When it comes to effortlessly chic, one-and-done outfits, jumpsuits are the undeniable GOATs. And while comfy playsuits and utilitarian boilersuits certainly have their place, everyone could benefit from keeping a few dressy jumpsuits in their wardrobe. Dressy jumpsuits are perfect for when you want to give your go-to dresses a break, and since they’ll stand out in a room full of sheaths and maxis, they’re a great way to make a style statement without putting in much effort. Plus, given the near-endless array of styles on the market, it’s easier than ever to find options for every occasion.

To help inspire you to give your favorite LBD a night off, look no further than the 18 stylish jumpsuits featured ahead. Whether you’re partial to sleek, sophisticated silhouettes or breezy, laid-back styles, you’re sure to find at least a few pieces on this list to get excited about. Each jumpsuit was hand-selected for its exceptional quality and eye-catching style, so you can’t go wrong with any of these picks for your next dressy event. And for added convenience, every jumpsuit in this roundup is available on Amazon Fashion, and most qualify for free, two-day Prime shipping, as well.

Scroll on to shop some of the best dressy jumpsuits you can buy on Amazon — with prices as low as $21!

1. Another Pretty, Strapless Jumpsuit For Spring & Summer

The notched tie detail and chic floral print add feminine charm to this sweet strapless jumpsuit. Cut in an A-line silhouette with wide, cropped legs, it's perfect for summer weddings and other dressy events — just add some heels and a cute clutch, and you're ready to go. "The fit is amazing, and the scrunch material in the back allows it stretch when you move," noted one reviewer. "I was very impressed with the quality of the material," commented another.

Available sizes: S-XL

Available prints: 1

2. A Summer-Perfect Jumpsuit That Comes In Tons Of Chic Prints

There's so much to love about this cute, strapless jumpsuit — made of lightweight, breathable viscose and cut in a relaxed, flowy fit, it's incredibly comfortable, even on hot summer days. Its simple, classic design is endlessly easy to dress up or down, and will look great with strappy sandals, wedges, or even sneakers. Best of all, it comes in nine chic prints — just don't be surprised if you wind up buying multiples.

Available sizes: 4-10

Available colors: 9

3. A Comfy & Versatile Jumpsuit That You Can Dress Up Or Down

Its simple design and neutral color scheme mean this versatile jumpsuit can be styled countless ways — sure, it's fairly casual at first glance, but with some heels and the right accessories, it'll easily look polished enough for dressier events. It's made of tencell lyocell, a naturally durable, cotton-like fabric favored by sustainable brands like Reformation and Mara Hoffman.

Available sizes: 2-16

Available colors: 6

4. A Sleek, Tailored Jumpsuit With A Statement-Making Neckline

With its notched, off-the-shoulder neckline trimmed with an oversized ruffle, this elegant jumpsuit is sure to turn heads. Cut in a sleek, figure-hugging silhouette, a touch of stretch in the fabric ensures a made-for-you fit, while a hidden side zipper makes it easy to slip on and off. It's perfect for weddings and other formal events, especially if you add a stylish statement belt to complete the look.

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 10

5. This Chic, Puff-Sleeved Jumpsuit That's Perfect For Work Events

This cute and classy jumpsuit is about as versatile as it gets — stylish enough for date night, yet conservative enough for the office, there's practically no occasion it won't work for. Featuring wide, cropped legs, a waist-cinching tie belt, and on-trend puffed sleeves, a subtle keyhole detail adds the perfect finishing touch.

Available sizes: 0-16

Available colors: 3

6. A Flowy, Wide-Legged Jumpsuit That's Versatile Enough To Wear Anywhere

Flowy and breathable, this V-neck jumpsuit proves you can look polished and stylish without sacrificing on comfort. Designed with a zipper closure in the back and a waist-cinching tie detail, the graphic polka-dot print is simultaneously timeless and on-trend. It's ideal for everything from summer weddings to work events — add layers of mixed-metal jewelry for an eclectic, artsy look, or keep things simple with some classic gold hoops.

Available sizes: 1X-3X

Available prints: 1

7. This Simple Surplice Jumpsuit That's Elegant & Understated

Elegant draping adds a sophisticated touch to this otherwise simple surplice jumpsuit — while it's certainly easy to dress up for work or an event, it also looks great with sandals or sneakers when you want a more casual look. "This jumpsuit feels very expensive for the low price," one reviewer commented. "Fabric is substantial, but not heavy, [and it's] very well-made."

Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 3

8. A Slinky Floral Jumpsuit With Wide, Billowy Sleeves

How gorgeous is this slinky, '70s-chic jumpsuit? The floral print and floaty sleeves add statement-making flair, while the plunging V-neckline shows off the perfect amount of skin. Made of a silky fabric that "glides over your skin like butter," as one Amazon reviewer put it, the overall silhouette is relaxed and easy to move in, but a long, waist-cinching sash keeps it from being shapeless.

Available sizes: XXS-S

Available prints: 1

9. This Fan-Favorite Jumpsuit That Works For Any Occasion

You'll be glad to have this versatile jumpsuit on hand for a whole range of occasions; depending on how you style it, it can easily feel appropriate for anything from weddings to work events. Cut in a stylish silhouette that nips at the waist, it has wide-cut legs, a high neckline, and an elegant ruffled trim. "The stretch fabric makes the fit PERFECT!" one reviewer gushed. "Please, can every jumpsuit be made out of this material from now on?"

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 14

10. A Low-Cut Jumpsuit That's Sultry, Yet Sophisticated

A plunging, notched V-neckline balances out the fluttery sleeves and relaxed, pleated legs of this elegant black jumpsuit. Statement-making and sophisticated, it's made of a soft, stretchy knit fabric, with an elasticized waist and cuffed, tapered legs. It's perfect for everything from date night to dinner parties — try adding a statement belt to make the look your own.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 1

11. An Office-Friendly Jumpsuit That'll Make Your Legs Look Miles Long

You'll feel so sophisticated in this chic wide-legged jumpsuit. Featuring a graceful boat neckline and wide, flowy sleeves, the high-rise silhouette will visually elongate your legs, while the sash belt defines your waist with a pretty bow. It's the perfect polished piece for a wide range of occasions, from work events to weddings and everything in between.

Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 10

12. An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Sweet Ruffled Trim

Could this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit possibly be any sweeter? With its on-trend ruffled trim and playful polka-dot print, it's practically guaranteed to put a smile on your face. It can easily be dressed up with heels and dangly earrings, but it would also look great dressed down with sandals and a cute straw sunhat.

Available sizes: XS-XXL (equivalent to U.S. sizes 14-24)

Available prints: 1

13. A Glittery, Asymmetrical Jumpsuit For Parties & Nights Out

Prepare to turn heads in this fashion-forward jumpsuit — with its glittering fabric, dramatic sleeve, and asymmetrical silhouette, it's the ideal statement piece for occasions when you want to make an impression. If you love the sparkly, stretchy fabric, but not the silhouette, it's worth checking out the wrap-style version it comes in, which is just as much of a show-stopper.

Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/styles: 11

14. A Slinky Jumpsuit That Can Be Styled For Year-Round Wear

Slinky and chic, this Norma Kamali jumpsuit exudes effortless cool girl style. With its thin spaghetti straps and triangle-style top, the minimalist silhouette has all the easy versatility of a classic slip dress, but the long, wide legs add a sophisticated update. The floral or solid-colored versions are easy to dress up or down, but if you want to make a bolder impression, you'll love the gleaming metallic style that looks like smooth, molten metal.

Available sizes: XXS-XL

Available colors/prints: 4

15. This Pretty Strapless Jumpsuit With A Skin-Bearing Cut-Out Detail

You'll likely wind up wearing this chic strapless jumpsuit all summer long (but throw on a denim jacket, and it can take you into fall, too). Made of a lightweight, airy linen blend, it's perfect for weddings, baby showers, and other dressy events, yet can easily be dressed down for more casual occasions, too. The bow detail and cut-out at the bodice add fun, stylish flair, while the wide, cropped legs keep things comfy and breathable.

Available sizes: XS-L

Available colors: 5

16. A Wrap-Style Jumpsuit With Flowy, Dramatic Legs

With its flowy palazzo legs and sweet ruffled trim, this wrap-style jumpsuit is sure to become a new favorite. Pair it with strappy sandals for a picnic in the park, or throw it on with heels to dress it up for a summer wedding. It's also great for dinner dates, work events, and more — in fact, there's practically no occasion for which this versatile piece won't work. The thin vertical stripes add a visually elongating effect, but if you're not into prints, it also comes in a solid-colored version in black or cherry red.

Available sizes: 4-16

Available colors/prints: 3

17. This Elegant Belted Jumpsuit That's Custom-Made To Order

Finding the perfect jumpsuit is notoriously tricky; since the style is a head-to-toe outfit in one piece, it's difficult to find one that not only fits your entire body, but also suits your personal style. That's what makes this belted, cotton-knit jumpsuit so special — the company custom-makes each one to order, allowing you to select your exact height and choose your preferred crop, neckline, and sleeve. Each custom style can be previewed before ordering, so whether you crop the palazzo legs or add a plunging, deep V-neckline, you'll be able to view your personalized design before you commit.

Available sizes: 00-36

Available colors: 1

18. A Soft, Ribbed Jumpsuit That's About As Versatile (& Comfortable) As It Gets

While this chic ribbed jumpsuit doesn't necessarily have to look dressy, it can easily be elevated with the right accessories. Of course, it's also great for casual occasions when you still want to look put together, and it doesn't hurt that the stretchy jersey it's made with feels soft and comfy enough to lounge in. Featuring wide, cropped legs and a zipper in the back, its waist-cinching belt can be tied various ways, giving it a cool, tailored touch.

Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 3

19. A Classy Asymmetrical Jumpsuit That Works For So Many Different Occasions

It's hard to believe this elegant jumpsuit is so affordable — with its asymmetrical silhouette and elegant ruffled sleeve, it has the sleek, sophisticated look of a far more expensive piece. Made of a substantial matte fabric with a hint of added stretch, it has a zipper in the back and full-length, slightly flared legs. Just add some statement earrings and heels, and it's perfect for everything from cocktail parties to bridal showers.