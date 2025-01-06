Every year, the Golden Globes kick-start Hollywood’s glamorous awards season — and on Jan. 5, the film and television industry’s biggest stars showed out on the red carpet. And the beauty and fashion girlies of the world can all agree that the same can be said of the evening’s looks.

Often, the Globes is associated with a classic and elegant — rather than bold and risk-taking — vibe. That being said, past years have brought more unexpected red carpet looks, too, like flirty Barbiecore ponytails, Y2K spiked tresses, sultry smoky eyes, and more.

This year, a few stars have chosen the occasion to reveal major hair transformations — like Emma Stone’s freshly-chopped pixie cut and Ariana Grande’s newly-dyed auburn tresses.

Many other A-listers, like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Alexandra Daddario, have stuck with old Hollywood glamour — think finger waves, minimal low buns, and retro red lips.

Here, scroll through to see the most memorable hair and makeup moments from the 2025 Golden Globes.

1 Emma Stone’s Red Pixie Cut Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Stone took the phrase “new year, new me” seriously, showcasing a newly chopped red pixie cut on the red carpet, courtesy of colorist Tracey Cunningham.

2 Zendaya’s Glamorous Waves Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya served up real old Hollywood glamour with her warm-toned espresso bob styled in glossy, voluminous waves. Her hairstylist Coree Moreno used Nexxus’ $15 Comb Thru Flexible Hairspray to keep her strands in place.

3 Alexandra Daddario’s Ruby Red Lips Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images Alexandra Daddario wore her near-black strands in a sleek updo that allowed her bold, retro red lip to really pop against her fair skin.

4 Ariana Grande’s Auburn Tresses Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ariana Grande officially ditched her Glinda-coded blonde hair hue for a soft, “toasted auburn” shade that feels fresh for the new year. Her makeup artist, Michael Anthony, paired the look with a pastel eyeshadow and cut crease that had on-trend ’60s vibes.

5 Elle Fanning’s Elegant Low Bun Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images Elle Fanning opted for an elegant low bun, giving the look a modern twist with a structural swoop that extended from a deep side part.

6 Miley Cyrus’ Y2K-Style Updo Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff She’s just bein’ Miley — and by that, I mean she showed up at the Golden Globes looking like a rocker chick. This year, she opted for a Y2K-esque updo, courtesy of Bob Recine, who was inspired by Debbie Harry and Japanese cartoon characters. He used Nexxus products to create her look.