38 Cute, Comfortable Athleticwear Pieces That Pass For Real Clothing

If you're like me, you buy tank tops and leggings with the full intention of wearing them during workouts, but more often than not — end up wearing them while you're just hanging around the house. (Get real — there's nothing more conducive to lounging around than a stretchy pair of yoga pants that move with your body, instead of against it.) But more and more, I'm coming across cute athleticwear pieces on Amazon that aren't just comfortable, but can actually pass for real clothing. (Yes, I realize that any garment you put on your body technically constitutes real clothing, but you get where I'm going here.)

All these pieces have the makings of athleticwear: They're made with breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy materials, like polyester and spandex, and they have comfortable and practical features, like side pockets, elastic waistbands, and drawstring closures for a perfect fit. But thanks to unique detailing and style-conscious cuts, they look equally great with ankle boots and sandals, as well as sneakers. (And, um, slippers.) To get you completely outfitted in practical but polished athleticwear, I've included options for pants, shirts, and even dresses, all of which will transition easily from activities like hiking or yoga to running errands and enjoying dinner with friends. And at the end of the day, you won't even feel like changing out of any of these because they're just oh-so-comfortable. Scroll on for 38 style-savvy pieces of athleticwear on Amazon that are sure to become closet staples.

1 These Loose Fit Shorts With Roomy Pockets Elapsy Elegant Summer Casual Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sure, you could wear these loose fit shorts on your morning jog, but you can also pair them with some cute flats and wear them on a brunch date. The high-waisted shorts feature an elastic drawstring waistband and roomy pockets on the sides and back. Choose from 10 colors, as well as fun patterns, like leopard print, tie-dye, and camouflage. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 An Modern Update On A Classic Sweatshirt Goodthreads Women's Relaxed Fit Modal Fleece V-Neck Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon An update on a classic sweatshirt, this V-neck pullover features drop shoulders and a draped fit all the way down. Made from soft and lightweight cotton and modal, this piece still pays homage to its athletic roots, thanks to the ribbed cuffs and hem. It's an oversized piece, so if you prefer a more formfitting top, order a size down. It's available in soothing neutrals, like heather gray, charcoal, and navy blue. Available sizes: X-Large - XX-Large

3 An Unbelievably Soft T-Shirt That You'll Never Want To Take Off Mae Scoop Neck T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon Everyone needs a T-shirt that's so soft, you'll be tempted to never take it off, and thankfully, this one comes in six colors, so you can get one for (almost) every day of the week. The scoop neck shirt is made from thin and lightweight jersey fabric, and reviewers report that it's "soft and cool" and versatile enough to go from sleeping to running errands around town. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4 These Straight Leg Yoga Pants With Side Pockets ADANKINI Yoga Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're ready to go beyond standard formfitting yoga pants, these straight leg athletic pants are just the ticket. Made with lightweight, breathable modal, they rise to the mid-waist and are formfitting through the hips. They feature an elastic and drawstring waistband for a snug but comfortable fit, and the side pockets are the perfect place to stash your keys. Available sizes: Medium - XX-Large

5 These Joggers That Come In So Many Cute Colors BALEAF Joggers Amazon $35 See On Amazon A good pair of joggers will stand the test of time, and this pair comes in tons of fun colors, like moss green, mustard yellow, bright lapis blue, and of course — good old-fashioned black and heather gray. Made from breathable cotton with a touch of spandex, the cuffed pants are just the right amount of slouchy and have pockets on each side, as well as a patch pocket on the back. Available sizes: X-Small - 4XL-Plus

6 A Wide-Neck Tee That You Can Wear Off The Shoulder UGET Oversized Sweater Amazon $19 See On Amazon This stretchy, loose fit top has an extra-wide scoop neck that you can wear off the shoulder if you ever feel like emulating Jennifer Beals in Flashdance. Batwing sleeves and a high-low hem that dips to the mid-thigh in back complete the look. You can get this number in 23 different colors (although I'm partial to this dusty rose). Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7 A Turtleneck Tee That's Both Sporty & Refined Daily Ritual Slouchy Turtleneck Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon One part Serena Williams and one part Audrey Hepburn, this boxy turtleneck top will add polish to any pair of leggings or jeans. The comfortable, oversized shirt features dolman sleeves and comes in neutrals like black and charcoal, as well as shades like fig and moss green. Reviewers say it does run on the big side, so you might want to size down if you want a slimmer fit. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 The Yoga Top With An Open Back Design Bestisun Yoga Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon It may look like a standard crew neck shirt in front, but this yoga top is open in back, and it's perfect for showing off your favorite sports bra or bralette. Available in 10 colors, the lightweight top has long sleeves to keep you warm on cool days, but the elasticized cuffs mean you can push them up if you break a sweat. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9 This Flowy Cardigan That's The Definition Of Cozy Core 10 Women's Yoga Wrap Sweater Amazon $50 See On Amazon There's nothing cozier than this French terry cardigan. Made from cotton, modal, and a touch of spandex, it has just the right amount of stretch, so it won't slow you down on busy days. Plus, the sleeves have a thumb hole so they won't ride up your arms. Available sizes: X-Small - 3XL

10 A Tennis Skort That Actually Makes Wearing A Skirt Practical Yogipace Tennis Skort Amazon $35 See On Amazon Do your best backhand in this tennis skort that moonlights as a regular skirt that you can wear just about anywhere. Made with moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, this clever piece of athleticwear has built-in shorts underneath the skirt, so you can move freely without thinking twice. Plus, both the skirt and shorts have pockets, so you can keep all your essentials right by your side. Choose from three colors: black, navy, and classic tennis white. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 This Simple T-Shirt Dress That Goes From Hiking To Happy Hour Core10 Workout T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you think dresses always have to be fussy, this cap sleeve T-shirt dress is about to prove you wrong. A study in simplicity, it's lightweight and a little bit stretchy, making it a comfortable option for your next hike. (Yes, you can wear a dress while you work up a sweat.) And when you're back from the mountain, slip on a denim jacket, and you'll be ready for happy hour. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

12 A Cool Shirt With A T-Shaped Back Fihapyli Yoga Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon The open, T-shaped back on this long-sleeve shirt doesn't just give it a fun twist, it's also a great way to keep the air flowing. And although it's draped in the back, the shirt is fairly fitted in the front, with a wide scoop neck and elastic at the hem — perfect for keeping the shirt in place when you go into downward dog. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

13 These Classic Workout Shorts In A Pretty Shade Of Lavender PUMA Sport Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon These PUMA workout shorts are so classic, you'll work out and lounge in them for years to come. Available in lavender and white, they're made from breathable 100% cotton and feature a ribbed elastic waist with a drawstring for a comfortable fit. Plus, the pockets mean you can tuck away your keys and head out the door sans purse. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14 A Lightweight Hoodie You Can Wear In All Seasons Amazon Essentials Cross Front Hoodie Amazon $17 See On Amazon Want the comfort of a hoodie without it being too bulky? This lightweight sweatshirt is the answer. This all-season option has a subtle cross-front hem and thumb holes in the sleeves, so you can feel cozy no matter what the weather report calls for. Available sizes - X-Small - XX-Large

15 This Far-Out Tie-Dye Outfit That Reviewers Love NSQTBA Casual 2-Piece Outfit Amazon $17 See On Amazon It's all about tie-dye with this this two-piece outfit. The V-neck and bike short duo is a favorite with fans, and one reviewer wrote: "It's trendy, comfortable, and the colors are beautiful." It comes in 10 tie-dye options, but if you prefer something a little more simple, you can opt for basics like red, black, or navy blue. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

16 The Little Black Dress With A Built-In Bra Core 10 Yoga Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This little black dress is made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that'll keep you cool and comfortable all day long. The fitted dress boasts a subtle A-line and features a strappy criss-cross pattern in back. Even better? There's a built-in shelf bra, so you'll feel supported — not restricted — when you wear it. It comes in poppy orange and ice blue, too. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

17 A Mesh Crop Top With A Cool, Low-Key Pattern Core 10 Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon It might look like a basic black T-shirt, but this crop top is made from breathable polyester mesh and features a subtle pattern that gives it just a little more style and texture. The crew neck shirt has a relaxed fit and a hem that drops slightly lower in the back. Choose from colors like black, coral, and lime green. Available sizes: X-Small - 3-X-Large

18 A Racerback Tank With A Cute Tie Closure In Back Mippo Workout Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this workout tank come in an impressive range of colors, but it also comes in a short-sleeve option, so you can switch it up any time you like. But of course, the best part of this racerback top is the open back with a cute tie closure. Made from rayon and spandex, it's stretchy, breathable, and cool — both in terms of temperature and style. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

19 The 2-Piece Outfit You'll Wear Every Single Day Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt Outfit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pair this shirt-and-bike short combo with your favorite sneakers, and you'll have a uniform you can wear every single day. The bike shorts fall to the mid-thigh, and the oversized shirt is roomy, casual, and cool. This two-piece outfit comes in colors like moss green and khaki, but you can also opt for a handful of graphic tees. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

20 The Running Top That's *So* Similar To The Expensive Brand CRZ YOGA Seamles Running Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're lusting after high-end workout wear, but don't want to drop serious cash, this running top is for you. With a similar design to more expensive brands, the formfitting top is made with seamless fabric to prevent chafing, and the mesh panels under the arms enhance breathability and keep sweat at bay. It falls below the hips and has thumb cutouts at the cuffs. Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Large

21 This Comfy Skirt Made From Soft Sweatshirt Material Daily Ritual Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sweatshirt skirt proves that skirts can be just as cozy and comfy as your favorite hoodie. Made with ridiculously soft terry cotton and modal material, the knit skirt features a drawstring closure and comes in staple-worthy neutrals: black, navy, heather gray, and charcoal. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22 A Cropped Tank That's Perfect Work Working Out & Going Out Sanutch Workout Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stretchy enough for working out and cute enough for going out, this cropped tank features a raw hem and front-wrap detail that give it major style. Made with spandex and modal, it's lightweight and features extra-large arm holes for maximum movement. Choose from colors like mint, wine red, and heather gray. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

23 This Simple Tank Top With A Supportive Built-In Bra Starter Women's Seamless Two-in-One Bra Tank Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want something simple you can slip on that also lets you forego a real bra, you'll love this tank top with a built-in shelf bra. Made from polyester and spandex, the shirt features criss-cross straps that offer extra support, and the interior cups are removable if you prefer less shaping. It comes in six color options, including the maroon pictured here. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

24 A Gorgeous Top With A Pleated Swing Hem Uoohal Plus-Size Athletic Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Soft, stretchy, and oh-so-cute, this flowy shirt has a pleated swing hem that gives it a totally unique touch. The crew neck top comes to just below the hips and features darts at the bust. It's available in multiple colors in both short- and long-sleeve versions. Even better, the long-sleeved option has thumb holes at the cuffs. Available sizes: X-Large - 4-X-Large

25 The Drawstring Shirt That Transforms Into A Crop Top CRZ YOGA Drawstring Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This workout top features an adjustable drawstring detail on the side, so you can cinch it up and transform it into a crop top, or let it loose and wear it as a full-length shirt. Made from lightweight pima cotton and spandex, it'll look great with your favorite pair of yoga pants or jeans. Keep in mind: It does run a bit small, so you might want to size up. Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Large

26 A 4-Pack Of Racerback Tanks That Reviewers Love Boao Racerback Workout Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This set of four tank tops is an incredible bargain, and with more than 5,000 five-star ratings, they're a true fan favorite. Made with breathable cotton, the crew neck tops are cropped at the navel and come in your choice of seven color combinations. One reviewer wrote, "They have just enough stretch but not too much and don’t get baggy like ribbed tanks do. I’m in love! So great for the price too." Available sizes: Small - Large

27 This 2-Piece Set That's So Cute & Relaxed ZESICA Short and Sweater Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Slip on this two-piece sweatshirt and shorts outfit before your coffee run, and you'll feel mega-cute while you wait for your latté. The drawstring shorts are accompanied by a cropped sweatshirt with drop shoulders for a relaxed look, along with bishop sleeves for a bit of unexpected flair. It comes in muted shades like gray, apricot, and lavender. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

28 The Tank Top That Doubles As A Sports Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Streamline your workout wardrobe with this cropped tank top that doubles as a sports bra. The spaghetti strap tank has removable pads, and reviewers say it offers just the right amount of compression. Plus, with 3,700 five-star ratings, you know it's got to be good. Choose from colors like olive, rose, and periwinkle blue. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

29 These Harem Pants That Are The Most Comfortable Thing You'll Buy All Year DIBAOLONG Harem Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon These harem pants are essentially the perfect blend of sweats and leggings. The tapered pants feature a a subtle drop crotch, cuffs at the ankles, and an extra-wide, ruched waistband. With deep pockets on the sides, they're perfect for yoga, lounging, and trips to the coffee shop. Choose from 12 colors, plus a tie-dye option. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

30 A Loose-Fit Tank That's So Silky Soft Mippo Muscle Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made with silky soft modal fabric, this cropped tank top is fitted up top, but gets just the right amount of flowy below the bust. With a high neck and roomy arm holes, it'll look equally great with high-waisted leggings or a pair of straight leg jeans. Plus, it comes in your choice of 14 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

31 The Flare Capris For Working & Working Out Jockey Slim Flare Capri Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Like most of the items on this list, these capri leggings are technically athleticwear, but they're pretty polished, and this reviewer wrote, "Add a nicer top & cute shoes and they'd be acceptable for semi-dressy events." The flared pants feature an extra-wide waistband and a moisture-wicking lining at the gusset for optimal comfort on hot days. They're available in three colors: black, charcoal, and navy. Available sizes: Small - 3X

32 This Rocker Tank That's Soft Enough To Sleep In Joe's USA Rocker Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon Show off your shoulders in this super cute rocker tank top that comes in colors like blush, gray, black, and military green. The slightly drapey top features a curved hem that falls to just below the hips for a loose, casual fit, and reviewers report that it's cute enough to wear out and comfy enough to sleep in. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

33 A Pair Of Harem Shorts That Are The Ultimate Lounging Accessory Conceited Harem Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep cool and comfy in these harem shorts that are just a tad more fun than your standard warm-weather wear. Ruched and pleated in front, the shorts feature an extra-wide waistband and pockets on the sides. Plus, they come in a variety of solids as well as prints, like zebra, floral, and pinstripes. Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large

34 These Wide Leg Yoga Pants That You Can Literally Wear Anywhere THE GYM PEOPLE Wide Leg Capri Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Redefine what yoga pants mean to you with this cropped, wide-leg pair that look just as at home at a restaurant as they do on the mat. The moisture-wicking, four-way stretch pants have roomy pockets and a wide waistband that offers comfortable compression. Wear them barefoot or wear them with your favorite flats for a classic look. Available sizes: Small - 3-X-Large

35 A Cute Cross-Over Tee With A Mesh Panel In Back BALEAF Workout T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Elevate Your T-shirt game with this crew neck top that has a cross-over detail at the hem. But the party isn't all in front — there's also a V-shaped mesh panel in back for great ventilation and upgraded style. Made from cotton, modal, and spandex, the super stretchy shirt moves when you do and comes in three colors: black, white, and pink. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

36 The Open Back Yoga Top That's So Easy Breezy DIBAOLONG Open Back Yoga Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether it's the heat of summer or just the heat of a strenuous workout, this open back yoga top is a chic way to keep cool. The spaghetti strap shirt has an easy, loose fit for maximum airflow, and the deep V back lets you show off a little skin. It's stretchy, lightweight, and available in shades like soft coral and the muted ice blue pictured here. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

37 A Tennis Skirt With Comfy Built-In Shorts RBX Plus Size Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get active and wear a skirt at the same time with this tennis skirt that has built-in shorts underneath. It's comfortable enough for working out, as well as everyday wear, and this buyer wrote, "As soon as I pulled these on, my first thought was that I need to order them in every color. They're so simple and easy." The skort feature pockets and a drawstring and elastic waistband, and according to buyers, the shorts don't ride up. (Victory.)