and a tag-free design only ups the comfort factor. However, some reviewers noted they run small and advised sizing up, promising that any trial and error was totally worth it. Note: the brand recommends hand washing.

5. This Gorgeous Lace Bralette You’ll Want To Wear By Itself

The prettiest lace bralette combines a stunning style with ridiculous comfort. It's made with luxurious Guipure lace with four delicate and fully adjustable straps. It's a beautiful piece you can layer under breezy tanks and tees, and it makes a head-turning crop top when you're going out. "AWESOME bralette and definitely worth the hype," a reviewer confirmed. "I love that the straps are adjustable on both the strap that goes over your shoulder and the criss cross strap is as well...The bottom of the back does have elastic at the bottom but isn't tight it just keeps the bra from riding up. I WILL be buying more and definitely recommend." Just make sure to gently wash the fine lace by hand and let it air dry, and this pretty piece should last.

6. A Plus-Size Sleep Bra That’s Actually Comfortable

This lightweight, pullover plus-size sleep bra has a seamless construction with four-way stretch in a stretchy nylon-spandex blend. Woven-in support panels give targeted hold, with wide straps and a full-coverage back that will wear comfortably for hours. Several shoppers claimed it felt like they weren't even wearing a bra in the best way. "It's a perfect lounging and sleeping bra, and it's perfectly appropriate to wear in public with looser-fitting clothes. Just bear in mind it's loose-fitting support, like having your chest in control-top nylon cups, so it doesn't minimize 'bounce,'" one fan advised, adding, "I love wearing it at home when I'd like to feel dressed for the day without getting the irritation you might get from wearing a regular bra." They also come in packs of two.

