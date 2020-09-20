38 Cute, Comfortable Athleticwear Pieces That Pass For Real Clothing

If you're like me, you buy tank tops and leggings with the full intention of wearing them during workouts, but more often than not — end up wearing them while you're just hanging around the house. (Get real — there's nothing more conducive to lounging around than a stretchy pair of yoga pants that move with your body, instead of against it.) But more and more, I'm coming across
cute athleticwear pieces on Amazon that aren't just comfortable, but can actually pass for real clothing. (Yes, I realize that any garment you put on your body technically constitutes real clothing, but you get where I'm going here.)
All these pieces have the makings of athleticwear: They're made with breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy materials, like polyester and spandex, and they have comfortable and practical features, like side pockets, elastic waistbands, and drawstring closures for a perfect fit. But thanks to unique detailing and style-conscious cuts, they look equally great with ankle boots and sandals, as well as sneakers. (And, um, slippers.) To get you completely outfitted in practical but polished athleticwear, I've included options for pants, shirts, and even dresses, all of which will transition easily from activities like hiking or yoga to running errands and enjoying dinner with friends. And at the end of the day, you won't even feel like changing out of any of these because they're just oh-so-comfortable. Scroll on for 38 style-savvy pieces of
athleticwear on Amazon that are sure to become closet staples.
1
These Loose Fit Shorts With Roomy Pockets
Sure, you could wear these
loose fit shorts on your morning jog, but you can also pair them with some cute flats and wear them on a brunch date. The high-waisted shorts feature an elastic drawstring waistband and roomy pockets on the sides and back. Choose from 10 colors, as well as fun patterns, like leopard print, tie-dye, and camouflage. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
2
An Modern Update On A Classic Sweatshirt
An update on a classic sweatshirt, this
V-neck pullover features drop shoulders and a draped fit all the way down. Made from soft and lightweight cotton and modal, this piece still pays homage to its athletic roots, thanks to the ribbed cuffs and hem. It's an oversized piece, so if you prefer a more formfitting top, order a size down. It's available in soothing neutrals, like heather gray, charcoal, and navy blue. Available sizes: X-Large - XX-Large
3
An Unbelievably Soft T-Shirt That You'll Never Want To Take Off
Everyone needs a
T-shirt that's so soft, you'll be tempted to never take it off, and thankfully, this one comes in six colors, so you can get one for (almost) every day of the week. The scoop neck shirt is made from thin and lightweight jersey fabric, and reviewers report that it's "soft and cool" and versatile enough to go from sleeping to running errands around town. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
4
These Straight Leg Yoga Pants With Side Pockets
If you're ready to go beyond standard formfitting yoga pants, these
straight leg athletic pants are just the ticket. Made with lightweight, breathable modal, they rise to the mid-waist and are formfitting through the hips. They feature an elastic and drawstring waistband for a snug but comfortable fit, and the side pockets are the perfect place to stash your keys. Available sizes: Medium - XX-Large
5
These Joggers That Come In So Many Cute Colors
A good pair of
joggers will stand the test of time, and this pair comes in tons of fun colors, like moss green, mustard yellow, bright lapis blue, and of course — good old-fashioned black and heather gray. Made from breathable cotton with a touch of spandex, the cuffed pants are just the right amount of slouchy and have pockets on each side, as well as a patch pocket on the back. Available sizes: X-Small - 4XL-Plus
6
A Wide-Neck Tee That You Can Wear Off The Shoulder
This stretchy,
loose fit top has an extra-wide scoop neck that you can wear off the shoulder if you ever feel like emulating Jennifer Beals in Flashdance. Batwing sleeves and a high-low hem that dips to the mid-thigh in back complete the look. You can get this number in 23 different colors (although I'm partial to this dusty rose). Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
7
A Turtleneck Tee That's Both Sporty & Refined
One part Serena Williams and one part Audrey Hepburn, this
boxy turtleneck top will add polish to any pair of leggings or jeans. The comfortable, oversized shirt features dolman sleeves and comes in neutrals like black and charcoal, as well as shades like fig and moss green. Reviewers say it does run on the big side, so you might want to size down if you want a slimmer fit. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
8
The Yoga Top With An Open Back Design
It may look like a standard crew neck shirt in front, but this
yoga top is open in back, and it's perfect for showing off your favorite sports bra or bralette. Available in 10 colors, the lightweight top has long sleeves to keep you warm on cool days, but the elasticized cuffs mean you can push them up if you break a sweat. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
9
This Flowy Cardigan That's The Definition Of Cozy
There's nothing cozier than this French terry
cardigan. Made from cotton, modal, and a touch of spandex, it has just the right amount of stretch, so it won't slow you down on busy days. Plus, the sleeves have a thumb hole so they won't ride up your arms. Available sizes: X-Small - 3XL
10
A Tennis Skort That Actually Makes Wearing A Skirt Practical
Do your best backhand in this
tennis skort that moonlights as a regular skirt that you can wear just about anywhere. Made with moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, this clever piece of athleticwear has built-in shorts underneath the skirt, so you can move freely without thinking twice. Plus, both the skirt and shorts have pockets, so you can keep all your essentials right by your side. Choose from three colors: black, navy, and classic tennis white. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
11
This Simple T-Shirt Dress That Goes From Hiking To Happy Hour
If you think dresses always have to be fussy, this cap sleeve
T-shirt dress is about to prove you wrong. A study in simplicity, it's lightweight and a little bit stretchy, making it a comfortable option for your next hike. (Yes, you can wear a dress while you work up a sweat.) And when you're back from the mountain, slip on a denim jacket, and you'll be ready for happy hour. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large
12
A Cool Shirt With A T-Shaped Back
The open, T-shaped back on this long-sleeve
shirt doesn't just give it a fun twist, it's also a great way to keep the air flowing. And although it's draped in the back, the shirt is fairly fitted in the front, with a wide scoop neck and elastic at the hem — perfect for keeping the shirt in place when you go into downward dog. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
13
These Classic Workout Shorts In A Pretty Shade Of Lavender
These PUMA
workout shorts are so classic, you'll work out and lounge in them for years to come. Available in lavender and white, they're made from breathable 100% cotton and feature a ribbed elastic waist with a drawstring for a comfortable fit. Plus, the pockets mean you can tuck away your keys and head out the door sans purse. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
14
A Lightweight Hoodie You Can Wear In All Seasons
Want the comfort of a hoodie without it being too bulky? This
lightweight sweatshirt is the answer. This all-season option has a subtle cross-front hem and thumb holes in the sleeves, so you can feel cozy no matter what the weather report calls for. Available sizes - X-Small - XX-Large
15
This Far-Out Tie-Dye Outfit That Reviewers Love
It's all about tie-dye with this this two-piece
outfit. The V-neck and bike short duo is a favorite with fans, and one reviewer wrote: "It's trendy, comfortable, and the colors are beautiful." It comes in 10 tie-dye options, but if you prefer something a little more simple, you can opt for basics like red, black, or navy blue. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
16
The Little Black Dress With A Built-In Bra
This little black
dress is made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that'll keep you cool and comfortable all day long. The fitted dress boasts a subtle A-line and features a strappy criss-cross pattern in back. Even better? There's a built-in shelf bra, so you'll feel supported — not restricted — when you wear it. It comes in poppy orange and ice blue, too. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
17
A Mesh Crop Top With A Cool, Low-Key Pattern
It might look like a basic black T-shirt, but this
crop top is made from breathable polyester mesh and features a subtle pattern that gives it just a little more style and texture. The crew neck shirt has a relaxed fit and a hem that drops slightly lower in the back. Choose from colors like black, coral, and lime green. Available sizes: X-Small - 3-X-Large
18
A Racerback Tank With A Cute Tie Closure In Back
Not only does this
workout tank come in an impressive range of colors, but it also comes in a short-sleeve option, so you can switch it up any time you like. But of course, the best part of this racerback top is the open back with a cute tie closure. Made from rayon and spandex, it's stretchy, breathable, and cool — both in terms of temperature and style. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
19
The 2-Piece Outfit You'll Wear Every Single Day
Pair this shirt-and-bike short combo with your favorite sneakers, and you'll have a uniform you can wear every single day. The bike shorts fall to the mid-thigh, and the oversized shirt is roomy, casual, and cool. This two-piece
outfit comes in colors like moss green and khaki, but you can also opt for a handful of graphic tees. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
20
The Running Top That's *So* Similar To The Expensive Brand
If you're lusting after high-end workout wear, but don't want to drop serious cash, this
running top is for you. With a similar design to more expensive brands, the formfitting top is made with seamless fabric to prevent chafing, and the mesh panels under the arms enhance breathability and keep sweat at bay. It falls below the hips and has thumb cutouts at the cuffs. Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Large
21
This Comfy Skirt Made From Soft Sweatshirt Material
This
sweatshirt skirt proves that skirts can be just as cozy and comfy as your favorite hoodie. Made with ridiculously soft terry cotton and modal material, the knit skirt features a drawstring closure and comes in staple-worthy neutrals: black, navy, heather gray, and charcoal. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
22
A Cropped Tank That's Perfect Work Working Out & Going Out
Stretchy enough for working out and cute enough for going out, this
cropped tank features a raw hem and front-wrap detail that give it major style. Made with spandex and modal, it's lightweight and features extra-large arm holes for maximum movement. Choose from colors like mint, wine red, and heather gray. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
23
This Simple Tank Top With A Supportive Built-In Bra
If you want something simple you can slip on that also lets you forego a real bra, you'll love this
tank top with a built-in shelf bra. Made from polyester and spandex, the shirt features criss-cross straps that offer extra support, and the interior cups are removable if you prefer less shaping. It comes in six color options, including the maroon pictured here. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
24
A Gorgeous Top With A Pleated Swing Hem
Soft, stretchy, and oh-so-cute, this
flowy shirt has a pleated swing hem that gives it a totally unique touch. The crew neck top comes to just below the hips and features darts at the bust. It's available in multiple colors in both short- and long-sleeve versions. Even better, the long-sleeved option has thumb holes at the cuffs. Available sizes: X-Large - 4-X-Large
25
The Drawstring Shirt That Transforms Into A Crop Top
This
workout top features an adjustable drawstring detail on the side, so you can cinch it up and transform it into a crop top, or let it loose and wear it as a full-length shirt. Made from lightweight pima cotton and spandex, it'll look great with your favorite pair of yoga pants or jeans. Keep in mind: It does run a bit small, so you might want to size up. Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Large
26
A 4-Pack Of Racerback Tanks That Reviewers Love
This set of four
tank tops is an incredible bargain, and with more than 5,000 five-star ratings, they're a true fan favorite. Made with breathable cotton, the crew neck tops are cropped at the navel and come in your choice of seven color combinations. One reviewer wrote, "They have just enough stretch but not too much and don’t get baggy like ribbed tanks do. I’m in love! So great for the price too." Available sizes: Small - Large
27
This 2-Piece Set That's So Cute & Relaxed
Slip on this two-piece
sweatshirt and shorts outfit before your coffee run, and you'll feel mega-cute while you wait for your latté. The drawstring shorts are accompanied by a cropped sweatshirt with drop shoulders for a relaxed look, along with bishop sleeves for a bit of unexpected flair. It comes in muted shades like gray, apricot, and lavender. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
28
The Tank Top That Doubles As A Sports Bra
Streamline your workout wardrobe with this cropped
tank top that doubles as a sports bra. The spaghetti strap tank has removable pads, and reviewers say it offers just the right amount of compression. Plus, with 3,700 five-star ratings, you know it's got to be good. Choose from colors like olive, rose, and periwinkle blue. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
29
These Harem Pants That Are The Most Comfortable Thing You'll Buy All Year
These
harem pants are essentially the perfect blend of sweats and leggings. The tapered pants feature a a subtle drop crotch, cuffs at the ankles, and an extra-wide, ruched waistband. With deep pockets on the sides, they're perfect for yoga, lounging, and trips to the coffee shop. Choose from 12 colors, plus a tie-dye option. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
30
A Loose-Fit Tank That's So Silky Soft
Made with silky soft modal fabric, this cropped
tank top is fitted up top, but gets just the right amount of flowy below the bust. With a high neck and roomy arm holes, it'll look equally great with high-waisted leggings or a pair of straight leg jeans. Plus, it comes in your choice of 14 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
31
The Flare Capris For Working & Working Out
Like most of the items on this list, these
capri leggings are technically athleticwear, but they're pretty polished, and this reviewer wrote, "Add a nicer top & cute shoes and they'd be acceptable for semi-dressy events." The flared pants feature an extra-wide waistband and a moisture-wicking lining at the gusset for optimal comfort on hot days. They're available in three colors: black, charcoal, and navy. Available sizes: Small - 3X
32
This Rocker Tank That's Soft Enough To Sleep In
Show off your shoulders in this super cute rocker
tank top that comes in colors like blush, gray, black, and military green. The slightly drapey top features a curved hem that falls to just below the hips for a loose, casual fit, and reviewers report that it's cute enough to wear out and comfy enough to sleep in. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large
33
A Pair Of Harem Shorts That Are The Ultimate Lounging Accessory
Keep cool and comfy in these
harem shorts that are just a tad more fun than your standard warm-weather wear. Ruched and pleated in front, the shorts feature an extra-wide waistband and pockets on the sides. Plus, they come in a variety of solids as well as prints, like zebra, floral, and pinstripes. Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large
34
These Wide Leg Yoga Pants That You Can Literally Wear Anywhere
Redefine what
yoga pants mean to you with this cropped, wide-leg pair that look just as at home at a restaurant as they do on the mat. The moisture-wicking, four-way stretch pants have roomy pockets and a wide waistband that offers comfortable compression. Wear them barefoot or wear them with your favorite flats for a classic look. Available sizes: Small - 3-X-Large
35
A Cute Cross-Over Tee With A Mesh Panel In Back
Elevate Your T-shirt game with this
crew neck top that has a cross-over detail at the hem. But the party isn't all in front — there's also a V-shaped mesh panel in back for great ventilation and upgraded style. Made from cotton, modal, and spandex, the super stretchy shirt moves when you do and comes in three colors: black, white, and pink. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
36
The Open Back Yoga Top That's So Easy Breezy
Whether it's the heat of summer or just the heat of a strenuous workout, this
open back yoga top is a chic way to keep cool. The spaghetti strap shirt has an easy, loose fit for maximum airflow, and the deep V back lets you show off a little skin. It's stretchy, lightweight, and available in shades like soft coral and the muted ice blue pictured here. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
37
A Tennis Skirt With Comfy Built-In Shorts
Get active
and wear a skirt at the same time with this tennis skirt that has built-in shorts underneath. It's comfortable enough for working out, as well as everyday wear, and this buyer wrote, "As soon as I pulled these on, my first thought was that I need to order them in every color. They're so simple and easy." The skort feature pockets and a drawstring and elastic waistband, and according to buyers, the shorts don't ride up. (Victory.)
38
These Knit Jeggings That Look Totally Put Together
These knit
jeggings look good enough for dinner out, but they're as soft and stretchy as yoga pants, so you won't mind wearing them all day long. Available in basics like black and navy, as well as prints like leopard and plaid, they feature a pull-on closure, belt loops, and pockets. Plus, they come in short, regular, and long options, so you can find the best length for you. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (short, regular, and long options available)