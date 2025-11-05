As awards season ramps up, Chanel is continuing its tradition of supporting women in film beyond red carpet dressing. Less than two months after co-hosting its 10th annual Through Her Lens program — a three-day mentorship event attended by the likes of Mariska Hargitay, Meghann Fahy, and Lily Allen — the luxury fashion house threw another star-studded affair for a similar cause.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the French label headed to Los Angeles for its fourth annual Academy Women’s Luncheon in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Held on the rooftop of the film organization’s museum, aka the Dolby Family Terrace, the event celebrated the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, an initiative that supports emerging filmmakers with financial aid and mentorship.

Chanel’s cadre of A-list ambassadors showed up in solidarity — and in style. Kristen Stewart, who made her directorial debut earlier this year with The Chronology of Water, delivered an inspiring keynote speech to a chic crowd that included fellow Chanel ambassadors Sarah Paulson, Tessa Thompson, and Riley Keough.

The actor-turned-director, decked out in head-to-toe Chanel, opened her remarks by saying, “I'm here because I’ve made a film that really struggled to exist,” before pointing out the “elephant in the room”: the lack of women filmmakers. But she saw the event as a point of celebration. “We are allowed to be proud of ourselves,” she said before thanking all the attendees at the luncheon.

While everyone in attendance was dressed to impress, below you’ll find a brief snapshot of the stellar looks at Chanel’s latest fête.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart is no stranger to taking sartorial risks, but she’s equally comfortable in casual, athleticwear-coded ‘fits. The Love Lies Bleeding actor stepped out in a light yellow silk canvas button-down shirt over a matching top and drawstring pants, all finished with burgundy hemming, from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2026 pre-collection.

The keynote speaker accessorized her laid-back look with a bag, 18-karat gold and diamond fine jewelry, and black pointy heels from the luxe fashion house.

Riley Keough

Twinning with her Runaways co-star, Keough rocked a beige gabardine jacket and pants from the same Chanel collection.

Maude Apatow

Apatow went minimalist and monochrome in an ecru and black cotton dress. The Euphoria star finished her simple and chic look with a wallet bag and black cap-toe pumps.

In a cute mother-daughter moment, Leslie Mann coordinated in a black tweed jacket paired with jeans and a classic quilted flap bag.

Barbie Ferreira

Unlike her Euphoria co-star, Ferreira broke out of the black-and-white tradition in her bright pink vintage Cavalli dress. She paired the ruffled and ruched silhouette with black sandals.

Kaitlyn Dever

Dever brought Cali-cool vibes to Chanel’s lunch in a dark gray denim jacket from the brand’s Fall-Winter 2025-26 pre-collection. The Last Of Us actor stayed in all-black territory with her tee, jeans, heels, and quilted bag.

Sarah Paulson

In one of the most statement-making ‘fits of the luncheon, Paulson sported a sunny yellow and gold fantasy tweed coat over black wool trousers and black heels. The American Horror Story veteran took her jacket from basic to stylish standout by rolling up the sleeves to reveal the garment’s fall-ready flannel-print lining.

A dainty glossy black top-handle bag capped off the autumnal ‘fit.

Tessa Thompson

Always a master of effortless feminine-masculine dressing, Thompson wore a burgundy V-neck cashmere sweater with gray wool canvas shorts that hit below the knee. The Westworld actor also paired her black heels with socks and carried a navy blue quilted bag.

Zoey Deutch

Deutch was among the guests who opted for a low-key look with jeans. The Set It Up star paired her straight-leg denim with a gray cashmere sweater from Chanel over a white tee, and tied it all together with chic oval sunnies, a black leather belt, and a quilted wallet clutch.