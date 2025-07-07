There are two main types of Independence Day weekend parties. The first is a low-key, relaxing beach trip (see: Kylie Jenner’s bikini-clad holiday break), while the second is a pumped-up, all-out rave that perfectly matches the holiday’s loud, celebratory energy. The latter is exactly what NYLON went for when they mounted NYLON Nights: Fire, a five-day party marathon at Montauk staple The Surf Lodge.

From July 2 through July 6, the publication invited style stars and the Internet’s buzziest for non-stop parties in one of New York’s prime summer vacay spots. Naturally, the daily festivities included tons of music, with guest DJs and performers like Hugel and Sofi Tukker, brand activations (including an ASOS styling suite), free-flowing drinks, multiple photo booths, and a bevy of fashion moments.

Between Emma Roberts’ casual cool style to Bethenny Frankel’s White Lotus-core aesthetic, attendees showed out in their chicest ’fits. Ahead, some of the most stylish looks to grace the five-day weekend.

Livvy Dunne

At first glance, content creator Livvy Dunne’s all-white outfit was nothing short of immaculate. She paired her plunging, cut-out dress with a similarly pristine handbag. However, her shoes (see: her PVC mules) were of the controversial variety. It’s the perfect balance between spicy and vanilla.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com for NYLON

Emma Roberts

Yes, you can wear jeans to a rave — Emma Roberts said so. She kept it casual in denims and a loose frilly top in an attention-grabbing crimson. She even paired her sunglasses to her patterned blouse for a coordinated moment.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com for NYLON

Sophie Hawley-Weld

The event’s guests were treated to a performance from Sofi Tukker, who both showed out. Sophie Hawley-Weld, however, made sure she sparkled on stage in sequined co-ords that featured a strapless, semi-flared top and matching trousers. Oh, and did I mention it was in a vivid cherry red hue?

Madison McGaw/BFA.com for NYLON

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York City star served resortwear chic in a mint green billowy dress with doily details à la cottagecore. She amped up the verdant palette by accessorizing with gold necklaces featuring green stones and fir-framed sunglasses. Finally, she paired the look with a floral embroidered top handle bag and woven rafia wedges.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com for NYLON

Tinx

Tinx understood the assignment. She attended the roaring party with an equally loud animal print. Behold, her cowl neck crop top and matching sheer skirt in a zebra print. The podcast host even subtly rocked the exposed undies trend for good measure.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com for NYLON

Madison Pettis

Many attendees leaned into the July 4th color scheme, including Madison Pettis, who wore a fiery red crop top with a ’90s-inspired cowl neckline and paired it with a stretchy, white-and-red striped maxi skirt.