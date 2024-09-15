TV’s biggest night has arrived. On Sunday, Sept. 15, the brightest stars of the silver screen congregated in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater for the 2024 Emmy Awards. As is tradition, presenters, nominees, and guests showed out in their most red-carpet-worthy ensembles.

Selena Gomez led the chic charge and dressed befitting an Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series nominee. Unlike her last Emmys number, which was a glitzy take on the naked dress, she went the timeless route in a classic LBD with a shimmery halter neckline.

Quinta Brunson, a fashion girl through and through, leaned into the coquettecore aesthetic with a bow-clad serpentine number. Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning also dipped into the girlhood style in a strapless number covered in pearls.

With the night just gearing up, more stylish A-listers are bound to wow on the red carpet. Ahead, the best-dressed stars of the night so far.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez looked every bit the Emmy nominee in a fitted LBD with a floor-length serpentine silhouette. Naturally, she added some glitz with a bedazzled halter neckline and some glistening diamond jewelry.

Dakota Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Fanning’s silhouette was more on the minimalist side, her strapless gold number was utterly covered in pearls.

Quinta Brunson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LBDs can be boring — not the Abbott Elementary creator’s wardrobe choice, though. Brunson was a total head-turner in an iridescent strapless gown with two massive bows on the side. So coquette, so stunning.

Ella Purnell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fallout star Ella Purnell took it back to the ’70s in her disco fever-inspired number. The shimmery silver chainmail dress featured a deep V-neckline, which she paired with even more diamond sparklers. Even her glam was so retro with 1970s-style curls and deep plum lipstick.

Jonathan Bailey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey in an unbuttoned silk shirt and a cummerbund? Enough said.

