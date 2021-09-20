Beauty
Flowy waves and nostalgic updos galore.
Getty Images/Rich Fury / Staff;Getty Images/ Rich Fury / Staff
From Anya Taylor-Joy’s prom-like updo to Kerry Washington’s sleek pony, these are all the best hair moments from the 2021 Emmys red carpet.
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Angela Bassett rocked chic volume at the Emmys. According to her hairstylist Randy Stodghill, the inspo was all about being “strong and glamorous.” It’s safe to say her dramatic low ponytail and defined curls ticked both those boxes.