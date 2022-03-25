There’s a reason why celebs from Kaia Gerber to Rihanna to virtually every Kardashian have all been spotted in denim jumpsuits. The best denim jumpsuits are statement pieces that instantly inject your vibe with a sense of effortless cool. The one-and-done appeal is undeniable, too — why choose pants and a top, when you can have it all in one piece? But do you go utilitarian? Slouchy? Fitted? There’s an aesthetic for everyone, and then some.

The cut is really what determines the overall feel of your jumpsuit. If it’s relaxed, your jumpsuit will feel cute and casual, while a slim-fitting, dressy jumpsuit can easily be paired with heels and jewelry for a fiery evening look. Finishing details like belts, collars, and pockets all add their own unique flair, too. But denim jumpsuits are something of a blank slate, and they lend themselves well to accessories swaps and quick alterations. Something as simple as the addition of a turtleneck, switching your sneakers for strappy sandals, or simply cuffing the hem can totally change up the look.

From ultra-cool boiler suits to party-perfect plunging necklines, you can decide how casual or gussied-up you want your denim jumpsuit to feel. On the list ahead, you’ll also spot a few jumpsuits made of lighter-weight yet durable materials, like Tencel and cotton. While not technically denim jumpsuits, these pieces allow you all the statement-making benefits of their denim cousins, with the added bonus of a breezier feel.

Whether you seek casual and cute or edgy and sleek, there’s a denim jumpsuit out there that’s just right for you. Read on to find 10 of the best ones on Amazon right now.

1 This Denim Utility Jumpsuit From A Classic Brand Lee Vintage Modern Unionall Jumpsuit Amazon $100 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a denim jumpsuit that can stand the test of time, this jumpsuit by Lee is hard to beat. Lee is a classic denim brand, after all, and this jumpsuit hits all the marks of a classic: It’s slim-fitting but not constrictive, with straight legs, button cuffs, and a stretch-free construction. Patch pockets on the back and chest signal timeless denim workwear, and details like fading and lightly frayed edges add some stolen-from-your-mechanic edge. The clean lines mean accessorizing will be a breeze. Take a note from the model above and tie a sweet scarf around your neck. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

2 The Short-Sleeved Jumpsuit From The Workwear Brand Celebs Swear By Dickies Short Sleeve Flex Coverall Amazon $55 See On Amazon Bella Hadid fans, take note of this short-sleeved jumpsuit from classic workwear brand Dickies. Though it’s not just Bella — celebs like Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski all have a pair of Dickies in rotation, and you’ll reach for this fresh white jumpsuit all year long. It’s not technically made of denim, but a temperature-regulating cotton material that’s durable and flexible. Just like denim, though, it looks great with anything you throw at it — try it with sneakers, as shown on the model, though it’d be just as fun paired with slide sandals, boots, or a sleek heel for evening. Even though it’s short-sleeved, this jumpsuit can easily transition from season to season with some sneaky layering. White only increases in chicness when worn off-season; if it’s chilly, just pop a cute printed turtleneck underneath and call it part of your winter whites. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 A Plus-Size Denim Jumpsuit With A Sultry Plunging Neckline Dollhouse Denim Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love a denim jumpsuit with vintage feel, this wide-leg denim jumpsuit by Dollhouse is for you. The party vibes are built right in; just add some platform heels and mega hoop earrings, and you’re Bianca Jagger at Studio 54. The sternum-grazing neckline is surprisingly versatile; if you’re feeling casual, layer a turtleneck underneath, and you’ve got yourself a cute daytime look. The criss-cross straps and patch pockets at the back are the perfect sweet complement to the sexiness of the front. And while the wide leg would pair well with virtually any style of shoe (sneaker? Yes. Slim ankle boot? Absolutely), it looks particularly good with a clog heel, as shown on the model. Available sizes: 14 — 24

4 A Relaxed-Fit Cotton Jumpsuit You’ll Reach For All Year Round YESNO Long Bib Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon If casual-cute is your vibe, check out this fan-favorite, relaxed-fit jumpsuit. The easy fit is perfect for WFH days or low-key get-togethers where you want to look chic, while still feeling comfy. Adjustable straps allow you to control the length, and the tapered legs can be rolled up or down. Made of 100% cotton, this jumpsuit is an excellent option for year-round wear — the cotton will breathe in warmer temps, and when it’s chilly outside, the loose fit means you can layer a slim-fitting sweater or sweatshirt for added coziness. The three blue shades on offer read the most “denim-like,” while hues like olive and army green have a utilitarian feel. If you’re in a bolder mood, go for purple or yellow. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 This Free People Denim Jumpsuit With The Cutest (& Hottest) Open Back Free People Kindra Denim Jumpsuit Amazon $148 See On Amazon This Free People denim jumpsuit expertly balances sweetness and chicness. The thick shoulder straps, squared-off neckline, and side pockets harken to classic overalls, though the inverted seams mimicking the lines of your body create a gorgeous, sultry effect. OshKosh B’gosh, but make it modern. The distressed mid-wash lends an effortless, lived-in feel. Not pictured: An exposed low back held together with sweet ties. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

6 A Terry Fleece Jumpsuit With All The Versatility Of Denim Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This jumpsuit by Amazon Essentials is rendered in a terry fabric so soft, you’ll never want to take it off. Sure, it’s not made of denim, but it taps into all the ease and versatility of denim — this is a jumpsuit that argues for denim as a state of mind. The drawstring waist, elasticized cuffs, and button-down front add interest and definition; this jumpsuit is the perfect thing for lounging at home, or that quick run to the store. It will look adorable paired with sneakers, as shown on the model, but if you want to feel a tad more dressed up, add a turtleneck, an oversized chore jacket, and some lug-sole Chelsea boots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Pair Of Denim Overalls With Adorable Patch Pockets Soojun Denim Bib Overall Amazon $33 See On Amazon The patch pockets on these denim overalls aren’t merely adorable (although they are certainly that); you’ll also have room to stash your keys or phone if you want to dash out for a quick walk. The relaxed fit means you’ll be oh-so-comfortable while still looking put-together, and it gives you the option to layer. Cuff the legs for a casual look, or leave them straight and wear them with a heeled ankle boot, tight turtleneck, and a beret for a chic date outfit. If a classic blue wash isn’t doing it for you, try the faded black, pictured, for an edgier feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Comfy & Chic Jumpsuit Made Of Sustainable Materials Daily Ritual Tencel Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon While not technically denim, this Daily Ritual jumpsuit allows you to enjoy the look of denim in Tencel, a fluid, lightweight, eco-friendly fabric. Short sleeves and a relaxed fit mean you’ll be comfy and cool on a warm day; the elegant, slightly tapered legs and simple, high scoop neck can easily be accentuated with the addition of some statement jewelry, or a strappy, heeled sandal. The drawstring waist creates a streamlined silhouette, though you can leave it loose if you’re aiming for comfort. Add a trench coat and a pair of leather slides for a visit to that cute new cafe you’ve been meaning to try. Available sizes: 8 — 16

9 This Chic Long-Sleeved Denim Jumpsuit With So Many Special Details MOTHER Double Slant Jumpsuit Amazon $396 See On Amazon There are so many special details that make this denim jumpsuit by premium denim brand MOTHER worth the splurge. The collared neckline and snap cuffs lend structure, while large, slanted patch pockets at the chest and back offer a cool twist on the classic jumpsuit style. This jumpsuit boasts the Goldilocks of pant legs; not overly fitted or wide, they’ll look great with sneakers, and impossibly chic with a slim, square-toed ankle boot as the model wears above. The tie belt adds interest, or can be removed for a clean line, and the dark wash adds a dash of sophistication. For evening, unbutton as low as you dare, and add some glossy black heels. Available sizes: Large — X-Large

