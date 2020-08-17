Wearing a face covering has become a normal part of modern life. In fact, in many places — such as inside shops and on public transport — face masks are now mandatory. While the purpose of this is for safety rather than vanity, who says masks can't be stylish and protective? There are plenty of beautiful designs out there, from Liberty floral prints to bright and bold block colours. And to accessorise your face mask? You'll need a face mask chain, which has a number of useful benefits.

Chains and lanyards that attach a face mask around your neck are increasing in popularity. Why? Well, they allow you to carry your face mask at all times, and pop it on when needed. Chains also keep you from losing your face covering, and can help with hygiene issues; when taking your mask on and off, you won't actually need to touch it. Plus, there's no denying face mask chains make for a stylish accessory.

The idea first appeared on the internet in May, shared by Alison Freer in The Strategist's 'This Thing's Incredible' column. Freer was inspired by an Instagram post by jewellery brand Éliou, who posted a picture where they'd re-imagined one of their sunglasses chains as a mask holder.