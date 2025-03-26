No one is having a better month than Dua Lipa. On March 4, the “Illusion” singer starred in a new campaign for YSL Beauty, before teaming up with Jennie from BLACKPINK on their new single, “Handlebars,” on March 7. Then, she kicked off the second leg of her Radical Optimism Tour on March 17, and on March 25, she appeared in a new campaign with Chanel. NBD.

Whether she’s performing to a room of thousands, filming a music video, or modeling a seriously enviable bag, Lipa’s penchant for naked dressing will always remain consistent. Her latest campaign look is no exception.

Dua’s Sheer Dress

Lipa’s history with sheer material speaks for itself — remember when she wore that revealing Alaïa number on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert? Or the time she freed the nipple in a chainmail dress at the Barbie premiere? Now she’s adding an edgy new look to her see-through repertoire.

While posing with Chanel’s newest bag, the Chanel 25, Lipa wears an all-black sheer dress that cleverly creates the illusion of a co-ord, thanks to its buttoned cardigan top and attached midi skirt bottom.

The top boasts an elegant silver and gold trim around the neck, arms, and waist, and is adorned with a host of embellished buttons down the front. But the most eye-catching element of the LBD is, undoubtedly, the embroidery pattern that creates a see-through diamond motif throughout the dress.

As if the dress wasn’t spicy enough as it is, the garment also features a massive slit up the leg. Lipa completes the look with a black scoop-neck bodysuit underneath the ensemble, and a black statement bangle embossed with the brand’s signature double C logo.

She Wore A Canadian Tuxedo, Too

When she’s not wearing a saucy see-through look, the chances of Lipa rocking a controversial trend are extremely high (she is a huge fan of the divisive Tabi shoe, after all), which is why her second photoshoot ‘fit should come as no surprise.

In the photo, Lipa holds the Chanel 25 handbag in the black leather colorway as she poses for the camera in an all-denim Canadian tuxedo — a style choice that has remained just as contentious today as it was back in the early 2000s.

The light wash matching co-ord is adorned with a pink feather detailing over the top and bottoms, and features gold button closures down the center.

She elevates the outfit via a stack of chunky gold chainlink bangle bracelets and a pearl choker necklace with pink double C logo charm in the center.

The New “It” Bag

After launching on March 14, the Chanel 25 is already trending amongst fashion girlies, Dua Lipa chief among them. In fact, the superstar sported the bag while attending the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show on Jan. 28 — way before the the must-have accessory was even available to the public.

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

The medium version of the handbag is available now for $5,900.