After Matthieu Blazy was appointed Chanel’s artistic director in December 2024 (the fourth to claim the coveted spot in the French label’s entire 115-year history), he wowed everyone during his debut at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026. Since then, the fashion cognoscenti have been eagerly anticipating where he would take the brand next. No one, however, could’ve predicted the exact location: New York’s underground.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, Blazy mounted his sophomore show for the maison, the annual Chanel Métiers d’Art, at an abandoned MTA train station. It’s exactly how it sounds: Models strutted up and down the subway platform and in and out of a stationed train, while guests entered through turnstiles before finding their seats.

As with any Chanel show, A-listers flocked to the unexpected locale, especially since it’s been a minute since Chanel last showed in NYC. (The last time was in 2018, when Karl Lagerfeld took over The Met’s Temple of Dendur for that year’s Métiers d’Art.)

While the clothes on the makeshift runway were the clear stars of the show, the stacked front rows were also quite the lookers. Chanel girls Kristen Stewart, Riley Keough, and Tessa Thompson were in attendance, as were newly appointed ambassadors Ayo Edebiri and A$AP Rocky. And they all showed out in their chicest ensembles, nearly rivaling the catwalk. Here are just some of the best-dressed guests of the night.

Angel Reese

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

When WNBA star Angel Reese isn’t strutting down stadium tunnels or runways herself (see: her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut), she’s a chic front-row fixture. Yesterday, she wore a see-through knitted skirt set and threw on a similarly sheer textured sweater. To complete the all-black ensemble, the pro athlete accessorized with tights, pointed-toe pumps, and a sleek Chanel bag.

Kristen Stewart

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Longtime Chanel ambassador KStew channeled the exposed-underwear trend by wearing her black trousers low enough to show her intimates’ garterized white waistband. She completed the look with a vest and a skin-matching V-neck.

Ayo Edebiri

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In October, Edebiri became the first Chanel ambassador under Blazy’s reign. It makes sense — the two developed a relationship while he was still with Bottega Veneta, and the Bear star would regularly wear his designs on the red carpet. Yesterday, she channeled the quintessential Chanel look, the tweed skirt suit, and gave it a modern-day update with contrasting two-toned pumps and a sporty quilted bag.

A$AP Rocky

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky proved that two bags are better than one by pairing his tweed jacket and slacks with a red shoulder bag and spherical minaudiere. 10/10, no notes.

Emily Ratajkowski

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

EmRata’s sleek jacket-and-trousers combo had a blink-and-you-miss-it spicy detail: Like Stewart’s, the top of her ribbed underpinnings was partially exposed.

Riley Keough

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

A masterclass in mixing textures, Keough paired a luxe high-gloss ivory sweatshirt with a matte black skirt trimmed with the iconic Chanel handbag strap. Peep the sliver of ribbed knit undies, which she tucked her top into. So subtly edgy.

Tessa Thompson

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Thompson wore the same skirt as Keough, but in beige instead of black. Hers, however, was styled very differently, with a bold pop of color via her cherry red top and a houndstooth cropped jacket.

Tilda Swinton

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Embodying the brand’s evolving style codes, Tilda Swinton paired a classic tweed pencil skirt with a decadent multi-colored high-neck top adorned with small fabric strips meant to evoke plumes. To finish off the look, she accessorized with black pumps with a contrasting ivory trim.