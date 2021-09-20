Beauty

The 11 Most Stunning Hairstyles At The 2021 Emmys

Flowy waves and nostalgic updos galore.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Hilary Shepherd

Getty Images/Rich Fury / Staff;Getty Images/ Rich Fury / Staff

From Anya Taylor-Joy’s prom-like updo to Kerry Washington’s sleek pony, these are all the best hair moments from the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Angela Bassett rocked chic volume at the Emmys. According to her hairstylist Randy Stodghill, the inspo was all about being “strong and glamorous.” It’s safe to say her dramatic low ponytail and defined curls ticked both those boxes.

