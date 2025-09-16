Two main subsects of society love Chanel: the fashion devotees and the entertainment industry, particularly women and nonbinary filmmakers. The French fashion house has a long history of supporting entertainment creatives by throwing events to celebrate filmmakers’ successes and projects, and, more notably, through partnerships that offer financial aid and close mentorship to up-and-comers. One such project is Through Her Lens, in collaboration with Tribeca Enterprises, the organization behind the famed film festival.

For 10 years, both powerhouse brands have teamed up for Through Her Lens, a three-day mentorship program supported by some of the most commanding names in the industry. Jane Fonda and Lucy Liu, for example, are part of the advisory committee, Sarah Paulson serves as one of the mentors, while the likes of Meghann Fahy and Issa Rae are joining this year’s jury to judge which team gets their project fully funded.

To kick off the three-day event, Chanel and Tribeca threw a luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 16, in New York City. Welcoming guests, Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal opened with a touching tribute to Robert Redford, who died earlier in the day, before giving an inspiring speech about friendship and the impact of building connections within the film industry. “The barrier has never been about talent — it’s access,” she said, adding, “Here we are, 10 years later, having supported over 100 filmmakers and 50 films that have received distribution and accolades.”

In the audience were Hollywood’s most influential women — over 100 of them across various entertainment specialties. With several of them decked out in Chanel, the event also became a makeshift runway. Naturally. Ahead, some chic attendees who looked oh-so-stylish on the carpet.

Meghann Fahy

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Loafers are becoming fall’s biggest staple. Just ask Fahy, who gave her white tee and black leather miniskirt the preppy treatment with sleek loafers. She paired the ensemble with a lambskin coat in the same inky hue and her Chanel 25, a Dua Lipa-approved bag.

Phoebe Tonkin

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Chanel muse Phoebe Tonkin wore the inverse of Fahy’s look — in a black lambskin jacket and an ecru tweed mini. She also gave a nod to balletcore in simple ballet flats, a trend that will continue well into next season.

Lily Allen

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Lily Allen channeled her signature cool-girl ethos and gave denim the daring treatment in a blue-washed bustier top and ultra-wide-leg trousers.

Tessa Thompson

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

A recent inductee into the advisory committee, Tessa Thompson rocked a black Chanel silk skirt with an oversized tee. Who said T-shirts can’t be chic?

Sarah Paulson

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Paulson, a mentor this year, elevated the classic T-shirt and jeans combo with a beige leather jacket and a teeny Chanel bag. So chic.

Mariska Hargitay

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

In the same vein, Mariska Hargitay wore a tee and jeans. Hers included a black top, white pants, and a denim jacket.