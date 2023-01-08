Whether you’re a bride in need of a sophisticated way to stay warm on your wedding day, or you simply want to add some vintage-inspired glamour to your outfit, a faux-fur wrap is one of the coziest ways to do it. Fluffy and statement-making, the best faux-fur wraps are animal- and wallet-friendly, not to mention devastatingly glamorous.

Even though all faux-fur wraps are made from synthetic materials, like acrylic or polyester with satin linings, you can still find lots of variations in style; one of the biggest differentiating factors is the texture of the faux fur. It can be smooth and cropped, long and fluffy, or even stitched to mimic the appearance of a fur pelt (while remaining animal-friendly, of course). And there’s color to consider, as well; you can choose from a natural fur look, or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try a pop of color like dusty rose or emerald green.

Faux-fur wraps can also vary slightly in style, closure, and length. A faux-fur collar, for example, functions as a wrap but can also be worn as a chic scarf along with a heavier winter coat, while a wrap that hits directly at the shoulder taps the classic silhouette. A sparkly brooch closure is a dressy touch for bridal ensembles (or anyone who wants a little extra zing), while wraps that neatly fold one end into the other or close with a hidden hook offer a simpler look. And for your convenience, the length of each wrap is noted below so you can find one that will work seamlessly with your outfit.

Whichever you choose, be sure to care for your faux fur properly so it stays looking its best. To get out any shipping wrinkles, simply fluff it up with a blow dryer, and follow the care instructions to a tee (though many require washing by hand).

Ready for a touch of (faux) mink? Scroll on to shop seven of the best faux-fur wraps.

1 This Vintage-Inspired Faux-Fur Wrap In An Array Of Gorgeous Colors BABEYOND Faux Fur Shawl Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in an array of gorgeous colors ranging from neutral to jewel-toned, there’s bound to be a version of this retro-chic faux-fur wrap to suit your style; the camel is a classic neutral, or try it in moody dark green or wine red (bonus points for wearing it over a leather trench). The high collar and longer texture of the faux fur are surefire ways to add glamour to outfits both formal and casual, and the loop closure ensures it won’t slip annoyingly off your shoulders. It’s a fan-favorite, to boot, earning an impressive 4.5-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews. Enthusiastic review: “This totally surprised me in a good way! Amazingly soft and fluffy! Color as pictured, great quality. I ordered two more colors and can’t wait for them to arrive!” Colors: 19 | Length: 53.9 inches | Care Instructions: Hand Wash

2 This Plush Faux-Fur Collar That Comes In 2 Lengths Dikoaina Extra Large Faux Fur Collar Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you want a pop of texture or the drama of a longer length, this highly rated faux-fur collar comes in two lengths to ensure you find what you’re looking for. The longer style has a hidden loop, so you can wear it either open or closed. A gorgeous cover-up for evening wear, it would be equally chic paired with less formal attire, too; try draping it over only one shoulder, stole-style, with a button-down silk shirt and tuxedo pants, for a simple and sophisticated evening look. Enthusiastic review: “Nice and firm ‘fur’ and the colors beautifully arranged. No shedding for sure :-) I followed the advice and refreshed the ‘fur’ with hair dryer. Worked magic. Great accessory piece as a shawl, over a dress or pullover also over a coat/cape as a collar. Elegant, trendy and affordable luxury.” Colors: 18 | Length: 39.8 inches; 51.2 inches | Care Instructions: Hand Wash

3 A Faux-Fur Wedding Shawl That’s So Retro-Chic CanB Faux Fur Bolero Shawl Amazon $26 See On Amazon Of course this faux-fur wrap would look incredible paired with wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses, but you can pop it on anytime you want a some retro-chic vibes; the cropped, plush faux fur and bolero style are quintessential ‘50s sophistication. A hidden hook closure offers seamless closure, but it comes with a sparkly brooch, too. For an evening look that’s equal parts modern and retro, pair it with stilettos and a fitted cashmere turtleneck, then add a pair of straight-leg silk trousers to keep things current. Enthusiastic review: “This was just the right color and size to go with my wedding dress! It made the look stunning and perfect.” Colors: 3 | Length: 49 inches | Care Instructions: Hand Wash/Dry Clean

4 A Luxe Faux-Fur Wrap In A Longer Length Beautelicate Faux Fur Shawl Wrap Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you love the look of a wrap but want a little extra coverage, try this sumptuous, plush faux-fur wrap — it measures 67 inches, the longest on this list, so you can be enveloped in coziness. The dark sapphire shade pictured is a gorgeous neutral, but it’s available in eight more colors, ranging from subtle gray and khaki to vibrant wine red. Whichever shade you choose, two hook closures ensure it’ll stay put if you choose to wear it closed. Enthusiastic review: “This shawl was perfect for a semi-formal dance on a chilly night. It has 2 buttons that help it close together in the front or you can leave it open. It's super soft and definitely worth the money.” Colors: 9 | Length: 67 inches | Care Instructions: Hand Wash/Machine Wash Delicate

5 This Shaggy Faux-Fur Wrap With A Sparkly Brooch Closure Aukmla Rhinestone Faux Fur Wrap Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a little extra glam? This faux-fur wrap comes with a sparkly brooch for an added luxe touch — though, if you prefer, you can forgo the brooch and close it with the hidden hook. The front drape and slightly shaggier texture of this faux-fur wrap are serving ‘60s vibes; whether wearing with a formal gown or a cocktail dress, it’s undeniably glamorous. This one’s also available in two sizes, so you can find your perfect fit. Enthusiastic review: “This fur stole is absolutely gorgeous. The fur is [...] so soft. It is lined with a beautiful satiny fabric. It did not shed at all.It kept me very warm at a New Year's Eve party and I received many compliments. It has a glamorous Hollywood 50's look to it. It has an eye and hook closure or it has a brooch you could pin it closed with. I had ordered a couple other stoles to try and this one definitely looked the most luxurious. Can't go wrong for the price. Great purchase. Can't wait to wear it again.” Colors: 12 | Length: N/A; S-M (4-14), L-XL (16-22) | Care Instructions: Hand Wash

6 An Extra-Fluffy Faux-Fur Wrap With 2 Hidden Pockets Elfjoy Luxury Faux Fox Fur Shawl Amazon $60 See On Amazon The best part of this extra-fluffy faux-fur wrap? It has pockets. You’ll wear it way more than you’d think; the silhouette is slightly oversized, and would look just as fantastic in a luxe cocktail or bridal ensemble as it would with more casual attire — pair it with stilettos, frayed denim, and a band T-shirt, for a day-to-night look that’s equal parts glamorous and cool. A hidden clasp creates a streamlined look when closed. Enthusiastic review: “Beautiful! I got so many compliments! It even has pockets! Kept me warm and was super soft.” Colors: 3 | Length: 62.2 inches | Care Instructions: Dry Clean

7 This Popular Faux-Fur Wrap With A Cape-Style Fit Caracilia Faux Fur Shawl Wrap Amazon $53 See On Amazon A shopper favorite with almost 3,000 five-star ratings to recommend it, this faux-fur wrap sits higher on the shoulders for a dramatic cape-style silhouette, secured with a hidden hook. It comes in a few types of faux fur, as well, including the shorter, plusher version pictured here; and you can choose between two sizes, Small or Large. Enthusiastic review: “So warm and soft! This was perfect over my formal dress for our holiday party! Even when I took it off inside it was a pleasure to carry because it was so super soft and silky! Love it!” Colors: 14 | Length: 58 inches; 63-67 inches | Care Instructions: Hand Wash/Dry Clean