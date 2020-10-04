There are countless reasons why I love cooler weather, but the best cozy sweaters are at the top of that list. Unfortunately, though, I've been through a lot of sweaters that just didn't make the cut, and I've since found that if I'm going to reach for one over and over again, it needs to be versatile, comfortable, and stylish all at the same time. Once I find one (or a few) that do fit the bill though, it makes for an effortless morning routine that feels as if I'm wearing my favorite robe all throughout the day.

While a lot of these factors are a matter of personal preference, I've found that doing some preliminary research helps me to avoid returns or, worse, unworn closet clutter down the line. First, always check a sweater's material before you make a purchase — especially if you're buying it online. This helps to ensure that it's both comfortable and skin-friendly. Next, read through the reviews to see what past buyers have to say about the fit, texture, and design. (Pro tip: The photos in the reviews section are also a great place to get some outfit inspiration.) Finally, choose a color that goes well with multiple items in your current wardrobe, so you can wear it in various different ways and not stress too much about mixing and matching.

With those things in mind, these are 15 of the coziest sweaters on Amazon, and the photos, reviewer feedback, and materials are front and center, so you can find the best one for your wardrobe.

1. This Popular Color-Block Sweater

Color-blocking is back in a big way, and this top-rated knitted pullover is proof. It has over 2,000 reviews, many of which call it "adorable," "trendy," and "a new wardrobe staple." The acrylic material is lightweight, but warm, while the sleeves and neckline are loose for that cool slouchy look. It also comes in a wide range of colors and stripe thicknesses.

Material: acrylic

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. The Best Turtleneck

Boucle is a type of yarn that feels cozy to the touch but won't weigh you down, and this turtleneck sweater makes expert use of it. Its exaggerated ribbing (on the sleeves, neck, and bottom) give it a classic look, but the elongated silhouette and eight color options help it to stand out in your closet. Past buyers note that if you size up, you can even wear it as a dress.

Material: nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. A Classic V-Neck Sweater That's Super Soft

"I really love this sweater! The fabric is so soft and breathable," one reviewer wrote. "Just bought [two] more in different colors! Great find!" (And judging by the hundreds of five-star ratings, other buyers felt similarly.) This Amazon Essentials V-neck is thin enough that you can layer it under coats and blazers, but cozy enough to be worn on its own with leggings. Throw in the 10 solid color options, and the possibilities are almost endless.

Material: cotton, modal, polyester

Available sizes: 1X - 6X

4. This Cashmere-Blend Sweater That's Less Than $30

Most affordable sweaters use a mix of synthetic materials, but even though this one is less than $30, it's made from a blend of cashmere, wool, and cotton (with a touch of spandex for stretch). The result, according to buyers? "Literally the softest thing I’ve ever put on my body," one reviewer wrote. Opt for solid colors or a two-tone arrow design, all with a boat neck and bat sleeves.

Material: cotton, spandex, cashmere, wool

Available sizes: 6 - 14

5. The Best Chunky Cable-Knit Sweater

If thick, chunky, and oversize is your style, opt for this one from Dokotoo. Its cable-knit design gives it a charming, homemade look, while the high turtleneck keeps you warm without a scarf. It has plenty of extra room in the torso and sleeves for extra comfort, but features a cool slouch for plenty of style points, too. "I now need it in every color," one reviewer raved.

Material: cotton, acrylic

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

6. A Cropped Sweater Also Available In A Tie-Dye Pattern

Whether you pair it with high-waisted jeans, leggings, or skirts, this cropped sweater cuts off and cinches at the waist so it's stylish as well as snug. It comes in seven solid colors and four tie-dye patterns to suit any wardrobe. It's currently my go-to (alongside this suede skirt) when I need to look dressy, but don't feel like compromising on comfort in the process.

Material: acrylic

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7. A Popular Striped Cotton V-Neck

Who says stripes need to go from side to side? This knitted sweater from Asvivid has a unique striped pattern that emphasizes the V-neck design — or you can opt for solid colors with an open criss-cross you can wear in the front or back. Either way, the cotton material is breathable, soft, and skin-friendly, and even buyers who "have the hardest time finding sweaters" report that they're in love.

Material: cotton

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8. A Lightweight Crewneck In 40+ Colors & Patterns

Chunky, heavy sweaters aren't for every outfit — or every season. For those who tend to overheat or those who are looking for a cozy sweater that's suitable for in-between weather (or a base layer that looks great with a jacket or blazer over top), there's this affordable option from Amazon Essentials. Its long sleeves and crew neck keep you warm and comfortable, but its cotton-modal fabric is thin, breathable, and lightweight. Get it in 45 different colors and patterns.

Material: cotton, modal, polyester

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

9. A Sweater With Lace-Up Details

Available in over 20 colors, this PrettyGuide pullover is not at all your average sweater. Yes, it's warm and cozy, but it also has a cropped shape and — perhaps most dramatically — a lace-up peekaboo back. It begs to be worn alongside a bra you want to show off — or you can wear a cami underneath for more coverage.

Material: Acrylic

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

10. A Cardigan That's Keep You Extra Warm

Cardigans are typically in a category of their own, but if you're open to an open-front option, the thermal wrap cardigan from Splendid is the way to go. For one, its special fabric blend is designed to keep your body heat in, so you stay extra warm. For another, it's surprisingly thin despite its thermal abilities, so it's great for layering. Finally, it has a stylish asymmetrical hem and a built-in hood — no wonder reviewers say it's "worth the price" and you'll "never want to take it off."

Material: cotton, modal, spandex

Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large

11. A Chic Pullover Made From 100% Cotton

For those who are sensitive to both wool and synthetic materials, cotton is often the best way to go. This mock-neck pullover from Daily Ritual is offered in nine colors from lilac pink to olive green — but the best part? It's made from 100% thick-knit cotton for a skin-friendly staple that keeps you comfortable. It also has defined ribbing on the neck, sleeves, and hem for some added shape and style.

Material: cotton

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12. A Waffle-Knit Sweater With 12,000+ Reviews

Buyers simply cannot get enough of this sweater, which has over 12,000 reviews. They love its soft waffle-knit fabric, classic button-down appearance, and front-tie knot design. It comes in solids, animal prints, stripes, camouflage — you name it — and while it's not the warmest option on this list, it's great for everything from lounging around the house to dinner on a crisp evening.

Material: polyester, spandex

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13. The Sweater In The Most Unique Prints

If you're in the market for a one-of-a-kind sweater, look no further than this printed pullover from YESNO. It's offered in 27 colorful patterns that are unlike anything else out there. Some of the most popular options? Cats, parrots, floral, fish, and geometric shapes. "I have gotten so many compliments on it," one reviewer wrote. And since it's made from a mix of cotton and blended wool, it's shockingly comfortable and warm, too.

Material: cotton, wool blend

Available sizes: Medium - 3X-Large

14. A Gorgeous Fuzzy Sweater

Extra-fuzzy sweaters — also known as eyelash sweaters — are soft, fluffy, and festive. This one from Lucky Brand comes in snow white, chalk pink, and magnet gray. And luckily, unlike some other fuzzy sweaters out there, reviewers write that the "material is soft and luxurious." Plus, it offers "plenty of stretch" for the ideal fit.

Material: nylon

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

15. A Slouchy Sweater In Prints & Solids

Animal print is another trend that's making a serious comeback, which is why this sweater from The Drop is a great pick. (And if you're not a fan of the zebra pattern, it comes in solid black, camel, white, and green, too.) It has a roomy crewneck and slouchy sleeves which make for a versatile staple that pairs well with casual, professional, and dressy outfits.