As many luxury labels (and the entire state of California) commit to a fur-free future, faux fur is stepping up to take its place — and at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're a steadfast animal lover or just shopping for a luxurious look on a budget, the best faux-fur jackets will have you filling your closet with oh-so-sumptuous buys that are ethical to boot.

When shopping for your outerwear, it usually comes down to two things: texture and silhouette. While nearly all faux fur is created with polyester or acrylic fabric, there are many different shapes that can take — think longer shaggy textures, shorter silky options, or even the inimitable teddybear style. Likewise, faux fur has made its way into every jacket silhouette imaginable, putting a luxe spin on any look, whether long and flowy or cropped and structured.

Keep in mind that, when ordering any faux fur product online, shipping can temporarily flatten or wrinkle the textile. An easy solution? Use a blow dryer to make it look fluffier and to smooth out any stubborn creases. This is also a great tip when it comes time to cleaning your new faux-fur favorite.

Below, the best faux fur coats on Amazon — from sleek cropped hoodies to plush long overcoats that legitimately pass for the real thing.

1 A Short Structured Jacket That Feels So Luxurious Simplee Fluffy Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sumptuously soft in a quilted design, this short faux-fur jacket is as cozy as it is luxe. It has hook closures down the front to lock in warmth, and one customer even mentioned calling this their "blankie" jacket. Another described that "the jacket quality was better than I was expecting. We purchased it to wear for warmth at a winter formal, but it was so much more than warm. The coat made the whole look edgy and fashionable. The night belonged to the coat! It could easily be paired with jeans to dress up any outing." And, while it may not have pockets, this fluffy number would look seriously chic with a trend-setting micro-handbag or an oversized tote. Available sizes: 0-2 –14

2 Or, One In An On-Trend Animal Print Comeon Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Similar to the first pick but in a bold animal print, this structured jacket will make you feel like a million bucks. Choose between a classic leopard print, a multicolor calico, or a mixed stripe pattern — all of which are so of-the-moment. "I use it as an 'outfit' kinda jacket rather than daily," attested one customer. "It's super cute and definitely a steal for the price. Wore it for a girls' night out, everyone loved it. I love it!" Available sizes: 2 – 12

3 A Long, Swingy Parka That's So Chic Aofur Faux Fur Parka Amazon $77 See On Amazon A luxe tiered design makes this chic faux-fur parka unlike any other option on this list. While it fully snaps closed in front, many shoppers prefer to leave it open thanks to its ultra-swingy silhouette. No matter how you wear it, it will definitely be a show-stopping look. "Compliments every time I wear it," confirmed one reviewer. "People guess I've spent hundreds on it! Looks expensive, feels expensive, but it's a DEAL!" Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

4 A Gorgeous Faux Fur Blazer That You Can Dress Up Or Down Allegra K Cropped Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $66 See On Amazon This richly textured faux-fur blazer looks and feels so luxe, according to reviewers. Its shorter cut and dropped shoulders give it an oversized, batwing sort of look that really adds to its cozy vibe, while side pockets make it functional. Shoppers especially loved how fuzzy it is. "I love this jacket and I have gotten so many compliments," noted one. "It can be worn with an elegant dress or dressed down with jeans. It is super soft and warm!" Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

5 A Stunning Plus-Size Faux Fur Coat That Could Easily Pass As The Real Thing Roamans Plus Size Full Length Faux-Fur Coat with Hood Amazon $137 See On Amazon Designed to look and feel like chinchilla or red fox depending on the color you go with, this faux-fur coat is a gorgeous piece that exudes opulence. Whether you're hitting the town or just want to feel a little bougie now and then, this hooded style looks gorgeous and keeps you toasty-warm. "I love it! Wallflowers, look elsewhere, because you will definitely be noticed in this," warned one happy shopper. "It looks like a chic faux fur. Shedding is minimal, but it happens. Loads of compliments from husband, daughter, friends, and strangers. I look like a boss in this coat." If you love the look but don't want the full length, opt for a shorter silhouette. Available sizes: Medium Plus – 5X

6 A Shaggy Jacket That's Extra Cozy & Soft Dikoaina Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This extra-shaggy jacket is the perfect way to "slay on a budget," according to one reviewer. Its fluffy texture creates a look that's somehow both understated and statement-making, while silky satin lining holds the warmth in. Shoppers have worn it from weddings to festivals and beyond, making it a super versatile piece that adds a luxe vibe to any occasion. Available sizes: US 6 – US 12

7 This Genius Reversible Faux-Fur Puffer Bellivera Double-Sided Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $73 See On Amazon Any garment that can be worn in multiple ways is an absolute game-changer, and this reversible style nails it by going from classic puffer to faux fur coat in an instant. Also note that its detachable hood also has a removable faux fur collar, which technically makes it six coats in one. Beyond that, it also has pockets on both sides, so no matter how you wear it, you can always store your keys, wallet, and so on. "Love this coat! Super warm and cute," raved one shopper. "The hood is big and beautiful, too. I get so many compliments on this jacket. Also noticed that it's warmer with the sleek side out, cooler with the fur side out, so that's a bonus too! If you're cold? Turn it inside out. Too warm? Turn it inside out! Love it." Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

8 This Faux Fur Vest That Makes For A Stylish Layering Piece (& Has Pockets!) Escalier Faux Fur Vest Amazon $33 See On Amazon Vests are undoubtedly in style, and this faux fur vest is no exception. This versatile topper is timeless for a reason — it can be worn on so many different occasions thanks to its sleek texture and rich color (this style has five options, both realistic fur patterns, and dyed shades). So many shoppers attested to this, like one who noted they could "dress it up with a dress or slacks or dress it down with jeans or joggers." Another reviewer agreed: "Love this faux fur vest! Perfect with jeans, a jumpsuit, even wearing with dress pants over a top at the office. It jazzes up any outfit and looks like an expensive piece." Available sizes: US 2 – US 16

9 A Cool, Cropped Option With Vegan Leather Details BLANKNYC Faux Fur Bomber Jacket Amazon $96 See On Amazon Faux leather details add an edgy touch to this cool cropped jacket from BLANKNYC, making it a truly unique pick. Aside from the trim, this zip-up style is made with a silky-soft faux fur that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Plus, the pronounced collar of a slightly longer faux fur proves that cozy and chic don't have to be mutually exclusive. "Love love love this jacket," raved one shopper. "This was a bit of a splurge for me but I had been looking for a faux fur bomber for years! It's heavy enough to keep you warm on cold days. Super stylish and super soft faux fur. My kids hug me longer when saying goodbye so they can feel the soft fur." Available sizes: X-Small – Large

10 A Mid-Length Peacoat That Comes In An Assortment Of Fashionable Prints Steve Madden Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $71 See On Amazon An accessible designer with a cult following, Steve Madden knows how to make a crowd-pleaser — like this sumptuously soft faux-fur peacoat. Both warm and stylish, this piece does double duty, making it a wardrobe essential for years to come, regardless of what option you choose from the offered neutral shades, bright solids, or animal prints. "Scrumptious!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "Wonderfully soft. Large buttons are well attached. Very well made and perfectly packaged. Colors and leopard print fabulously unique, but I don't see it as ostentatious." Available sizes: Small – X-Large

11 A Long Overcoat That Will Make You Look So Put Together SUGAR POISON Faux Fur Overcoat Amazon $80 See On Amazon Talk about a statement piece — this long faux-shearling overcoat is a definite head-turner. With a dramatically oversized lapel and super-soft, plush fabric, it has the look of opulence without the price tag to match. Plus, it has hand pockets and front snaps so you'll stay warm, too. "Let me tell you how many compliments I get on the daily. I look rich. You can wear it any way, casual, dressed up, you name it! It's worth it! BUY IT. Btw it doesn't shed. You're welcome." Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

12 This Cropped Bomber Style With A Zipper & A Hood The Drop Sloane Faux Fur Zip-Front Hooded Bomber Jacket Amazon $100 See On Amazon Every closet could stand to add another cute cropped jacket, and this faux-fur bomber really fits the bill. With a cozy hood, hand pockets, and a convenient zip front, it looks so effortlessly cool with high-waisted jeans or swingy skirts — and literally everything else. Plus, it has elastic cuffs that prevent the dreaded up-the-sleeve draft, making this plush option both chic and endlessly warm. "It's the hottest new trend, so when I went searching for a faux fur coat, this instantly won my heart. I absolutely love this jacket," explained a happy customer. "I got tons of compliments and haven't found an outfit it doesn't go with. I'm so happy. Worth the price. The quality is great." Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X

13 You May Also Like: A Luxurious Cape That Looks So Elegant Asooll Faux Fur Cape Amazon $34 See On Amazon The epitome of so fancy, this faux-fur cape is the ideal topper for all of your elevated looks. It's designed with a hook closure in front, but also comes with a pretty rhinestone brooch that you can add for a decorative touch. Many reviewers mentioned wearing it to stay warm at outdoor weddings — and getting many compliments in the process. "Absolutely beautiful," one described. "Definitely, this is a winner. Great quality. Oh and the broach is sturdy. This is well made." Available sizes: one size

14 Plus, This Faux Fur Shawl That You Can Style So Many Ways Caracilia Faux Fur Shawl Wrap Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you're wearing it closed in front, draped at the elbows, or around your neck like a scarf, this faux-fur shawl is so versatile. With over 1,600 glowing reviews on Amazon, it's especially favored for its range of color options, from bright solids to those that resemble real fur patterns. "I can't say enough amazing things about this stole, especially for the price (it's honestly a…steal)," wrote one shopper. "I bought this (along with five others on Amazon that really just didn't do it for me) for my very chilly wedding weekend, and I'm so glad I did! Not only did it keep me warm in the wind, but it was also super chic. I got *so* many compliments throughout the weekend, and especially on my wedding night." Available sizes: Small, Large

