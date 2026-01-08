Leave it to Chanel to kick off the new year in the chicest way. On Wednesday, Jan. 7, days before the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, the French fashion house threw a celebrity-stacked party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to celebrate its Coco Crush collection, as well as its newest fine jewelry ambassador, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

The chilly evening temps (for LA, that is) did not keep the stars away. Perhaps you can chalk it up to weeks of couch-dwelling at home for the holidays, or maybe it was the fact that Lily Allen was the evening’s featured entertainment. Whatever the motivation, the event’s attendees — including Tessa Thompson, Keri Russell, and breakout star Connor Storrie — were all smiles and dressed in their Chanel finest as they posed for photographers and reporters outside the historic venue.

“I feel like I'm just coming out of hibernation,” a Chanel-clad Abrams tells Bustle. “I think this is definitely one of the first days post-winter cave. I got dressed and I was like, ‘Oh, I've been in a huge sweater for two straight weeks.’”

The evening’s festivities included a casual cocktail hour, where guests mingled and sipped on cozy libations while exploring curated rooms inspired by the latest Coco Crush campaign, a playful hide-and-seek-themed shoot starring Abrams and singer Jennie Kim, also shot at Chateau Marmont.

An intimate dinner followed, during which everyone toasted to Abrams’ new appointment and Allen took center stage, singing tunes from her buzzy new album West End Girl.

Ahead, see all the celebrities who arrived in their Wednesday best for a special night of style and music.

Gracie Abrams

The Grammy-nominated artist swapped her sweatpants for a look from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection that included pleated silk trousers and a fitted black collarless blazer that was buttoned just at the top, leaving a sliver of midriff and her rich brown leather belt exposed.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

She accessorized with classic color-blocked cap-toed pumps and, of course, Coco Crush jewelry that included the yellow gold Supple Choker, earrings, and rings.

Lily Allen

The British singer-songwriter stunned in a black plunging halter dress from the label’s Spring-Summer 2026 Pre-Collection and coordinating pumps.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The simple look allowed her baubles to shine: the Coco Crush Supple Short Necklace, earrings, and rings, as well the diamond Première Galon watch.

Tessa Thompson

Thompson leaned into sleek winter dressing, arriving in an all-black lambskin set. She added interest to the overtly simplistic look via coordinating color-blocked pumps and handbag, as well as her diamond-encrusted jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Ever the cool girl, Fanning made traditional burgundy feel fresh for winter. The actor went casual with an oversized leather jacket layered over a simple white tee and straight leg denim. She elevated the look with two-toned pumps and a burgundy leather bag.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Connor Storrie

The Heated Rivalry actor — who seemingly rose to stardom overnight, thanks to his role in the steamy series currently streaming on HBO Max — charmed photographers in a long silk black blouse and trousers.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

He opted for simple accessories that included Chanel’s Boy-Friend watch and Coco Crush Necklace.

Keri Russell

Russell, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Diplomat, went for an all-black ensemble, dressing up classic denim with a tweed jacket and black and white pumps.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

The 29-year-old actor, who is set to play Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in FX’s highly anticipated Love Story, also embraced a laidback denim look, topping faded black straight-leg jeans with a beige and burgundy leather blouson and simple white tank.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A subtle pop of color came courtesy of the Coco Crush Première Ribbon Red Watch.

PinkPantheress

The Grammy-nominated artist leaned into the trendy preppy aesthetic, donning a black and white cotton dress, Mary Jane-style flats, and dainty ankle socks.