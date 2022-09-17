Fitbit has claimed its spot as one of the most popular fitness tracking devices on the market, which means there are lots of Fitbit bands available to suit your style. If you've found that your Fitbit band is causing irritation or just want to mix it up with a new color or style, the best Fitbit bands for sensitive skin feature breathable designs and/or nickel-free closures, which you may find more comfortable than your original Fitbit band.

What To Look For In A Comfortable Fitbit Band

If you experience skin irritation while wearing your Fitbit (or any other watch), an allergic reaction to trace amounts of nickel used in the buckle or clasp may be the cause. Consider looking for nickel-free bands, or, if your nickel sensitivity is mild, consider a surgical-steel band, which has low nickel content. But if you’re very sensitive to nickel and can't verify the kind of metal used in a band you’re considering, you might want to stick to metal-free closures.

In addition, Fitbit recommends keeping your watch clean and dry to avoid irritation caused by prolonged exposure to sweat and moisture. To further combat dampness, look for watch bands with breathable designs — such as a perforated silicone band — to allow for more airflow.

And just because you’re looking for a skin-friendly Fitbit band doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Scroll on for the best Fitbit bands for sensitive skin, which all have glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers.

1. This Nylon Band With a Hook And Loop Closure

This Fitbit band features a breathable and lightweight nylon strap and uses a quick and easy hook-and-loop closure for a customizable fit. The buckle-free design is perfect for those with a sensitivity to nickel, and the soft and flexible material gently hugs your skin. This band is designed to fit wrists with a circumference between 5.5 and 8.3 inches. Plus, it boasts more than 6,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

One reviewer wrote: “After 2 weeks of wearing the standard silicon band that came with my versa2, I was super excited to find that this nylon band was not only comfy, but breathable & didn't irritate my skin. I have super sensitive skin that doesn't like anything. It sucks. I can wear this band non-stop! The only time I remove it, is to shower or charge it. No rash, no irritation, no itching! Oh, and the velcro actually sticks and doesn't make the fuzzies when you pull it up.”

Material: Nylon | Colors: 3 | Sizes: 1 | Compatibility: Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, Versa Special Edition, and Versa Lite

2. These Colorful Sets Of Breathable Silicone Bands

This set of three Fitbit bands comes in six color combinations and features a perforated design for extra airflow and breathability. The bands feature nickel-free stainless steel buckles and a sporty two-toned design. They also come in two sizes — small and large — that can accommodate wrists with a circumference between 5.5 and 8.3 inches. While these bands are made for the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, there’s a similar model available in a one-pack for the other Fitbit Versa editions, but it’s not nickel-free.

One reviewer wrote: “I like this sporty band which comes in a 3 pack with different colors [...] The bands are easy to swap. I especially like the small holes in the band which provides air to your skin underneath the band. I don't get a skin rash with this band like I did with a traditional Fitbit band with no holes. I also like how the end of the band tucks in under the band instead of having a clasp to hold the end of the band in place.”

Material: Silicone | Colors: 6 multicolor packs | Sizes: 2 | Compatibility: Fitbit Sense, Versa 3

3. A Surgical Stainless Steel Band That’s Stylish And Comfortable

Because of its low nickel content, this 316L stainless steel band may be comfortable for those with nickel sensitivity, and several reviewers find it more breathable than the original Fitbit band. One shopper wrote, “Comfortable and does not make my arm sweat like the rubber one that comes with [Fitbit].” The lightweight band has an easy-to-close clasp and measures just 2 millimeters thick, and up to eight links can be removed with the included removal tool for a perfect fit. Plus, if your wrist is more than 8.5 inches around, the listing says they’ll send you some extra links for free.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m writing this review 2 years after purchasing. This has held up SO well! [...] I have sensitive skin and am allergic to nickel, but this never gave me a reaction. Band is very comfortable as well.”

Material: 316L stainless steel | Colors: 13 | Sizes: 1 | Compatibility: Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Versa Special Edition

4. A Scrunchie Band In A Bunch Of Colors And Designs

This cute scrunchie Fitbit band is made of polyester-wrapped elastic that one reviewer described as “very breathable and stretchy.” It can be pulled on and off without fastening a buckle, and it comes in a bunch of colors and designs, including animal print, floral, and solid options. The band comes in two sizes designed to accommodate wrists between 4.7 and 7.9 inches in circumference, and it’s washable for easy cleaning when it gets dirty.

One reviewer wrote: “I am someone that has issues being able to wear plastic watch bands as they cause my skin to get really irritated. I tried metal as well and I am allergic to most metals, that was fun to find out. This is super comfortable on my wrist, I hardly tell it's even there. 100% would buy again.”

Material: Polyester | Colors/Styles: 33 | Sizes: 2 | Compatibility: Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Versa Special Edition

5. A Buckle-Free Band For The Fitbit Charge Series

Compatible with the Fitbit Charge series, this skin-friendly Fitbit band is made from breathable nylon and features a metal-free hook-and-loop closure for a comfortable, adjustable fit. The nylon band is quick-drying and sweat-resistant, and it comes in 11 colors, including black, pink, and midnight blue. You can also opt for a multicolor four-pack so you can switch out the band to suit your style.

One reviewer wrote: “I like that it seems breathable and so far it doesn't irritate my skin. I am a very active martial artist and was looking for a band that I could clean after practices that wouldn't irritate my skin after building up a sweat during practice. I have only had it for a few days but that alone was enough time to see a considerable difference for my skin compared to silicone bands advertised for sportier lifestyles.”

Material: Nylon | Colors: 11 | Sizes: 1 | Compatibility: Fitbit Charge 3, Charge 3 SE, Charge 4

6. This Stylish And Stretchy Braided Band

This elastic Fitbit band features a cute braided design and is made from durable, breathable polyester fabric. It’s available in four sizes (extra-small to large) and comes in 14 colors, including green, gray, pink, and several multicolor options. Plus, the stretchy design lets you pull your watch on and off easily without a potentially irritating buckle.

One reviewer said: “This band is so much more comfortable to wear than the rubber one that comes with the Fitbit Sense. The rubber one is irritating when you sweat whereas this fabric braided band does not. It’s so comfortable to wear and I don’t even realize I have it on.”

Material: Polyester | Colors: 14 | Sizes: 4 | Compatibility: Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, Versa 4

7. A Set Of Sporty Bands With A Metal-Free Snap Fastener

For a sporty look, consider this model that’s compatible with the Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense. The bands are made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is a durable and flexible blend of rubber and plastic, and feature a snap fastener with a pull-through design that eliminates the need for metal buckles and keeps your watch securely on your wrist. There are 10 color combinations to choose from that include options such as indigo, blue-gray, and sand pink, and the two sizes are designed to fit wrists with a circumference between 6.1 and 9.25 inches. And if you prefer colorful patterns and designs on your watch bands, there’s a similar version available.

One reviewer wrote: “The OG fitbit bands always cause my wrist to get itchy, patchy, and my skin ends up peeling from an allergic reaction. That's not something that has ever happened with these. I've purchased these bands a few times now and they're still holding up perfectly after a couple years. I'd buy them again!”

Material: TPU | Colors: 10 multicolor packs | Sizes: 2 | Compatibility: Fitbit Sense, Versa 3

8. This Set Of Silicone Fitbit Bands With A Lace Design

Compatible with the Versa, Versa 2, and Versa Lite, these Fitbit bands boast a floral lace design, and those breathable perforations help reduce moisture and irritation. The bands are made of soft silicone and fit wrists with a circumference ranging between 5.6 and 7.1 inches. However, the type of metal used for the buckle is not indicated in the listing, so if nickel sensitivity is a concern, this might not be the best choice.

One reviewer wrote: “I was sick if getting sweat rashes with the other silicone bands including the original band that the versa 2 came in. So I thought to myself why can't it come in like a lace form an lo and behold here is this product! Thank you for this! So cute and functional!”

Material: Silicone | Colors: 10 multicolor packs | Sizes: 1 | Compatibility: Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, Versa Lite