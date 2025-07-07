Since Kylie Jenner launched her ready-to-wear label, Khy, in November 2024, she’s been systematically releasing collections that practically duplicate her personal wardrobe. Thus far, she’s released latex dresses (a KarJenner favorite), itty-bitty leather bras, snug, tight-fitting dresses, and even collaborated with her go-to designers to sold-out successes.

It only makes sense that when summer rolls along, she’d also supply her clientele with teeny bikinis — after all, that’s practically her seasonal uniform. And while Jenner’s brand had already launched a few swim drops in the past, Khy made it extra special this year by teaming up with another cult-followed beachside label: Frankies Bikinis.

Kylie’s Cheetah Print Set

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Jenner teased the limited-edition collab on main (release date TBD) by starring in a reel with Frankies Bikinis’ co-owner, Francesca Aiello. Both of them were wearing bikinis, of course. If the label sounds familiar, that’s because it’s an It girl fave, especially since Aiello’s brand has been tapping fashion’s finest to design drops with, including Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, and most recently, Bella Hadid.

Since the announcement, Jenner has been teasing more items from the Khy X Frankies Bikinis collection by — you guessed it — modeling them herself. During the holiday weekend, for example, Jenner shared pics wearing a roaring cheetah-print bikini.

The top, an underwired, décolletage-baring bra with the slightest hint of a lace trim, could have easily doubled as lingerie. She wore similarly catty bottoms, in the same gold-tinted base with black spots.

A Dotted Set

That same weekend, she changed into a different spotted set and wore a classic triangle halter bikini with tiny white polka dots on a jet-black base.

Instagram/khy

Jenner even used her bikini as a top to roam during her getaway, offering styling inspo on how to take your swimwear beyond the beach. Her pro tip? Get dizzyingly spotted. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul paired her bikini with cropped trousers and a tote bag in the same dotted print. Only her thong sandals weren’t speckled.

Polka dots are having a moment in fashion, particularly in swimwear (see: Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski’s recent ’kinis). Naturally, Jenner is ahead of the curve, not just wearing the buzzy pattern, but offering them.

Plus, A Cutout Swimsuit

In another post, she slipped into a white monokini with a halter top and two massive cutouts on each side. It’s still unclear whether this is included in the pending drop, but only time will tell. She paired the piece with a cream miniskirt and a matching Hermès Kelly bag.

I’m already saving up for it...