Whenever Chanel launches a new design, it tends to leap to the top of fashion It girls’ wishlists. Such has been the case with the Chanel 25 bag, which Dua Lipa has been the face of since its March debut, and even the simple, crisp button-downs that strutted down the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway are already lusted over — and they’re not even out yet. So it’s a safe bet that the label’s newest release, the Première Galon watch, will be just as coveted.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the French maison gathered some of its ambassadors and friends at Chateau Royale in New York to celebrate the timepiece’s launch. After about an hour of cocktails, guests headed upstairs for an intimate dinner of French classics, including escargots, New York strip steak, and gnocchi.

Originally launched in 1987, the Première watch line was the brand’s first foray into more “feminine” horology. Its signature elements include the octagonal face shape, a nod to the N°5 perfume stopper, as well as a leather chain bracelet seen more commonly on the iconic quilted bag.

The new Galon drew inspiration from the twisted couture braid typically seen on Chanel’s signature quilted suits, particularly the plaits on the hems and pockets. These twisted details were then reinterpreted as solid gold watch bracelets. Naturally, some of the brand’s ambassadors, including Riley Keough and Lucy Boynton, already got hold of the new designs. Below, you’ll see how they styled them, along with how other chic attendees dressed up for the Chanel fête.

Riley Keough

Opting for the 18K yellow gold iteration of the Galon, the Daisy Jones & The Six star kept the rest of her look sleek in an inky satin set, which included her trousers, T-shirt-esque top with a lone sleeve, and her drawstring-style evening bag.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson had a similar idea. She accessorized her all-black palette, which included a tank top and leather pants, with Coco Crush earrings and rings, as well as the yellow gold Première Galon.

Justine Skye

Grown-ish actor Justine Skye rocked a different Première watch, pairing the Iconic Chain Double Row with a silk button-down dress with a pussy-bow detail, a quilted bag, and Coco Crush jewelry.

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton wore the same timepiece. She styled hers with an edgier take on Chanel’s signature suiting: a mini skirtsuit crafted in leather. Like the rest of the ambassadors, she accessorized with Coco Crush jewelry.

More Guests Right This Way

They’re not the only ones who showed out, of course. Sarah Pidgeon, Paloma Elsesser, Devon Lee Carlson, Leandra Medine, and other style icons attended the event in chic ensembles.

The Première Galon watch is released in three iterations — one in a pure 18K yellow gold ($14,800), a diamond-accented version on the bracelet and black dial ($27,600), and one fully set in diamonds (price unavailable).