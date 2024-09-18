When formidable women in the entertainment industry team up on screen, magic inevitably unfolds. But when they meet up IRL? Any venue is transformed into a makeshift runway. Case in point: the recent Through Her Lens luncheon.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, entertainment’s powerhouses attended the annual gathering co-hosted by Chanel and Tribeca Enterprises’ Jane Rosenthal. For a decade, both teams have joined forces for its filmmaker program, a mentorship initiative slash competition wherein 10 select emerging creatives are mentored in a three-day affair. Afterward, participants pitch their ideas to a jury and one is chosen to be awarded full funding.

A hundred women — including Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, Gayle King, Leslie Mann, and more — showed out in full support of the initiative. As expected with such guests, the NYC-based affair turned into a chic fête, especially with several savants decked out in Chanel. As with their TV and film projects, where they each bring their own POV into the mix, the style savants also injected their style sensibilities into their tweed-clad looks.

Without further ado, these are chicest A-listers from the event that deserve top fashion billing — all decked out in Chanel, of course.

Chase Sui Wonders

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Sure, tweed — especially Chanel’s tweed — is typically indicative of more sophisticated dressers. It’s quiet luxury at its finest. Wonders, however, edged up her look flawlessly. She wore a mini skirt in Chanel’s signature fabric and paired it with a see-through lace top that flaunted her intimates.

Maude Apatow

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Apatow channeled the academia chic sensibilities of her Euphoria character, Lexi Howard. On top, she wore a lemon yellow sweater with a contrasting white collar and ruffle sleeve trim. If she was bookish on top — one of the trends poised to dominate fall — she was totally coquette below, with lace-trimmed shorts and white Mary Janes with beribboned straps. So cutesy.

Misty Copeland

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Ballerina Misty Copeland kept it simple in a tweed LBD. The woven number featured a scoop neck and buttons that ran down the center. For a risqué makeshift slit, the athlete kept several of them unbuttoned. No notes.

Phoebe Tonkin

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Longtime Chanel ambassador Phoebe Tonkin went the knitted route in a little white dress. Her choice was a mock neck long-sleeved ensemble, which featured a completely sheer asymmetrical skirt. She, too, rocked Mary Janes, with a bit of heel.

Whitney Peak

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Old money meets brat in Whitney Peak’s tweed co-ords. Her jacket’s pockets were affixed with a saccharine ruffle trim, while her mini featured an itty-bitty hemline. The Gossip Girl alum gave it the cool-girl twist with knee-high boots.

Chloe Fineman

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman kept her look classic in black and white. She wore a pristine white jacket with itty-bitty scallop-trim shorts, round-toe pumps, and a classic bag bag.

Olivia Wilde

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

You can’t stop Olivia Wilde from channeling the ’70s — even in a tweed pantsuit. While most Chanel wearers prefer to keep their jackets buttoned for that prim vibe, the Don’t Worry Darling director wore hers as a jacket, which she left open to show off her printed top. As for her bottoms? 1970s-inspired wide-leg trousers.