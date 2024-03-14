Kristen Stewart is currently undergoing a fashion metamorphosis, reigning in a whole new sartorial era. In recent weeks, she’s been spotted all over New York promoting her latest film Love Lies Bleeding with a noticeable shift in her style.

As a longtime Chanel girlie, Stewart’s red carpet appearances from the last few years have featured a lot of tweed and posh suiting — made edgy, of course. Lately, however, her look has taken a turn for the revealing, with all her recent looks noticeably void of at least one valuable piece of clothing.

At various points during her press tour, Stewart has skipped out on a shirt, a bra, and several pairs of pants. Even so, her daring looks haven’t disappointed once.

Kristen’s Fishnet Bra & Leather Jacket

On Wednesday, the actor leaned into the lingerie-and-leather aesthetic in a leather blazer and a net bra. Stewart completed her ’fit with a black miniskirt and thigh-high stockings held up by garter belts. The actor stayed loyal to her brand, adding a micro crossbody bag from Chanel.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kristen’s Beaded Crop Top & Skirt

Days earlier, on Monday Mar. 11, Stewart appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and her look was utterly NSFNT (not safe for network television). The key item of her ensemble was an ornate halter top crafted entirely out of beaded strands, giving it a see-through element.

Channeling New York City’s all-black aesthetic, she completed her outfit — all by designer Mônot — with a high-waist pencil skirt with a long slit down the back. She sported a quilted Chanel vanity case ($4,900) in shiny patent leather — a favorite of collectors, like Kim Kardashian.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kristen’s Cable Knit Underwear

Stewart has been strategically removing key items from each of her outfits. Pants, for example, were in her discard pile on two separate occasions. On Mar. 12, she wore a cream-colored Brunello Cucinelli look, which included only a cropped button-down and cable knit undies.

The actor added a pop color to her neutral ’fit by way of burgundy loafers and matching red-tinted sunglasses. Again, her Chanel box bag was in tow.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kristen’s High-Cut Bodysuit

A week prior, Stewart wore another pantsless ensemble to attend the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller. She wore a black bodysuit with the highest tanga cut.

The striking piece was designed by Ukrainian label Better, and Stewart wore it with nothing but sheer tights underneath, giving the illusion of waist cut-outs. Beyond that, a black suit jacket and pointed-toe pumps were the only additions.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

I hope this press tour never ends.