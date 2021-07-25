It’s official: BBQ and picnic season is upon us. And one thing that all good summer gatherings need is a selection of refreshing beverages, be they sweet cocktails or thirst-quenching non-alcoholic options (think iced tea and lemonade). Naturally, house-proud hosts will be reaching for a cool pitcher to pour from. But what happens when the heatwave ends and the BBQs dry up? Those jugs are often relegated to the back of the top shelf. Well, not these.

I’ve gathered an edit of 11 stylish jugs that will not only elevate your entertaining game while the summer lasts, but will also take pride of place in your home long after the last of the summer wine is enjoyed. These pourers, vessels, and jugs will transition effortlessly into makeshift vases in between parties and picnics.

Though each is beautiful in its own right, they also make for fantastic receptacles for flowers — whether fresh or dried — and promise to give any room a homely, rustic feel. Starting at just £12, these options are ideal for all tastes and budgets.

