It’s hard to deny their edge: the best faux leather leggings have all the rock-and-roll chic of a high-end pair of leather trousers but the stretchable ease of the form-fitting pant. Plus, the vegan-friendly materials make the trend super accessible. You can style faux leather leggings with everything from a sweatshirt and white sneakers to strappy heeled sandals and a party top. And much like opaque black leggings or a great pair of jeans, these versatile (and comfy) pants have evolved into a wardrobe staple you will almost certainly get a ton of mileage from.

Whether you prefer the molten fit of a liquid legging, the rocker appeal of snakeskin, or the edgy detail of some quilted moto leggings, donning a pair instantly makes a look. And these days, that aesthetic extends into workout gear, with chic faux leather picks cropping up in yoga styles with four-way stretch.

Most vegan leather leggings are made from polyester and spandex, often with a polyurethane coating. Almost all faux leather leggings, incidentally, are lined with fleece. Although you might think that means a winter-worthy pair, the soft backing helps them to glide on and move without sticking, and some leggings will be thicker than others. Leggings that look like pants will often feature belt loops and a faux fly, but some include functional back pockets that can even hold a phone.

If you already have some black leather leggings, consider a colored pair, in burgundy or hunter green, which reads so chic when paired with a chunky oversized sweater. Or stick with classic black in a slightly different silhouette: A vegan leather jogger is a different take on high/low style entirely (and you'll find a pair here too).

1 The High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings With A Cult Following Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon These high-waisted leather leggings have over 6,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers who raved about their amazingly good quality, calling out the thick material and extra-high rise. The synthetic fabric is backed by a thin layer of fleece and features four-way stretch, while the addition of a crotch gusset goes a long way towards making them even more comfortable than jeans (and help ensure a smooth fit). The pants come with a great patina that's shiny but not too glossy. "They’re comfortable, versatile, and hot AF," one reviewer wrote, adding, "They 100% stay put while walking around in them. There’s no pulling anywhere or readjusting the waist." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

2 And Some Faux Snakeskin Leggings That Look So Luxe commando Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $80 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers swear these faux leather leggings are exactly like Spanx. The embossed prints come courtesy of thick polyurethane over viscose and elastane and a lightweight nylon lining. The result is leggings with four-way stretch and the richest dimension. "Obsessed with these," one reviewer declared. "They feel like real leather, are so luxurious and an absolute must." The finish has a slight sheen but in a realistic imitation of the real thing. Another shopper concluded, "These leggings are worth every penny!! Amazing fit, very complimentary and look extremely expensive. After purchasing these in black python I bought them in olive green. Love love !!" Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3 These Edgy Faux Leather Leggings With Pockets MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon These faux leather leggings have functional back pockets — large enough to hold a phone — that go a long way towards making them look remarkably pants-like. They're made from a blend of polyester with a smidge of cotton (and a light fleece lining). The wide elastic waistband doesn’t have the super-high rise of other pairs here yet lies comfortably flat. "Girl, friend, non-binary peep, bro, these leggings are your holy Grail," one shopper gushed. "It's like wearing really fierce pajamas." Fierce indeed — you can also score a pair with pockets both front and back in addition to a snap waist. Since certain styles are unlined — no fleece — double-check to make sure you get the pair you prefer. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

4 A Pair Of Faux Leather Activewear Leggings To Wear Beyond The Studio 90 Degree By Reflex Faux Leather Disco Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These coated faux leather workout leggings have a muted sheen and the same great performance benefits you’d expect from a pair of 90 Degree leggings. Made from a blend of polyester and a high percentage of spandex, they’re moisture-wicking with four-way stretch that provides light compression. "Got them to wear casually and they are AMAZING," one fan wrote. "They hold everything in and are the perfect faux leather legging. They are not too shiny or plastic looking and they have a great matte finish." A small inner pocket on the high-rise waistband is another subtle feature that reviewers appreciated. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

5 These Legging Pants That "Fit Like A Glove," According To Reviewers SEASUM Faux Leather Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you're after embossed crocodile or snakeskin, liquid latex, or metallic finishes, these faux leather pants come in an expanded range of textures. Most feature faux pockets and fly with belt loops for a different look, and some come with fierce seamed details. The imitation leather is fleece-lined in addition to being windproof and wrinkle resistant. "I get constant compliments with these! They are very warm (a big plus for me) so they work great for a chillier night out. They fit the right way in all the right places and look just fantastic," a reviewer praised. Another fan gushed, "Love these!!! Looked everywhere and finally I find the perfect pair on amazon and they are so inexpensive." Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 The Designer-Lookalike Moto Workout Leggings Core 10 Dare Devil Legging Amazon $45 See On Amazon Some workout leggings with faux leather moto details are comfortable and extremely elastic for a high-impact look that feels casual enough for a lazy weekend. Compared to a full leather style, which doesn't scream "relaxation," these leggings give you the look without any restrictions. They're also likely to be more breathable than a coated pair, given that they're made from a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch that was made to work up a sweat. Fans compared these squat-proof leggings favorably to premium brands from Athleta to Spanx and loved how they could be dressed up or down. "They look as good as the first day after several washes," one fan was thrilled to report. "I love the moto detail: these are my favorite moto leggings I have purchased." Pick up the matching sports bra for a complete look. If you're looking for a little more faux leather detailing in a moto style, also consider these luxury leggings by Alo Yoga. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

7 These Faux Leather Leggings Available In So Many Colors VIV Collection Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon In shades like hunter green, blush pink, and a creamy ivory, these colorful leather leggings are the next pair to add to your wardrobe. Their curved back yoke is an insider trick for making butts look great, while an extra-wide waistband provides light compression through the core. They're made from ultra-stretchy polyurethane with subtle grain for a realistic finish that won't stretch out during the day, and they're lined with soft fleece. "Great quality! Not super shiny so they don’t look like faux leather at all..." one shopper commented. "The fleece lining is everything! I ordered another pair in Burgundy since I like the black pair so much." Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

8 Also Nice: These Faux Leather Joggers SOHO GLAM Faux Leather Joggers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Comfortable as leggings and equally versatile: these faux leather joggers have an easygoing relaxed cut and a coated finish for leather-like texture. These feature a wide smocked waistband and elastic cuffs on the tapered leg, with a decorative drawstring detail at the waist. "These are so super cute," one fan praised, whose coworker mistook them for real leather. "I love the fact that they are really comfortable & can be dressed up or down." Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large